Maine man allegedly killed brother whose badly mutilated body was found in trailer
POLAND, Maine (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man who allegedly believed he was "The Terminator" stands accused of killing his oldest brother. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a mobile home on Thursday, Nov. 24. At the scene, they reportedly found the deceased victim. According to the Sheriff's...
WGME
Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Allagash shooting
ALLAGASH, Maine (BDN) -- Police have arrested Shane Michaud in connection with a shooting that occurred in Allagash, according to Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen. Michaud, 34, of St. Agatha was charged with attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault after a shooting at 189 Dickie Road on Tuesday morning, police said.
One injured in Aroostook County shooting
ALLAGASH, Maine — One person is hospitalized following a shooting early Tuesday morning in the Aroostook County town of Allagash. Deputies with the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene at 5:47 a.m. for a report of an individual being shot in the area of 189 Dickie Road, a news release from Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen said Tuesday evening.
WMTW
One person critically hurt, another in custody following northern Maine shooting
ALLAGASH, Maine — A man from St. Agatha is facing charges in connection with a shooting in Allagash Tuesday morning. Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen says police were called to a home on Dickie Road for reports that a man had been shot. When deputies arrived, they found a...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Maine State Police Troop F Report, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, including the following. CONNOR — Tr. Roy was driving through Connor and came across a two-vehicle crash. An investigation was conducted showing one vehicle was stopped for a school bus and was rear-ended by another car. Further investigation revealed the driver that struck the vehicle had been consuming alcohol. Tr. Roy conducted Field Sobriety Testing and determined the man was not impaired. The man admitted to throwing some of the beer in the ditch before Troopers could arrive. Tr. Roy issued the man a summons for driver consuming liquor in a motor vehicle on a public way, operator possessing an open alcoholic container on a public-way and littering from a motor vehicle.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Teen injured in crash that knocked down utility pole
FORT KENT, Maine — A 16-year-old driver was hospitalized after his vehicle struck a utility pole on Route 1 in Fort Kent late Saturday evening. Also known as Frenchville Road, Route 1 was temporarily closed to traffic while crews removed the utility pole from the roadway. The driver, who...
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Nov. 13–20
Here is a summary of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police as logged between November 13th and 20th. Some items may be minimally edited. Man arrested for criminal speeding on Route 11 south of Masardis. On November 18th, Trooper Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement...
Maine Hunter Tags 9-Point Buck Locked Up with a Dead 10-Pointer
Close encounters with mature bucks are hard to come by in the Maine woods. But finding a pair of shooters with their antlers locked together is another level of rare altogether. That’s what Adam Blanchette of Lebanon, Maine happened upon while hunting in the Katahdin Iron Works area on the morning of November 10.
This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage
Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
A Friendly Reminder of Who Has the Right of Way at Highway On Ramps
You've probably seen the confrontation happen as you're traveling down the Maine Turnpike or I-295. A driver is coming down the on-ramp to enter the highway just as someone in the left lane is approaching the end of the on-ramp. Horns honk from both cars as they start to get...
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
WMTW
Showers are in and out today with clearing late
How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
wabi.tv
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Some of our neighbors to the north will be paying us a festive visits on Wednesday with the return of the The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. It’s back on the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years. The CP Holiday Train...
Mainers head to L.L.Bean for Thanksgiving
FREEPORT, Maine — Despite being Thanksgiving, Freeport was busy on Thanksgiving with folks looking to get some of their holiday shopping out of the way before the Black Friday rush. "We decided to have a Friendsgiving and wanted to spruce it up a little bit,” shopper Elaine Perry said....
wabi.tv
Maine Department of Public Safety urges caution when travelling this holiday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The holiday season is upon us and with it many across the state will be travelling to see friends and family. But before you head out there are a few things to keep in mind. AAA projects that 2.5 million people across New England are expected...
Maine confronts a genocide that remains overlooked
Dawn Neptune Adams dreams of being hunted. For much of her life, the nightmare remained the same: Adams runs in the woods, chased by unseen captors. “It is intergenerational trauma,” Adams explained, “from my ancestors being hunted and tortured.”. Adams is a member of the Penobscot Nation and...
