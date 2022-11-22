ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Advance

Newbegun UMC ends popular pre-Thanksgiving pie sale

By By Savannah Hess Correspondent
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W29ga_0jJwovyq00

If you’ve been waiting for the start of Newbegun United Methodist Church’s annual pre-Thanksgiving pie sale to load up on desserts for your holiday meal, you may need to make a trip to the grocery store.

Unfortunately, the women of Newbegun United Methodist Church won’t be baking pies this year. After nearly three decades, Newbegun UMC’s pre-Thanksgiving pie sale has officially come to an end.

Stacy Small, who had organized the annual pie sale over the past two decades, said discussions about ending the pie sale started last year and bakers reached a unanimous decision the Sunday before last year’s event.

“We were all saddened, but we were aging out,” Small said.

Among those who voted to end the popular event was Louise Brown, who passed away this January at age 100.

Unfortunately, what happened with the Newbegun UMC pre-Thanksgiving pie sale is something that’s becoming common among many civic groups. Many do not have enough younger members to take over projects and events as older members step back from active roles.

The Newbegun UMC pie sales began in the early 1990s when Louise Brown, a longtime church member, wanted to raise funds to pay the medical expenses of a man who had been injured in an automobile accident. Church members sold a batch of pies they made and were able to raise around $800 that first year.

Soon after, Loine Umberger and Ann Elizabeth Corbett were put in charge of organizing the annual pie sales, which they organized until about 20 years ago when they passed the torch to Small.

The annual pie sale quickly became a favorite event among locals who were looking for fresh baked pies to serve over the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents would arrive early to buy up the pies, some walking to their cars with the boxed pies stacked six-high in their arms.

In an interview prior to last year’s sale, Small in fact recommended residents arrive early if they wanted to find a pie.

“That’s a good idea,” she said. “It’s really busy in the morning.”

The Newbegun UMC pie sale began at a booth in the Farmers Market, located in the current-day Pasquotank County Solid Waste and Recycling Center, and involved about 10-12 bakers. As time passed, the pie sales became more popular, so the number of bakers and offerings increased.

With the rising popularity, the pie sales were moved to the auditorium inside the Pasquotank County Center of NC Cooperative Extension. Because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, however, the pie sale moved one last time: back to its original location in the former farmers market in 2020. There, the church was able to offer pies in an open-air market its final two years.

In recent years, anywhere from 14 to 16 bakers were involved in the pie sales, with some baking a variety of desserts. Some baked more than others.

“There were women as well as a few men over the years who may have only baked a few pies or breads but there were others who baked 60 or 80 or even a hundred or more each year,” Small said.

Small attributes the success of the pie sales to high demand, low competition, and the freshness of the bakers’ product. Pie flavors included blueberry, cherry, lemon chess pie, chocolate chess pie, lemon meringue, sweet potato, pecan, pumpkin and even vinegar. The pies ranged in price from $10 to $12, depending on the size.

The most popular pies included fruit pies and meringue pies, Small said. She speculated those pies were more favored because they’re more labor intensive to make.

In 2020, the women of Newbegun United Methodist Church sold 600 pies and in 2021, they sold 609 pies. All of the funds raised went toward the church’s general fund.

Multimedia Editor Chris Day contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Thanksgiving recipes from News 13 This Morning

In spirit of Thanksgiving, the News 13 This Morning crew shared all different kinds of recipes to prepare for Thanksgiving: dinner, dessert, festive drinks and side dishes, too.
Wyoming News

Costs up but crowds still buying for Thanksgiving dinner

Despite inflation driving up grocery prices nationwide, shoppers still are loading up for their Thanksgiving feast ahead of Thursday. Thanksgiving meals will cost 20% more this year than in 2021, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation. A classic Thanksgiving dinner with 12 items including turkey, pumpkin pie, stuffing and more is projected to cost an average of $64.05, which is up $10.74 from last year. ...
ConsumerAffairs

What’s cheaper – eating Thanksgiving dinner out or cooking? ConsumerAffairs does the math.

