Top 25 basketball roundup: Iowa State stuns No. 1 North Carolina
Caleb Grill scored a game-high 31 points and Iowa State knocked off No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 at the Phil
Miami Heat win Wizards mini-series, 2-1, behind Bam Adebayo’s 38
The Miami Heat always tend to be a scrappy bunch and that feature doesn’t fail amongst this current iteration of Heat guys. That same adage applies, not only, to them this season, as a whole so far, but to their game on Friday night. Seeing the Washington Wizards for...
Mascot Fight! Arizona, Arizona State mascots throw haymakers in scuffle (Video)
Watch Arizona and Arizona State mascots beat each other senseless at the Territorial Cup. Wilbur and Sparky fighting each other at the Territorial Cup is the best thing to happen to Arizona and Arizona State football in eons. Why even bother attempting to go to a bowl game when you...
Keshawn Washington third Miami Football DB announcing transfer
Safety Keshawn Washington became the third defensive back and the sixth player overall to enter the transfer portal from the Miami football program in less than two weeks when he tweeted his intention on Thanksgiving night. Five of the six Miami players to enter the transfer portal have been on defense.
Miami football tries to avoid many bad program records versus Pittsburgh
The Miami football team will try to avoid many ignominious program records versus Pittsburgh on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. With a win versus the Panthers on Saturday Miami would qualify for a bowl game and end a four-game home losing streak. Miami has not had a losing record in the regular season since 2007.
