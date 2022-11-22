Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Fog, drizzle, rain, snow: A Thanksgiving weather smorgasbord
Fog filled the Flint Hills as Wednesday began. It's the first of several kinds of weather that the Emporia area will experience over Thanksgiving weekend. A dense fog advisory was issued for Chase and Greenwood County until 10 a.m. Clouds should remain for most of Wednesday.
Emporia gazette.com
Iowa man hurt in turnpike wreck
A crash on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County Thursday injured an 88-year-old man from Iowa. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Scott Sanders of Cedar Rapids was riding in a car heading south. It went off the highway around 2:20 p.m. and hit the center barrier about two miles south of the Bazaar scenic lookout.
KVOE
UPDATE: Emporia woman taken to Newman following Thanksgiving crash near Hartford
An elderly Emporia woman was hospitalized after a wreck near Hartford on Thanksgiving. The accident occured at 1581 Road 100, 8.5 miles west of Hartford, just after 1:10 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers 92-year-old Lola Collinge of Emporia was traveling east on Road 100 in a 2009 Toyota Camry when she lost control of the vehicle.
WIBW
Around 2,000 dinners served at 55th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 2,000 dinners were served at the 55th annual TopekaCommunity Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. Of that number, around 1,700 meals were delivered to area homes by volunteers, while the other 300 meals were served to people who turned out in person at the Agriculture Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center, near S.W. 17th and Tyler.
adastraradio.com
Two-Vehicle Accident West of Marion Friday Claims Three Lives
MARION COUNTY, Kan. – A Friday afternoon accident in Marion County has claimed the life of three people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on US Highway 56, west of Marion. Charlotte Cole, 53, of Moundridge, was driving north on Kansas Highway 256 in a Dodge Grand Caravan when troopers say she pulled out in front of a Ford Taurus, driven by Renee Rebecca Young, 36, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, heading west on Highway 56.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Friday at Four (a.m.) marks start of shopping rush
The good old days of Thanksgiving shutdowns and “Black Friday” early openings are making a comeback. “It's amazing how everything changed,” Heather Siebert with Flinthills Mall said Wednesday.
WIBW
Local shoppers hit the stores in search of best Black Friday deals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Super Bowl of the retail year is back, and many local shoppers lined up at stores hoping to grab the best deals. In what has now become an American tradition after Thanksgiving, dozens of community members headed to the stores for Black Friday. Rachelle Garland, a local shopper, had been up even before the sun looking for hot deals.
Topeka, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bishop Miege High School football team will have a game with Wamego High School on November 26, 2022, 11:00:00.
KVOE
More foot traffic expected at Emporia Pavilions as Shoe Dept Encore opens
Just in time for Black Friday, Shoe Dept Encore is now open in northwest Emporia. Shoe Dept Encore opened to the public Wednesday, becoming the third store in the Emporia Pavilions retail development to open, following Hobby Lobby in 2017 and Ross Dress for Less last month. Construction for the...
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County back in orange COVID-19 zone
Lyon County is back in the top level for coronavirus cases, with Chase County joining it. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment's new map posted Wednesday shows Lyon County had 40 new cases between November 11-18. Chase County had three new cases.
KVOE
Emporia Church of Christ to continue holiday tradition with free Thanksgiving meal
Ripping off the slogan for The Masters golf tournament, an Emporia tradition unlike any other takes place Thursday. The Emporia Church of Christ has hosted a Thanksgiving community meal now for better than 30 years. Pastor Neil Taylor says meals will be served inside the church, as was the case last year.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man hospitalized after Abilene wreck
DICKINSON COUNTY — An Emporia man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene on I-70, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason C. Hart was traveling westbound in a 2015 Impala Limited, about six miles east of Abilene, when he left the roadway on the north side, struck a bridge and came to rest on the shoulder.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Three dead, two hospitalized in Marion County crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
Emporia gazette.com
Annual Thanksgiving meal draws crowd to Strong City
STRONG CITY — Gratitude and good food abounded on Thanksgiving Day in Strong City. Thanks to the hard work and generosity of Vicki Adcock and her large team of helpers, the 14th annual community Thanksgiving dinner provided both food and fellowship for the many diners at St. Anthony’s Hall.
WIBW
Local Topeka Restaurant gives out 100 free meals for Thanksgiving
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Nauling’s Texas and BBQ and Soul Food restaurant prepared a hundred meals to make sure those in need have a homecooked dinner this thanksgiving. “We have been looking for a way to give back, and Topeka since we’ve opened has been great to us, so we wanted to do something to show our love back. Through questions and talking to different customers that come in, they reached out and helped us connect with the Topeka Rescue Mission and it was game on from there,” Owner, Rod Nauling says.
