Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
Boyfriend shoots baby’s father, uncle, grandmother in custody exchange in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men and a woman are recovering after a child custody exchange results in a shooting in north Houston on Wednesday night. Authorities said a woman and her boyfriend showed up around 8 p.m. at her ex-boyfriend’s house at the 9300 block of Friendly Road for a child custody exchange.
2 dead, 2 injured after woman's ex-husband fires shots at home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving: HPD
The woman's ex-husband broke into the home just after the family and friends had dinner, HPD said. Police later said one of the victims, a man, lives at the home. They are still searching for the shooter.
2 teenage cousins shot and killed while getting Thanksgiving groceries from car in west Houston: HPD
ABC13 spoke to the mom of the 18-year-old who was killed. She said he had just graduated high school this past spring.
cw39.com
Man shot in attempted robbery in Webster, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Thursday morning after he was shot near an apartment complex in Webster. It happened at 2 a.m. when he was dropping off another man at the apartment complex at 16400 El Camino Real near Galveston Road. The driver was approached by three...
cw39.com
2 men shot dead at apartment complex in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are dead after an overnight shooting near Briarforest in west Houston. Police said around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, they found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene at an apartment complex at 11755 Southlake Drive near Kirkwood Drive. The incident was...
KSAT 12
Houston hit-and-run driver found at ER after leaving teenage passenger to die, police say
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been charged with failure to stop and render aid after leaving the scene of a crash where he was a driver. KSAT sister station KPRC reported that 19-year-old Angel David Espinoza Martinez was driving a red Nissan Altima southbound in the 8000 block of South Gessner Road around 4:45 a.m. Sunday when he failed to stay in the roadway and struck a power pole.
Houston Police Chief Denies Claims That Takeoff's Murder Case Has Gone Cold
The hunt for Takeoff's shooter continues.
Click2Houston.com
Good Samaritan stabbed, killed outside nightclub in SW Houston; Search for gunman underway, HPD says
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a deadly stabbing outside a southwest Houston nightclub Sunday morning. Investigators said the victim Sergio Mandujano, 36, can be seen on surveillance video attempting to fight off two men before...
Woman shot to death in possible domestic violence incident in NW Harris County, deputies say
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman, who's said to be in her in her 20s, was allegedly visiting one of the units when a man shot her.
Security guard charged nearly 1 year since innocent bystander killed
A man was doing donuts with his truck at a bar when he lost control, causing damage. Cops say that's when security officers stepped in but caused more harm than good.
KENS 5
Houston man to face capital murder charges a third time for deaths of his parents in 2016
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. will be tried for capital murder for the third time in connection with the deaths of his parents six years ago, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. "Two people were murdered in the night, each shot in the head...
Suspect in custody after hourslong standoff prompted by shooting in southwest Houston: HPD
The scene began in an abandoned home that ended in a shooting and the suspect ran to a second home, where he remained holed up for hours.
Teens as young as 14 steal several cases of beer and threaten Dollar Store employee, HPD says
The suspects try to get away so fast that one of them trips over himself and briefly loses a shoe, while another crashes the basket into the red column outside.
3-year-old shot in Richmond neighborhood, according to Fort Bend County deputies
An investigation is underway after a child was shot and transported to a medical center.
Click2Houston.com
8-hour SWAT standoff in SW Houston continues as police wait for barricaded homicide suspect
HOUSTON – The HPD SWAT team surrounded a southwest Houston home for hours Tuesday afternoon and into the evening after a homicide suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside. A heavy law enforcement presence, first captured by Sky 2 around 2 p.m., remained at the home, located in the 4200 block...
Man stabbed to death on a METRO light rail was the aggressor, according to police
Investigators say the victim may have been killed after attacking another passenger.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Receives Key To The City Of Houston
After moving to Texas in 2021, Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner. 50 Cent moved to Houston a year and a half ago. Clearly, he’s making the most of his time in Texas. Mayor Sylvester Turner bestowed Fif with the key to the city and his own day this week. During the Thanksgiving parade, Turner explained that Fif’s contributions to the city have been nothing but positive.
Man charged with murder after HPD finds victim shot to death in his apartment bedroom, documents say
A witness gave police a description of the suspect and when officers knocked on the apartment door, the resident matched that report. Officers said they also found something else.
Don't fall for it! Rosenberg police warn of common panhandler scam
ROSENBERG, Texas — If you've driven anywhere in and around Houston, you've seen them. They're at intersections across the city. Now, Rosenberg police are warning you not to fall for the scam. On Wednesday, police said they saw three people collecting money on Reading Road near I-69. They claimed...
Video shows wanted suspect steal man's car at gunpoint outside Montrose Voodoo Doughnuts
"Get on the f------ ground. Get out the f------ car," the wanted man can be heard demanding in surveillance video of the aggravated robbery.
