Wisconsin, Your Favorite Christmas Decoration Is Cause For An Intervention
What in the candy-coated peppermint stick is going on in Wisconsin?. There are a lot of Christmas decorations we drag out of attics this time of the year. There's beautiful sparkling lights, yard reindeer, trees, ornaments, holly. Things that dazzle and give your heart warm fuzzy feelings of good ole Christmastide.
Help Quad Cities Toys For Tots By Getting Something For Yourself
The holiday season is upon us and little boys and girls across the Quad Cities are hoping for a very merry Christmas. But not all families are going to be able to provide the Christmas they wish they could for their children. That is where an organization like Toys for Tots comes in to make sure every child has a holly jolly Christmas.
Morgan Wallen Helping Bring Thanksgiving Dinner to Thousands of Families in Need
Morgan Wallen is helping make this a Happy Thanksgiving for thousands of families in need. The country superstar is teaming with a Tennessee-based non-profit organization to provide Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in 2022. Country Now reports that Wallen is partnering with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving dinner to...
What Car Color Is The Most Likely To Be Pulled Over In Wisconsin
There are many urban legends about getting pulled over. One big myth is that red cars always get pulled over the most. In fact, you may have even had an older relative tell you not to get a red car in fear that you would be pulled over. Does the...
Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]
A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
Light Up The Quad Cities in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 11, we need you to share photos of your most creative, most...
This is How Much More Thanksgiving Dinner Will Cost You This Year in Illinois
The idea of a "recession" is on the minds of many this year as we head into the holiday season. Inflation has already hit us like a heavy dose of tryptophan straight to the noggin. Those of us who host Thanksgiving dinner, what can we expect to pay when we...
Midweek Snowstorm To Drop 2 Inches Of Snow On The Quad Cities
I hate to swear in an article but I have to do it here. I'm about to drop the 'S' word so do not show your children this article. Snow is on the way. That's right, SNOW! Our first large snowstorm of the 2022-2023 snow season is going to arrive early Tuesday morning and last through Wednesday. While we've seen bigger snowstorms in the Quad Cities, this will be the first one of the season to give us accumulating snow.
Illinois Foodies Are Surprisingly Not Mad About the New Twist on Wendy’s Frosty
Wendy's restaurants throughout Illinois will soon be serving up a new twist on its iconic Frosty treat, a Peppermint Frosty. This is pretty sad to say, but when I saw this post from WGN come across my newsfeed today I thought, "I wonder how many people are complaining in the comment section".
US 104.9 Concert Announcement: Rhythm City Welcomes Craig Morgan
2023 is already looking like a stacked year for the Quad Cities when it comes to country shows. Rhythm City Casino Resort® is happy to announce that Country Music Artist Craig Morgan will be performing in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 8 P.M.
You Won’t Believe How These Illinois Thieves Broke Into Gun Store
These thieves in Illinois used a very unique method to break into a gun shop to steal weapons. Nearly two dozen guns were stolen from an Oak Forest gun shop. Oak Forest police released surveillance photos showing the suspects wearing stocking caps and masks. Illinois Thieves Use Unusual Method To...
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
Does A White Bag Tied To A Disabled Car Mean HELP ME In The State Of Iowa?
The holiday season means people will be traveling a lot to see friends and family to celebrate. But some people will be traveling alone this holiday season and if you are one of those people, make sure you have plastic bags to place on your mirrors for your safety. Someone...
Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa
Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
Don’t Forget, It’s Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Illinois
The Quad Cities experienced pretty warm weather in October and it's been pretty decent to begin November. But this warm fall weather is going to come to a screeching halt beginning this weekend. While it's tempting to warm up your car when it's cold outside, if you live on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, it could get you in serious trouble.
First Four Mississippi Valley Fair Grandstand Acts For 2023 Announced
YOUR 2023 Mississippi Valley Fair! The great one will return next year but with an extra surprise. We know who the first four grandstand acts that will be coming to MVF 2023 and next year's fair is shaping up to be one of the best ever. If I had to...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For The Quad Cities Area
Ahead of Tuesday's snowstorm, the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. We will have a couple of inches of snow dumped on us, but officials are making sure the public is prepared by issuing this warning.
Michael Jordan’s Mega Mansion Remains For Sale In Illinois – Why?
No one wants to "Be Like Mike" and buy his almost $15 million mega-mansion. The house has been on the market for 1790 days (and counting) and is listed at just under $15 million at $14,855,000 according to realtor.com. The house has everything, and at that price, you would hope it would have everything. A 14-car garage, 9 bedrooms, 15+ bathrooms, and of course, an indoor basketball court. Take a peak for yourself.
