On This Day in History: A Cub Comes Just Short of Winning MVP

By Kade Kistner
 3 days ago

On November 22, 1972, Chicago Cubs outfielder Billy Williams comes in second place in the National League MVP vote to catcher Johnny Bench.

The Chicago Cubs have their fair shares of MVP award winners from Frank Shulte in 1911 to the most recent, Kris Bryant in 2016. They came close to adding another to their 10-man list on November 22, 1972.

Outfielder Billy Williams finished second in the National League MVP vote to Cincinnati Reds catcher Johnny Bench. Williams received five first place votes, while Bench garnered 11. That 1972 MVP award was Bench's second in three years, tough to beat that type of record.

For Williams, it was another disappointing finish, however disappointing finishing second in the MVP vote can be. It was the second time in three years Williams finished just one spot short from taking home the award.

Despite failing to ever win the award, Williams finished with six All-Star nods, one Rookie of the Year award (1961) and took home the NL batting title in 1972.

The totality of his career resulted in a Hall of Fame induction with the class of 1987. He entered wearing a Chicago Cubs hat.

I guess not winning the 1972 NL MVP award worked out just fine in the end.

