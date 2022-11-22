ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia gazette.com

Fog, drizzle, rain, snow: A Thanksgiving weather smorgasbord

Fog filled the Flint Hills as Wednesday began. It's the first of several kinds of weather that the Emporia area will experience over Thanksgiving weekend. A dense fog advisory was issued for Chase and Greenwood County until 10 a.m. Clouds should remain for most of Wednesday.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line. Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early. “We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Iowa man hurt in turnpike wreck

A crash on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County Thursday injured an 88-year-old man from Iowa. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Scott Sanders of Cedar Rapids was riding in a car heading south. It went off the highway around 2:20 p.m. and hit the center barrier about two miles south of the Bazaar scenic lookout.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Emporia woman taken to Newman following Thanksgiving crash near Hartford

An elderly Emporia woman was hospitalized after a wreck near Hartford on Thanksgiving. The accident occured at 1581 Road 100, 8.5 miles west of Hartford, just after 1:10 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers 92-year-old Lola Collinge of Emporia was traveling east on Road 100 in a 2009 Toyota Camry when she lost control of the vehicle.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Around 2,000 dinners served at 55th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 2,000 dinners were served at the 55th annual TopekaCommunity Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. Of that number, around 1,700 meals were delivered to area homes by volunteers, while the other 300 meals were served to people who turned out in person at the Agriculture Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center, near S.W. 17th and Tyler.
TOPEKA, KS
adastraradio.com

Two-Vehicle Accident West of Marion Friday Claims Three Lives

MARION COUNTY, Kan. – A Friday afternoon accident in Marion County has claimed the life of three people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on US Highway 56, west of Marion. Charlotte Cole, 53, of Moundridge, was driving north on Kansas Highway 256 in a Dodge Grand Caravan when troopers say she pulled out in front of a Ford Taurus, driven by Renee Rebecca Young, 36, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, heading west on Highway 56.
MARION COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Local shoppers hit the stores in search of best Black Friday deals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Super Bowl of the retail year is back, and many local shoppers lined up at stores hoping to grab the best deals. In what has now become an American tradition after Thanksgiving, dozens of community members headed to the stores for Black Friday. Rachelle Garland, a local shopper, had been up even before the sun looking for hot deals.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
TOPEKA, KS
High School Football PRO

Topeka, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Lyon County back in orange COVID-19 zone

Lyon County is back in the top level for coronavirus cases, with Chase County joining it. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment's new map posted Wednesday shows Lyon County had 40 new cases between November 11-18. Chase County had three new cases.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia man hospitalized after Abilene wreck

DICKINSON COUNTY — An Emporia man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene on I-70, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason C. Hart was traveling westbound in a 2015 Impala Limited, about six miles east of Abilene, when he left the roadway on the north side, struck a bridge and came to rest on the shoulder.
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Car strikes I-70 bridge east of Abilene; Emporia man injured

DICKINSON COUNTY - An Emporia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene Wednesday afternoon. A 2015 Impala Limited driven by Jason C. Hart, 34, of Emporia, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately six miles east of Abilene when it left the roadway on the north side, striking a bridge and coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
ABILENE, KS
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka Kansas

The Evel Knievel Museum is a non-profit museum in Topeka. The museum includes an exhibit of Knievel's crash helmet that he wore in Caesar's Palace and the Skycycle that he used to make the Jump from the Snake River Canyon. It also includes interactives to learn about Knievel's life and career. Visitors can see the skeleton of the stunt man and view x-rays of his injuries.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Annual Thanksgiving meal draws crowd to Strong City

STRONG CITY — Gratitude and good food abounded on Thanksgiving Day in Strong City. Thanks to the hard work and generosity of Vicki Adcock and her large team of helpers, the 14th annual community Thanksgiving dinner provided both food and fellowship for the many diners at St. Anthony’s Hall.
STRONG CITY, KS
WIBW

Local Topeka Restaurant gives out 100 free meals for Thanksgiving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Nauling’s Texas and BBQ and Soul Food restaurant prepared a hundred meals to make sure those in need have a homecooked dinner this thanksgiving. “We have been looking for a way to give back, and Topeka since we’ve opened has been great to us, so we wanted to do something to show our love back. Through questions and talking to different customers that come in, they reached out and helped us connect with the Topeka Rescue Mission and it was game on from there,” Owner, Rod Nauling says.
TOPEKA, KS

