Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
Get Colorful With This Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape
Recent years have challenged brands as consumers continue to emphasize the importance of sustainability in an ever-changing world. As a leading manufacturer in apparel and footwear,. continues to find new ways to appropriately respond to the call to action. One such approach that the Swoosh has implemented is the integration...
Clints Has Blacked Out Its TRL 2.0 Sneaker for FW22
Quickly following up on the silver, white and black iteration of its TRL 2.0 sneaker, Manchester-based imprint Clints has just teased another edition of the shoe, and this time it’s coming in a “VantaBlack” colorway. Junior Clint’s label has been keeping busy as of late. Since the...
Kappa’s AUTHENTIC TIER ZERO Collection Is a Vision of Monochromatic Ski Styles
Kappa is bracing for the winter with its new AUTHENTIC TIER ZERO collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Although the brand is known for its signature tracksuits and casual apparel, the latest collection reveals that it can tackle cooler temperatures just as well. With the new limited-edition premium collection, the...
NEEDLES' Latest Vault by Vans Collab Blends the Era and Slip-On
For Vans, its Vault by Vans line continues to offer a blend of fresh looks alongside retro ones. Connecting with a wide variety of collaborators, the elevated division sees its latest project led by Japanese label NEEDLES. The two are no strangers as recent years have featured various releases from the duo, including 2018’s velvet-covered Slip-Ons.
Nike’s P-6000 Is Coming in "White Yellow"
Hot on the heels of its “Metallic Silver” iteration, Nike’s P-6000 is returning once again in a “White Yellow” colorway. Since the sneaker’s debut in 2019, the P-6000 has brought vintage and old-school energy to Nike’s sneaker line. It takes design inspiration from the old Nike Pegasus — more specifically the Pegasus 2006 — and brings a modernized spin on archival models. Now, the runner silhouette is here with new colors and is designed to slide right into your sneaker rotation for the Winter season.
Take a First Look at the Stone Island x New Balance 574
Following their football kit and boot collaboration with Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling, Stone Island and New Balance have just unveiled their latest collaborative installment, and this time it’s an all-new 574 sneaker. The collaboration between Stone Island and New Balance was first teased by U.K. rapper Dave...
Nike Wraps the Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” With Reptilian Textures
Has officially unveiled a new Air Force 1 Low addition to its long-running “Color of the Month” series. The classic silhouette looks simple at first glance with its all-white uppers, but that’s quickly contrasted by the leather reptilian overlays wrapped around the tip, heel and past the panel. Its white panel swoosh features an extra detailing of four stitched X-marks near the heel, with other branding hits found on the tongue tag, insole, midsole, heel and dubrae. The shoe rests on a white midsole and outsole, with matching laces tying the shoe together for a clean finish.
Compound and Clarks Originals Link Up for a Wallabee "Floor Seats" Collaboration
Clarks has never strayed too far from the realm of collaborations, and to get the buzz brewing for Miami Art Week, it’s teaming up with Compound to release an exclusive Wallabee “Floor Seats” installment. Its the latest piece to add to its collaborative catalog that, in 2022, has already seen partners such as Bodega, GCDS and Liam Gallagher utilize their creative talents.
Gucci Vault Drops Exclusive LUAR Ana Bag Capsule
Raul Lopez‘s it-brand LUAR is gaining traction among the fashion community, taking over not just New York Fashion Week, the world of viral campaigns and collab culture, but also Gucci Vault with its new range of online exclusives for the luxury House. Like Bleue Burnham, the new LUAR range...
Pyer Moss and Reebok Present Experiment 4 Fury Trail in "Green Sushi"
Reebok and Pyer Moss have reconnected to present a new addition to their ever-evolving Experiment 4 Fury Trail sneaker line. Back in 2020, Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond was named Reebok’s Vice President of Creative Direction, and since then, various iterations of the Experiment 4 have been unveiled. For example, some standout iterations have come in the form of the “Old White” edition and the “Emergency” that came with neutral and flashy shades of grey and orange.
The Best Supreme x The North Face Jackets
Collaborations are a key piece of every Supreme season, and, for the last 15 years, few Supreme collaborations have been more consistent and impactful than their efforts with The North Face. Since the two first joined forces during Supreme’s FW07 campaign, they’ve cranked out new collections like clockwork, dropping at least one co-created capsule per season and blessing legions of intrepid fans with a unique blend of high-performance tech and streetwise sensibilities. One may be a mountaineering brand that was born as a retail store for mountain climbers in San Fransisco while the other grew from a scrappy skate shop in Lower Manhattan to a zeitgeist-steering streetwear company, but both are fiercely loyal to their signature aesthetic and boast a long history in the Big Apple. This imbues their collaborative efforts with cultural capital to match their bold designs and high-performance tech, and has helped several of their creations achieve grail status.
Helen Kirkum and Footpatrol Are Remaking ASICS Classics for Charity
Helen Kirkum‘s relationship with is one that’s delivered so much good for the footwear industry and for the people it caters to, often coming together to benefit a charity of their choice. Now, London sneaker retailer Footpatrol is joining the mix, as the three come together to support YoungMinds UK — the UK’s leading mental health charity for young people — with a highly-limited collaboration.
Palace's First Collaboration with Anglepoise is "Permanently Lit"
Palace and Anglepoise are set to release a co-designed lamp, which sees the iconic Type 75 model updated with a glow-in-the-dark treatment. The lamp, which forms part of Palace’s Holiday ‘22 collection, marks the first collaboration between the two British brands. For it, the Palace in-house design team opted to make use of the Type 75 model, which has previously been customized by the likes of Margaret Howell and Paul Smith.
Scizor Inspires VØID's Latest Nike Air Force 1 Concept
Continuing to deliver uniquely functional takes on footwear designs, sneaker customizer VØID has now returned with a new Pokémon concept. Focussing on the iconic Nike Air Force 1, the latest design is inspired by Scizor, the Generation II evolution of Scyther. Evolving when Scyther is traded while holding a Metal Coat, the bipedal, dual-type Bug/Steel insectoid Pokémon is known for its red, metallic exoskeleton, retractable forewings, and hind wings.
Emerging U.K. Designer Niran Blues Nair Reimagines the Referee Uniform
Rising METALLIC FUND-backed designer Niran Blues Nair is preparing to storm the fashion scene, and his most recent capsule collection proves that he is one to watch. The emerging designer looks to the football field and basketball court, envisioning the traditional referee uniform with a sense of coolness. Shot in...
OTTOLINGER's MOON BOOT Is Fit For Cold Nights at Berghain
As the weather takes a turn for the worse, it’s time to strap up in all our comfiest, coziest, warmest garms — perhaps even a pair of OTTOLINGER MOON BOOTS to top things off. Fresh from its Fall 2022 collection, the Cosima Gadient and Christa Bösch-helmed Berlin-based brand...
The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike CPFM Flea 1 "Overgrown" Receives an Official Release Date
Surfacing earlier this year, the Cactus Plant Flea Market x CPFM Flea 1 “Overgrown” has now received an official release date. The upcoming release continues CPFM’s ongoing relationship with Nike for Holiday 2022. Centered around an “Overgrown” plant theme, the original footwear model features uppers covered with...
On-Feet Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Wizards" PE
Jordan Brand has released a new pair of Air Jordan 3s, this time paying homage to the NBA legend, Michael Jordan and his first season with the Washington Wizards where he wore an exclusive pair of Air Jordan 3 PEs. The shoe arrives in a white, true blue, metallic copper...
