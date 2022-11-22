Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Calls Thanksgiving A “Fake” Holiday
Meek Mill went back and forth with fans on Twitter, after calling Thanksgiving a “fake” holiday. Meek Mill says that Thanksgiving is a “fake” holiday, and that “pilgrims killed the Indians.” After receiving backlash, for the comment, he defended himself in a series of tweets.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kool G Rap Links With AZ & 38 Spesh For “Born Hustler” Single From Upcoming Album
December is bound to be a big month for hip-hop heads. The year will be closing out with new albums from Mount Westmore, Metro Boomin, Juelz Santana, and A Boogie Wit da Hoogie, just to name a few. Another highly anticipated release coming our way before the end of 2022 is Kool G Rap’s Last Of A Dying Breed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tsu Surf Links With Remy Ma, Jim Jones, & More On “DISPARU” Album: Stream
Aside from the YSL RICO arrest earlier this year, another noteworthy rapper who remains behind bars on an indictment of his own is Tsu Surf. Despite his legal woes, though, he’s not letting his fans go without. At midnight on Thanksgiving, the beloved battle rapper finally shared his DISPARU project.
hotnewhiphop.com
Homixide Gang Stuns In Its Opium Debut, “Homixide Lifestyle”
Opium’s Homixide Gang has unleashed “Homixide Lifestyle,” complete with guest features from Biggaveli, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, and 5unna. Throughout 2022, Playboi Carti has been quietly developing one of the youth’s favorite Hip-Hop labels in the music industry. Despite never dropping Music, Carti’s presence has been felt through his Opium artists, from Ken Carson to Destroy Lonely. Now, a new set of Opium artists has arrived. Atlanta’s own Homixide Gang is back with an incredible new project, titled Homixide Lifestyle.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chinx’s Estate Releases New Single “On Purpose” Ft. Sizzla
We’re approaching the release of a new project from the late Chinx. Last week, his estate unveiled the single, “Rollin In The Dope” with Zack. The single kicked off the campaign for Chinx Drugz 6, which will arrive in the coming weeks. As we inch closer to...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Responds To Nail Polish Criticism
YoungBoy clapped back at critics. NBA YoungBoy is in a league of his own. The 23-year old rapper has been living in solitude, on house arrest since leaving prison last year. YoungBoy’s raw lyrics and avant garde attitude has garnered him a slew of devoted fans. But with many fans comes just as many critics.
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Shares Post For Takeoff: “Missing Everything About You”
Offset shared another tribute for Takeoff on Instagram. Offset shared a post mourning Takeoff on Instagram, Tuesday. The Migos rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, earlier this month. “Missing everything bout you specially that smile,” Offset wrote to his late cousin. Offset, Takeoff, and...
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Vlad Says Saweetie’s First Week Sales Could’ve Been 10x Higher If She Did An Interview With Him
Saweetie’s new EP is projected to sell 2K units in the first week. Saweetie is, once again, making headlines following the release of her EP, The Single Life. For one, she appeared to address her break-up with Quavo and her alleged shopping trip with Lil Baby. That moment, in particular, drew many reactions across the Internet. However, it’s possible that it also overshadowed the rest of her EP.
hotnewhiphop.com
Amber Rose Talks Linking Nicki Minaj With Kanye For “Monster”
She addressed whether or not she received writing credits on the 2010 track. Over the years, Amber Rose has donned many titles. Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend, Wiz Khalifa’s ex-wife, Alexander “AE” Edwards’s baby mama, founder of the SlutWalk, model, video vixen—these are just a few. However, she seemingly played the role of A&R around 2010 when she helped get Nicki Minaj added to West’s “Monster.”
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Shares New Single “Hi Haters”
There’s no shortage of new music from NBA Youngboy these days. In a year where the Baton Rouge rapper has flooded the streets with an influx of projects and singles, he’s clearly not holding back before the year comes to an end. In the midst of fielding criticism...
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Slams Cousin Who Stole 10K From Him
Boosie went on a Twitter tirade against two relatives who allegedly stole money from him in a deal gone awry. Boosie is never shy when it comes to blasting folks on social media. The Baton Rouge rapper recently revealed that two people close to him stole $10,000 from him. According to Boosie, the unidentified relatives took the money rom an upcoming artist and promised them a Boosie verse – but never gave Boosie the money.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Pulls Gun On Interviewer
Charleston White had a heated discussion with Chicago DJ U over slain rappers. Charleston White is known for his controversial interviews. His antics reached new heights during his sit down with Chicago’s DJ U Go Crazy. In the interview, White continued to diss late Chi-Town rappers King Von and FBG Duck. Things took a turn when DJ U chimed in to check White on his raw commentary about the slain rappers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Sheek Louch Serves Up “Beast Mode 5”
The LOX have endured an exciting year and a half since their appearance on Verzuz. Though there’s no word of a new project from the Yonkers group dropping in the near future, each member has delivered excellent solo efforts including Sheek Louch. Though 2021 was a rather quiet year...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones & Juelz Santana Defend 21 Savage’s Opinion Following Nas Debacle
Juelz Santana and Jim Jones chime in after 21 Savage called Nas “not relevant” during a conversation on Clubhouse. Jim Jones & Juelz Santana entered the conversation after 21 Savage sparked uproar over his comments on Nas. Last week, 21 Savage appeared in a Clubhouse room where they...
hotnewhiphop.com
Roddy Ricch “Feed Tha Streets 3” Review
Less than a full year after the release of his polarizing sophomore album, Roddy Ricch returns with the third installment of his fan-favorite “Feed Tha Streets” mixtape series. On December 17, 2021, Compton’s own Roddy Ricch released his sophomore studio album, LIVE LIFE FAST. Although it dropped shortly...
hotnewhiphop.com
Birdman Says He Created The Blueprint For Southern Rappers To “Hustle”
Birdman says he taught the south how to hustle in hip-hop. You can’t deny the impact of Cash Money Records. Since the 90s, they helped establish a standard for rappers and labels in hip-hop. However, Birdman believes that himself, and Cash Money at large, created the blueprint for “this hustle.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Gillie Da King Flames Wallo267 For Inviting Women To Closed Target For Shopping Spree
Hundreds of women showed up to a Target in Philadelphia for Wallo’s Thanksgiving shopping spree. Even if unprovoked, Gillie Da King won’t miss out on flaming his cousin and Million Dollaz Worth Of Game co-host Wallo on the ‘Gram. However, Wallo267’s recent mishap at spreading cheer provided valid grounds for Gillie’s latest criticism.
hotnewhiphop.com
Travis Scott To Headline Virgil Abloh Tribute At Art Basel
Travis Scott will headline a Virgil Abloh tribute at Art Basel. Travis Scott will headline an inaugural festival at Art Basel that will pay homage to the late Virgil Abloh. All proceeds from the event will go to the Virgil Abloh Foundation. The Mirror Mirror Music Festival will be curated...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gunna Shares Message On IG Story: “God Is Good”
Gunna has shared a message on his Instagram Story. Gunna has shared a message for his fans on his Instagram Story. The Atlanta rapper is currently awaiting trial in the upcoming YSL RICO case. “God is Good,” he wrote over a black screen. The comment comes following Judge Ural...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Will Stop Rapping & Sell His Hard Drive For 9 Figures
NBA Youngboy also says he’s turning down $15M offers to tour. It’s no secret that NBA Youngboy has a bank of music in the stash. In the past few months alone, he’s dished out four solo projects since August. Additionally, he has a joint project alongside Quando Rondo dropping on Friday morning.
Comments / 0