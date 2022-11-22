ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: A Sexy New Bertone Supercar Is Coming Soon

Italian design house Bertone is set to make a return to the automotive scene with a new, unnamed supercar. The vehicle in question, teased on the company's website, has a striking side profile that borrows design cues from several contemporary vehicles. There's a hint of Ferrari SF90 in the front, while the rear quarter panel conjures up images of modern-day McLaren motorcars.
Robb Report

Pininfarina’s All-Electric Battista Hypercar Just Became the World’s Fastest Street-Legal Vehicle

The Pininfarina Battista may have only just gone into production, but it’s already setting records. The famed Italian coachbuilder just announced that its debut battery-powered hypercar is the world’s fastest accelerating car. It’s not just the fastest accelerating electric vehicle, but the fastest accelerating road-legal vehicle period. Pininfarina trumpeted the Battista’s record as the EV made its United Arab Emirates debut at the Dubai Autodrome on Monday. Thanks to the hypercar’s unique launch control system, the car was able to rocket from zero-to-60 mph in just 1.79 seconds, according to a press release. That breaks the previous record of 1.86 seconds, which...
wealthinsidermag.com

10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years

When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
CarBuzz.com

MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April

In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
Carscoops

Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005

Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least

If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check

Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
TheStreet

The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports

Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book. Every year, Consumer Reports, the nonprofit...
Road & Track

Subaru Teases Impreza RS Return

The original Subaru Impreza 2.5RS was one of the best cars Subaru ever sold in America. I owned one and took it everywhere with me, even to wheel-to-wheel ice races. I still regret selling it. Now, judging by a teaser published by Subaru on Thursday ahead of its new Impreza reveal, the RS trim is making a return.
Motorious

This Restored Volkswagen Crew Cab is Selling At OK Classics Auction

This car is being sold by OK Classics. Crew cab pickup trucks are popular vehicles, no doubt. But what’s not as common knowledge is that VW offered crew cabs that mimicked their famous buses, a few decades back. Examples like this impressive restored VW Crew Cab offers two rows of seating and ample cargo room. Up for grabs from OK Auctions is a two owner restored 1966 Volkswagen Crew Cab.
torquenews.com

Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race

The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
topgear.com

Wiesmann has nearly sold out the first year of Project Thunderball production

Wiesmann returns with a £260k classic EV drop-top with up to 300kW fast charging. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. After enough loud debuts, quiet deaths, triumphant returns and despondent retreats, seeing a name from the past come back almost feels like the return of an old friend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy