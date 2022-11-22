Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Sharing "Miraculous Discoveries" Humans Should Never Achieve, And I Found The Movies To Prove It
Based on these movies, absolutely under no circumstances must we ever attempt to invent, create, or discover these phenomena, or it will be our doom.
The Hollywood Christmas Parade celebrates its 90th anniversary
The 3.2-mile parade begins at 6 p.m. from Hollywood Boulevard at Orange Drive and will feature Danny Trejo as grand marshal.
Comments / 0