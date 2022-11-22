The Pininfarina Battista may have only just gone into production, but it’s already setting records. The famed Italian coachbuilder just announced that its debut battery-powered hypercar is the world’s fastest accelerating car. It’s not just the fastest accelerating electric vehicle, but the fastest accelerating road-legal vehicle period. Pininfarina trumpeted the Battista’s record as the EV made its United Arab Emirates debut at the Dubai Autodrome on Monday. Thanks to the hypercar’s unique launch control system, the car was able to rocket from zero-to-60 mph in just 1.79 seconds, according to a press release. That breaks the previous record of 1.86 seconds, which...

3 DAYS AGO