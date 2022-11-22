Newbegun UMC ends popular pre-Thanksgiving pie sale

If you’ve been waiting for the start of Newbegun United Methodist Church’s annual pre-Thanksgiving pie sale to load up on desserts for your holiday meal, you may need to make a trip to the grocery store.

Unfortunately, the women of Newbegun United Methodist Church won’t be baking pies this year. After nearly three decades, Newbegun UMC’s pre-Thanksgiving pie sale has officially come to an end.

Stacy Small, who had organized the annual pie sale over the past two decades, said discussions about ending the pie sale started last year and bakers reached a unanimous decision the Sunday before last year’s event.

“We were all saddened, but we were aging out,” Small said.

Among those who voted to end the popular event was Louise Brown, who passed away this January at age 100.

Unfortunately, what happened with the Newbegun UMC pre-Thanksgiving pie sale is something that’s becoming common among many civic groups. Many do not have enough younger members to take over projects and events as older members step back from active roles.

The Newbegun UMC pie sales began in the early 1990s when Louise Brown, a longtime church member, wanted to raise funds to pay the medical expenses of a man who had been injured in an automobile accident. Church members sold a batch of pies they made and were able to raise around $800 that first year.

Soon after, Loine Umberger and Ann Elizabeth Corbett were put in charge of organizing the annual pie sales, which they organized until about 20 years ago when they passed the torch to Small.

The annual pie sale quickly became a favorite event among locals who were looking for fresh baked pies to serve over the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents would arrive early to buy up the pies, some walking to their cars with the boxed pies stacked six-high in their arms.

In an interview prior to last year’s sale, Small in fact recommended residents arrive early if they wanted to find a pie.

“That’s a good idea,” she said. “It’s really busy in the morning.”

The Newbegun UMC pie sale began at a booth in the Farmers Market, located in the current-day Pasquotank County Solid Waste and Recycling Center, and involved about 10-12 bakers. As time passed, the pie sales became more popular, so the number of bakers and offerings increased.

With the rising popularity, the pie sales were moved to the auditorium inside the Pasquotank County Center of NC Cooperative Extension. Because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, however, the pie sale moved one last time: back to its original location in the former farmers market in 2020. There, the church was able to offer pies in an open-air market its final two years.

In recent years, anywhere from 14 to 16 bakers were involved in the pie sales, with some baking a variety of desserts. Some baked more than others.

“There were women as well as a few men over the years who may have only baked a few pies or breads but there were others who baked 60 or 80 or even a hundred or more each year,” Small said.

Small attributes the success of the pie sales to high demand, low competition, and the freshness of the bakers’ product. Pie flavors included blueberry, cherry, lemon chess pie, chocolate chess pie, lemon meringue, sweet potato, pecan, pumpkin and even vinegar. The pies ranged in price from $10 to $12, depending on the size.

The most popular pies included fruit pies and meringue pies, Small said. She speculated those pies were more favored because they’re more labor intensive to make.

In 2020, the women of Newbegun United Methodist Church sold 600 pies and in 2021, they sold 609 pies. All of the funds raised went toward the church’s general fund.

Multimedia Editor Chris Day contributed to this report.