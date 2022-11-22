ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Longboat Observer

Riverview football prepares for regional final rematch with rival Venice

Another week, another rematch for the Riverview High football team. After defeating neighboring rival Sarasota High for the 12th-straight time, 28-7, on Nov. 18 in the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4S regional semifinals, the Rams (5-6) will face another familiar foe in the regional final (Elite Eight). This time it is Venice High (7-3), with whom the Rams share much history. Riverview has dropped five-straight to the Indians, including a 31-21 loss on Oct. 21 and a season-ending 56-14 loss in last year's playoffs.
RIVERVIEW, FL
Longboat Observer

East Bradenton bands compete in rainy Florida Marching Band Championships

It was easy for the Lakewood Ranch and Braden River high school bands to soak in the atmosphere at the Florida Marching Band Championships. They were literally soaked. A steady rain plagued the event at Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill on Nov. 20, but Lakewood Ranch persevered to finish fourth in the state in the Class 3A division while Braden River placed seventh out of the 16 teams.
BRADENTON, FL
Scorebook Live

Polk County's Top 10 Boys Basketball Players

Kervin Knaggs, 6-1, Sr., PG/SG, Auburndale: He averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists this past season. He shot 50 percent from the field and 65 percent from the free-throw line. He finished the season with 126 points, 34 rebounds, 21 steals and 28 assists. “He is a complete leader ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Fishing in Bradenton: The Complete Guide

If you’re a passionate angler visiting Florida, then fishing in Bradenton has to be on your to-do list. Cozily nestled between Sarasota and Tampa, this Florida gem boasts superb fisheries. And no, this isn’t an overstatement – if anything, we’re selling it short! With prolific rivers, powerful bays, and the mighty Gulf of Mexico at its doorstep, fishing in Bradenton is nothing short of excellent.
BRADENTON, FL
businessobserverfl.com

New indoor pickleball club picks up members before it's even opened

After researching what was missing from the game, Brian McCarthy discovered players were looking for some control in the environment. General Contractor: Southern Cross Contracting Inc. Design firm: Balaity Property Enhancement. Project Details. When the Bird Key Yacht Club board of governors went looking for ideas to improve the club,...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota weather page photo: November 24

Becky Edwards captured this cow posing for a quick picture off Sawyer Loop in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

East County weather page photo: November 24

Gordon Silver photographed this family of Sandhill cranes snatching up grubs for lunch along State Road 70 near Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa radio personality spreads message of thankfulness during cancer battle

TAMPA, Fla. - Drew Garabo keeps it light on 102.5 The Bone. Listening to him on the radio, you may not imagine he's a guy who has been going through a tough fight. "Got the ultrasound and discovered that I had stage 2, borderline stage 3 testicular cancer. It spread to a lymph node," Garabo said. "I am just grateful to be alive. I will tell you after this past year… the first thought that enters my mind every single morning is how wonderful it is to be alive and even the minor inconveniences that seems to come in our way are just that."
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Jiggs Landing of Bradenton plots the course of its concert series

So my days of big concerts are pretty much done. Far in the rearview mirror were a string of Bruce Springsteen concerts as the Boss was No. 1 in my book. Throw in KISS at Madison Square Garden (my buddy and I were 18 at the time and therefore by far the oldest people in the arena), Lynyrd Skynyrd (a few days before the band's plane went down), Barry Manilow (when he was still singing his jingles such as "Like a Good Neighbor," of "Stuck on Band-Aid"), Blood, Sweat and Tears, the Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, Chuck Berry, Gretchen Wilson, Heart, Journey, George Thorogood.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota School Board sets meeting to consider firing superintendent

Update, 3:15 p.m: In an emailed message, a spokeswoman for Sarasota County Schools said Wednesday the special meeting "to address the contract and status of Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen and any related school district or School Board operational or legal issues'' has been formally scheduled for 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the school district's Landings Administrative Complex.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wfla.com

Tips sought after man badly wounded in Sarasota shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are seeking tips from the public after a man was badly wounded in a shooting in Sarasota on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Grantham Drive at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
SARASOTA, FL

