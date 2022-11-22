ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keshawn Washington third Miami Football DB announcing transfer

Safety Keshawn Washington became the third defensive back and the sixth player overall to enter the transfer portal from the Miami football program in less than two weeks when he tweeted his intention on Thanksgiving night. Five of the six Miami players to enter the transfer portal have been on defense.