If you’re going grocery shopping this weekend, better bring along the piggy bank and prepare to go head-to-head with consumers who want green beans and mac and cheese. While discount grocers like Aldi and Lidl have tried to create deals and packages to help Americans save money on their Thanksgiving dinner essentials, not everyone shops at those stores. And those who don’t better brace themselves because, as Foodmarket.com reports, they’ll be facing double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and canned pumpkin.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Sacramento

These are the Thanksgiving foods you should never share with your dog

BALTIMORE -- Veterinarians see a spike in visits after Thanksgiving, according to the American Kennell Club. That's because a lot of common Turkey Day foods can be dangerous for dogs' health. As tempting as it is to share the holiday cheer with Fido, there are foods to absolutely keep away from them, according to the AKC. The club says while there are foods that are safe for dogs, you should avoid bones, sweets, alcohol, and foods high in fat to keep your pet safe. Here are some examples of common foods to avoid, as listed by the American Kennel Club:Turkey bones, skin, and...
wealthinsidermag.com

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ’s, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
AL.com

Is Chick-fil-A open on Thanksgiving 2022?

Sorry chicken lovers. You will just have to settle for turkey today. Chick-fil-A is closed on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 24). Restaurants will reopen on Black Friday (Friday, Nov. 25). Most locations will open at regular times, typically 6 a.m. or 6:30 a.m. Check with your favorite location for exact store hours.
GEORGIA STATE
macaronikid.com

Happy Thanksgiving! Thanksgiving Weekend Activities.

Friday - 🎅🏼 Santa's Wonderland at Bass Pro - Bridgeport. ✨ Glow Wild Lantern Festival - Last Weekend! - Bridgeport. 🎅🏼 Santa's Wonderland at Bass Pro - Bridgeport. 🐰🐍 Creature Feature - Ansonia. ✨ Glow Wild Lantern Festival - Last Weekend! - Bridgeport. Sunday...
The Daily Reflector

Donna Davis: ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ offers seasonal smorgasbord of memories

Thanksgiving weekend generally marks the green light for Christmas music like Labor Day is the red light to white shoes. Or does it? These days, like the passé white shoe taboo, there really is no Emily Post of performers: anything goes in a free society and at an open mic. Like one local-musician-who-shall-not-be-named, whose “Bah!” is usually only outdone by his “Humbug,” yet he started working up creative spins on Christmas favorites back in August and, shortly thereafter, shamelessly, even proudly, began playing them in...
Bakersfield Californian

Holidays behind the counter

Two hundred pounds of taters. Sixty turkeys. Zero recipes. And little time for mistakes. It’s 5:30 a.m. Thursday and LaVonne Jarrow is hurriedly preparing for dinner. In eight hours, Jarrow and her crew — four chefs and a motley bunch of volunteers — are to have prepared a meal for 500 people. The main course: over a thousand pounds of turkey, brined and stripped over the past week, sorted into 14 foil-topped pans and slid into the four low-boy ovens at a simmer.
nrgmediadixon.com

Butterball Puts Out Tips for the Perfect Turkey for Thanksgiving

Are you looking forward to biting into the turkey on Thanksgiving? It is a great time for many families to get together, enjoy a feast and to give thanks for the past year. If you are having turkey you want to make sure the turkey is cooked well and taste good. Recently, Butterball gave some tips to make sure the Thanksgiving Day Turkey is cooked right.
princesspinkygirl.com

Grinch Christmas Truffles

Grinch Christmas Truffles are easy-to-make Oreo balls that upgrade the classic sandwich cookie into an indulgent candy-coated confection with only 5 ingredients. This no-bake Oreo truffle recipe resembles a bite-sized cheesecake but is prepared simply with a crushed cookie and cream cheese center that’s covered in Grinch-green almond bark and adorned with a red heart.
WVNews

Apple Upside Down Cake

This fall has been a season of purposefully made meals. I have deliberately utilized the bounty of my pantry and freezers. In keeping with that theme for Thanksgiving, I bring you a simple dessert that requires little more than what a well-stocked pantry can offer.
Flathead Beacon

Holiday Board Games

For the unimaginative among us, snacking on cheese and crackers hearkens back to an Oscar Mayer childhood when lackluster sack lunches consisted of a plastic pack of processed Lunchables. But for those among us with vision, as well as a penchant for following social media accounts depicting fanciful charcuterie boards brimming with treats, it conjures polished slabs of teak wood crowded with rows of cured meats and cheeses, pickled root vegetables and stone fruits, spiced jams and sweet jellies, all of it complemented with mile-long flights of carefully curated wine pairings.
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy