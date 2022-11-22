Read full article on original website
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Longboat Observer
Riverview football prepares for regional final rematch with rival Venice
Another week, another rematch for the Riverview High football team. After defeating neighboring rival Sarasota High for the 12th-straight time, 28-7, on Nov. 18 in the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4S regional semifinals, the Rams (5-6) will face another familiar foe in the regional final (Elite Eight). This time it is Venice High (7-3), with whom the Rams share much history. Riverview has dropped five-straight to the Indians, including a 31-21 loss on Oct. 21 and a season-ending 56-14 loss in last year's playoffs.
Longboat Observer
East Bradenton bands compete in rainy Florida Marching Band Championships
It was easy for the Lakewood Ranch and Braden River high school bands to soak in the atmosphere at the Florida Marching Band Championships. They were literally soaked. A steady rain plagued the event at Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill on Nov. 20, but Lakewood Ranch persevered to finish fourth in the state in the Class 3A division while Braden River placed seventh out of the 16 teams.
Polk County's Top 10 Boys Basketball Players
Kervin Knaggs, 6-1, Sr., PG/SG, Auburndale: He averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists this past season. He shot 50 percent from the field and 65 percent from the free-throw line. He finished the season with 126 points, 34 rebounds, 21 steals and 28 assists. “He is a complete leader ...
fox13news.com
Bucs' defensive tackle provides more than 900 turkeys to local families for Thanksgiving
TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of local families will have a full Thanksgiving meal thanks to a partnership between Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Will Gholston and Feeding Tampa Bay. Wednesday afternoon, volunteers and members of the Bucs came together to distribute 920 turkeys at Middleton High School and Hillsborough Community...
southfloridareporter.com
Fishing in Bradenton: The Complete Guide
If you’re a passionate angler visiting Florida, then fishing in Bradenton has to be on your to-do list. Cozily nestled between Sarasota and Tampa, this Florida gem boasts superb fisheries. And no, this isn’t an overstatement – if anything, we’re selling it short! With prolific rivers, powerful bays, and the mighty Gulf of Mexico at its doorstep, fishing in Bradenton is nothing short of excellent.
Ex-Olympic boxer planned mass shooting at Miami gym: Police
A professional boxer who qualified for the 2008 Olympic Games is facing terrorism charges after authorities said he bought an AK-47 and planned a mass shooting at a Miami gym.
businessobserverfl.com
New indoor pickleball club picks up members before it's even opened
After researching what was missing from the game, Brian McCarthy discovered players were looking for some control in the environment. General Contractor: Southern Cross Contracting Inc. Design firm: Balaity Property Enhancement. Project Details. When the Bird Key Yacht Club board of governors went looking for ideas to improve the club,...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: November 24
Becky Edwards captured this cow posing for a quick picture off Sawyer Loop in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23...
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
Longboat Observer
East County weather page photo: November 24
Gordon Silver photographed this family of Sandhill cranes snatching up grubs for lunch along State Road 70 near Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition.
Search continues for mom who came to Florida to pursue wrestling career in 2016
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it is continuing to search for a mom who was reported missing more than six years ago.
fox13news.com
Tampa radio personality spreads message of thankfulness during cancer battle
TAMPA, Fla. - Drew Garabo keeps it light on 102.5 The Bone. Listening to him on the radio, you may not imagine he's a guy who has been going through a tough fight. "Got the ultrasound and discovered that I had stage 2, borderline stage 3 testicular cancer. It spread to a lymph node," Garabo said. "I am just grateful to be alive. I will tell you after this past year… the first thought that enters my mind every single morning is how wonderful it is to be alive and even the minor inconveniences that seems to come in our way are just that."
Longboat Observer
Jiggs Landing of Bradenton plots the course of its concert series
So my days of big concerts are pretty much done. Far in the rearview mirror were a string of Bruce Springsteen concerts as the Boss was No. 1 in my book. Throw in KISS at Madison Square Garden (my buddy and I were 18 at the time and therefore by far the oldest people in the arena), Lynyrd Skynyrd (a few days before the band's plane went down), Barry Manilow (when he was still singing his jingles such as "Like a Good Neighbor," of "Stuck on Band-Aid"), Blood, Sweat and Tears, the Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, Chuck Berry, Gretchen Wilson, Heart, Journey, George Thorogood.
Grab your tissues: Publix new Thanksgiving ad is out
Grab a Kleenex — Publix debuted another one of its annual wholesome Thanksgiving day commercials, and once again, it doesn't disappoint.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota School Board sets meeting to consider firing superintendent
Update, 3:15 p.m: In an emailed message, a spokeswoman for Sarasota County Schools said Wednesday the special meeting "to address the contract and status of Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen and any related school district or School Board operational or legal issues'' has been formally scheduled for 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the school district's Landings Administrative Complex.
wfla.com
Tips sought after man badly wounded in Sarasota shooting
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are seeking tips from the public after a man was badly wounded in a shooting in Sarasota on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Grantham Drive at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
“It was chaos”: Polk County woman awoke to roof on fire, tied to other alleged arsons in Tampa
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a chaotic scene at a Polk County home Sunday morning, involving a stranger beating on the windows, firefighters and flames on the rooftop, according to a north Lakeland woman. The alleged arson victim did not want her name disclosed as she described her experience. “It was chaos,” she said. […]
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
St. Pete woman stopped from driving into 5K runners, preventing mass casualties, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested on Thanksgiving Day after police say she endangered the lives of thousands of 5K runners.
usf.edu
Here, there, everywhere: Red tide plagues SWFL after Hurricane Ian
From Tampa Bay south to Ten Thousand Islands, local groups and state agencies that test for and track red tide are warning that the harmful algae that kills fish, sickens dogs, and whose acrid air chase people off the beach is here. And there. And there. And there. Red tide...
