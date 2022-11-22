ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WVNews

After 10 years, 'Dreamers' need permanent relief now

One of the few issues most Americans can agree on when it comes to the thorny topic of immigration is that longtime residents who were brought into the United States illegally as children should be granted permanent status. Congress should seize the opportunity during the lame-duck session to pass such legislation before the end of the year.
CALIFORNIA STATE

