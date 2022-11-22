Read full article on original website
Orchard Park Town Police Department searching for missing vulnerable adult
The Orchard Park Town Police Department is searching for 77-year-old Paul Shultz. He was last seen November 25 on Ellicott Road in Orchard Park.
Erie County Sheriff's Office gives out steering wheel locks from Kia Motors
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office hosted a vehicle safety event on Saturday. The sheriff's office said during the event, steering wheel locking devices would be distributed to Kia owners. There was also be free check car seats for all parents and guardians. The event began at...
nyspnews.com
Rochester resident arrested by State Police for weapons charges after pursuit.
On November 26, 2022, at approximately 4:45 p.m., the State Police in Rochester attempted to stop a motorist for a traffic violation on Genesee Street in Rochester, when the operator failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. The operator of the fleeing vehicle eventually crashed into a front porch of a residence on South Plymouth Avenue.
nyspnews.com
State Police investigate fatal ATV accident Victor.
On November 24, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m.,the State Police responded to a fatal ATV accident in the town of Victor. Troopers learned, that Joseph Nolan, age 64, from Eagle Bay, NY was hunting, utilizing an ATV, near a relatives residence and failed to return. After attempts to contact Nolan...
City worker killed in snow removal accident identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city worker who was killed during snow removal on Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Michael Muscarella. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the incident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when a high-loader truck was dumping snow into a dump truck on the McKinley Parkway. It appeared the high-loader […]
nyspnews.com
Clarence man arrested for DWI
On November 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested James H. Stoneman., 49, of Clarence, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Clarence, Stoneman was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Stoneman had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Stoneman had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Stoneman was released with appearance tickets for the town of Cheektowaga court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Man Charged with Menacing in Sheridan Road Rage Incident
A road rage incident late Friday afternoon in the Town of Sheridan resulted in a menacing charge against a Dunkirk man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received a complaint of the incident shortly before 5:00 PM and found that 54-year-old Allan Barreca allegedly placed another person in fear of death or physical injury by displaying what appeared to be a deadly weapon. Barreca was charged with one count of 2nd-degree menacing, and he was issued an appearance ticket for Sheridan Town Court.
13 WHAM
State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving
Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
13 WHAM
Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation
Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE (11/27/22): Just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, MCSO deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Empire Blvd in Penfield. Police say a 2006 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck was heading east on Empire Blvd when it went into the westbound lane and struck three other vehicles.
Three women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Iesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity
Two separate cases of abandonment of animals in Allegany County. After investigating an animal complaint in the Town of Scio, state police arrested a male, 28, of Belmont. He was charged with two counts each of abandonment of animals and neglect of impounded animals. Court action is pending.*. A complaint...
nyspnews.com
Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls
On November 22, 2022, Troopers stopped McIver on I-190 N Exit 21 in the City of Niagara Falls for traffic infractions. While interviewing McIver, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. McIver was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Niagara for processing. McIver was issued...
Stabbing reported at treatment facility
Allenwood, Pa. — A man at a Union County treatment facility stabbed another man with a ballpoint pen during an argument. Trooper Levi Eck of state police at Milton says he was called to White Deer Run on Nov. 13 for a reported stabbing. James Cloud, 34, of Kenmore, N.Y., allegedly called another man a "snitch" and then got into an argument with him. A witness told police that Cloud hit the man three to four times in the face. ...
WSPD: Amazon trailer blocks traffic on I-90 in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a Facebook post from the West Seneca Police Department, a tractor trailer blocked several lanes of traffic on Interstate 90 Sunday afternoon. The post said both directions of traffic experienced long delays due to the incident. “If you’re trying to drive on the I90 through our wonderful town […]
nyspnews.com
Alexander woman arrested for drug possession in Warsaw
On November 26, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Michelle S. Froebel., 44, of Alexander, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th. Troopers assisting Warsaw Police at a traffic stop on Genesee Street in the village of Warsaw. Froebel was found to be in possession of cocaine. She was arrested and transported to SP Warsaw for processing. Froebel was released with appearance tickets for the village of Warsaw court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
nyspnews.com
Elma man arrested for DWI
On November 21, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Michael O. Cole., 44, of Elma, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Girdle Road in the town of Elma. During the interview, Cole was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Cole had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Elma, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Cole was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
nyspnews.com
Walmart shoplifters arrested in Clarence.
On November 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Markel Smalls., 26, and Laurenashley A. Williams., 27, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Markel Smalls and Laurenashley Williams took merchandise valued at $241.45 passing all points of purchase without paying. They were transported to SP Clarence for processing and issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Snow removal operations resume in Buffalo following worker's death
Following Wednesday’s tragic death of a City employee, snow removal operations resumed Friday morning at 7am across the hardest hit areas in the southern part of the City.
Erie County Sheriff identifies person hit and killed by train
FARNHAM, N.Y. — On Monday morning, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia put out a request to help identify human remains found near railroad tracks in the Village of Farnham on Nov. 19. Later that day, it was announced the person was identified as Manuel Battaglia, 63, of Derby. Sheriff...
City employee killed in snow removal high lift accident
Mayor Byron Brown announces the death of a Buffalo city employee after being struck from a high lift Wednesday afternoon. Snow removal operations will be suspended for 48 hours starting at 5pm.
