ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allagash, ME

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Allagash shooting

ALLAGASH, Maine (BDN) -- Police have arrested Shane Michaud in connection with a shooting that occurred in Allagash, according to Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen. Michaud, 34, of St. Agatha was charged with attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault after a shooting at 189 Dickie Road on Tuesday morning, police said.
ALLAGASH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One injured in Aroostook County shooting

ALLAGASH, Maine — One person is hospitalized following a shooting early Tuesday morning in the Aroostook County town of Allagash. Deputies with the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene at 5:47 a.m. for a report of an individual being shot in the area of 189 Dickie Road, a news release from Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen said Tuesday evening.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

Maine State Police Troop F Report, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, including the following. CONNOR — Tr. Roy was driving through Connor and came across a two-vehicle crash. An investigation was conducted showing one vehicle was stopped for a school bus and was rear-ended by another car. Further investigation revealed the driver that struck the vehicle had been consuming alcohol. Tr. Roy conducted Field Sobriety Testing and determined the man was not impaired. The man admitted to throwing some of the beer in the ditch before Troopers could arrive. Tr. Roy issued the man a summons for driver consuming liquor in a motor vehicle on a public way, operator possessing an open alcoholic container on a public-way and littering from a motor vehicle.
HOULTON, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

Teen injured in crash that knocked down utility pole

FORT KENT, Maine — A 16-year-old driver was hospitalized after his vehicle struck a utility pole on Route 1 in Fort Kent late Saturday evening. Also known as Frenchville Road, Route 1 was temporarily closed to traffic while crews removed the utility pole from the roadway. The driver, who...
FORT KENT, ME
101.9 The Rock

Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Nov. 13–20

Here is a summary of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police as logged between November 13th and 20th. Some items may be minimally edited. Man arrested for criminal speeding on Route 11 south of Masardis. On November 18th, Trooper Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage

Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies

While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
GARDINER, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?

Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
wabi.tv

CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Some of our neighbors to the north will be paying us a festive visits on Wednesday with the return of the The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. It’s back on the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years. The CP Holiday Train...
BROWNVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mainers head to L.L.Bean for Thanksgiving

FREEPORT, Maine — Despite being Thanksgiving, Freeport was busy on Thanksgiving with folks looking to get some of their holiday shopping out of the way before the Black Friday rush. "We decided to have a Friendsgiving and wanted to spruce it up a little bit,” shopper Elaine Perry said....
FREEPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine confronts a genocide that remains overlooked

Dawn Neptune Adams dreams of being hunted. For much of her life, the nightmare remained the same: Adams runs in the woods, chased by unseen captors. “It is intergenerational trauma,” Adams explained, “from my ancestors being hunted and tortured.”. Adams is a member of the Penobscot Nation and...
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy