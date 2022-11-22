ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

Golden Valley auto dealership wins board award

 3 days ago

Rudy Luther Toyota of Golden Valley has been named the recipient of the Board of Governors Award by Toyota North America, Inc. The dealership is located near Interstate-394 and General Mills Boulevard at 8805 Wayzata Boulevard.

According to a press release, the award is given to dealerships “that exhibit outstanding sales and maintain Toyota’s high standards for customer satisfaction.” The car maker chooses from more than 1,800 dealerships.

Specific criteria for the award include “high standards of performance in all facets of the automotive dealer profession, including vehicle and parts sales, service and customer satisfaction.”

“Overall, the award is a testament to Rudy Luther’s business success and economic impact within the Golden Valley community,” wrote spokesperson Kailin Martin.

For more information on the dealership, call (952) 246-1771 or visit rudyluthertoyota.com .

