For a team that head coach Dave Hakstol said would be feasting on turkey during a Thanksgiving Day trip into Las Vegas, they hope Oliver Bjorkstrand has only begun to feast. He went 17 straight games without a goal, puzzling because of his consistent involvement with generating scoring chances and from his 28-goal eruption last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, before the summer trade to Seattle.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO