Inside the frightening, thrilling experience of driving the quickest car in the world, the $2 million Pininfarina Battista
The electric supercar recently hit 60 mph in a mind-boggling 1.79 seconds. Only 150 will ever be made, and we got to drive one.
TEASED: A Sexy New Bertone Supercar Is Coming Soon
Italian design house Bertone is set to make a return to the automotive scene with a new, unnamed supercar. The vehicle in question, teased on the company's website, has a striking side profile that borrows design cues from several contemporary vehicles. There's a hint of Ferrari SF90 in the front, while the rear quarter panel conjures up images of modern-day McLaren motorcars.
Pininfarina’s All-Electric Battista Hypercar Just Became the World’s Fastest Street-Legal Vehicle
The Pininfarina Battista may have only just gone into production, but it’s already setting records. The famed Italian coachbuilder just announced that its debut battery-powered hypercar is the world’s fastest accelerating car. It’s not just the fastest accelerating electric vehicle, but the fastest accelerating road-legal vehicle period. Pininfarina trumpeted the Battista’s record as the EV made its United Arab Emirates debut at the Dubai Autodrome on Monday. Thanks to the hypercar’s unique launch control system, the car was able to rocket from zero-to-60 mph in just 1.79 seconds, according to a press release. That breaks the previous record of 1.86 seconds, which...
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
wealthinsidermag.com
10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years
When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
America’s Least Reliable Car Brand
In the latest Consumer Reports reliability study, this renowned luxury brand scored the worst out of the 24 brands covered.
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
Houston Chronicle
Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least
If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports
Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the nonprofit...
Road & Track
Subaru Teases Impreza RS Return
The original Subaru Impreza 2.5RS was one of the best cars Subaru ever sold in America. I owned one and took it everywhere with me, even to wheel-to-wheel ice races. I still regret selling it. Now, judging by a teaser published by Subaru on Thursday ahead of its new Impreza reveal, the RS trim is making a return.
The C8 Corvette Outruns These 5 Supercars and Hypercars to 60 MPH
The Chevrolet Corvette C8 is fast, and even with gouging, its a performance bargain. Better yet, its quicker to 60 mph than some supercars like the Audi R8 and Ferrari 458. The post The C8 Corvette Outruns These 5 Supercars and Hypercars to 60 MPH appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Restored Volkswagen Crew Cab is Selling At OK Classics Auction
This car is being sold by OK Classics. Crew cab pickup trucks are popular vehicles, no doubt. But what’s not as common knowledge is that VW offered crew cabs that mimicked their famous buses, a few decades back. Examples like this impressive restored VW Crew Cab offers two rows of seating and ample cargo room. Up for grabs from OK Auctions is a two owner restored 1966 Volkswagen Crew Cab.
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato off-road supercar revealed
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is an off-road version of the mid-engine supercar that's been designed to be suitable for driving on rough dirt and gravel roads.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
topgear.com
Wiesmann has nearly sold out the first year of Project Thunderball production
Wiesmann returns with a £260k classic EV drop-top with up to 300kW fast charging. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. After enough loud debuts, quiet deaths, triumphant returns and despondent retreats, seeing a name from the past come back almost feels like the return of an old friend.
Mercedes Says Drivers Must Pay Annual Fee To Unlock Car's Best Performance
The controversial move has sparked anger among some drivers who would need to shell out more cash on a rolling basis to release their vehicles' full potential.
