ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tunisia holds Denmark 0-0 as Arab teams impress at World Cup

By ANDREW DAMPF
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RjTaI_0jJwlg1O00

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Arab teams are making an impact at the first World Cup in the Middle East.

Tunisia held European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw Tuesday, three hours after Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in a shocking upset.

“It’s amazing what (Saudi Arabia) did," Tunisia defender Montassar Talbi said. "We watched a bit of the game in the dressing room. We saw the results. It gave us maybe a little power. We are proud of them. For the Arab countries, too.”

Before a stadium filled almost entirely with Tunisia's red-clad supporters, midfielder Aïssa Laïdouni set the tone in the very first minute when he stripped emblematic Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen of the ball with an aggressive sliding tackle — then stood up and pumped his arms menacingly, gesturing to the crowd to get even more fired up.

“I’m always proud to represent Tunisia and we always go on the pitch 100% committed," Laïdouni said through a translator.

Tunisia likely deserved more but an expert save shortly before halftime by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel helped Denmark preserve the draw.

Having already gone down to the grass after Tunisia broke through the defense, Schmeichel stuck his hand up to deflect a shot from Issam Jebali, who plays his club ball in Denmark for Odense.

It was just the sort of save that the keeper’s father, former Manchester United great Peter Schmeichel, used to pull off.

"We didn’t come to get a draw. We wanted to get the win, and I think we did have chances for that, but at the end of the day we’re happy with the draw,” Laïdouni said.

The match marked Eriksen's return to a major tournament less than a year and a half after his cardiac arrest with Denmark at Euro 2020.

Assuming his customary playmaker position, Eriksen produced a dangerous long-distance shot on goal in the second half that Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen had to bat away.

And on the ensuing corner, Denmark hit the post.

Tunisia also survived the chance of a last-minute penalty for Denmark but the referee ruled to play on after a video review for a possible handball.

Denmark has been one of the most outspoken critics of the tournament in Qatar and during the pre-match warmup its players wore all black long-sleeve shirts over their red game jerseys to mourn migrant workers who died building infrastructure for soccer’s biggest event.

Denmark was also planning on wearing the "One Love" anti-discrimination armband along with other European teams before the campaign was dropped when FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards.

However, former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, who is now chair of the Danish soccer federation’s governance and development committee, was at the stadium wearing a coat with some subtle rainbow coloring.

Denmark has lofty goals following its performance at last year's Euro 2020 and a near-perfect qualifying campaign, while Tunisia is seeking to advance from the group stage for the first time in its sixth World Cup appearance.

After a lack of atmosphere at several of the opening matches, the huge number of Tunisian fans inside Education City Stadium made it feel like a home match for the North African team. Tunisia fans chanted, banged drums and blew air horns when their squad had the ball — then hissed and whistled loudly whenever Denmark had possession.

Many spectators waving Palestinian flags also supported Tunisia.

In the end, both teams produced 13 shots.

PROTEST DISTRACTIONS

While saying it “is not an excuse,” Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said that finding ways to protest against Qatar has been a distraction.

“I (spend) too much time every day trying to figure out how to handle this,” he said. “There are too many things I want to figure out how to say. I’m fighting with that, I must say.

“I’m only talking for myself when I say I find the situation difficult right now.”

CROWD SUPPORT

Tunisia is not known for its attacking prowess but coach Jalel Kadri said the big crowd support helped his team raise its tempo.

“It lifted our spirits,” Kadri said. “Mentally it gives us a great lift. It really helped us. But tactically and physically we also played very well.”

NEXT

Tunisia will next play Australia on Saturday in Group D and Denmark will meet defending champion France on the same day.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

World Cup 2022: USMNT-England ends 0-0 as Americans' inspired play goes for naught

AL KHOR, Qatar — The U.S. men's national team outplayed and at times even dominated England at the World Cup on Friday night, and before we get to the result or the implications, it's worth letting that sink in. Americans outran and outclassed Englishmen. They outthought and almost overwhelmed...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

World Cup 2022: Neymar out for final 2 games of group stage after right ankle injury

Brazil star Neymar will miss the team’s next two games after suffering a right ankle injury in the team’s 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday. Neymar was subbed off in the 80th minute after he was fouled nine times. He was seen on the bench in the final moments of the win in tears as it appeared he immediately understood the severity of his ankle injury.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

World Cup host Qatar eliminated from the tournament

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — World Cup host Qatar was eliminated on Friday, just six days and two matches into the tournament. Qatar can't advance to the knockout round after losing to Ecuador in the opener and to Senegal on Friday. It was the earliest exit by a...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

World Cup mystery solved: Why players lie down to defend free kicks

DOHA, Qatar — As Brazilian star Neymar lined up a dangerous free kick on Thursday in his team's 2022 World Cup opener, one of his Serbian opponents, Andrija Zivković, did something that, to the untrained eye, seemed curious. He lowered himself to the grass, and turned his back to the ball, and just lay there, as if to fall asleep.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Maradona's World Cup absence 'strange' for Messi, Argentina

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — For the first time since the 1978 World Cup, Argentina is without Diego Maradona on soccer's biggest stage. The team could use him more than ever as the South American team is off to a rocky start at the tournament. Friday marked the...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

U.S. desperately needs a win in group stage finale after meaningless draw vs. England

The U.S. men’s national team has one of thee great chants in sports (poached from the United States Naval Academy and the Naval Academy Prep before it). It begins with a single fan screaming “I” and then “I believe” and so on until the entire six word phrase is repeatedly shouted to a bobbing, dancing, increasingly frantic group of supporters.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

World Cup 2022: Qatar makes history as earliest host country to get eliminated

Qatar became the first World Cup host country to get eliminated after its first two games following a 3-1 loss to Senegal on Friday. It’s mathematically impossible for the 2022 World Cup hosts to be one of the top two teams in Group A and make it to the next round even though there’s still one more group stage to go. The Netherlands and Ecuador each won their first games of the tournament — Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 — and tied 1-1 on Friday. They each have four points and Senegal has three after its win over Qatar. Even if Qatar beats the Netherlands on Tuesday it will have no more than three points.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Iran government supporters confront protesters at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

EU weighs plans to impose rules on NGO migrant rescue ships

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union interior ministers on Friday weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving on their shores without authorization, including a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea. In recent weeks, several hundred...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

After Russian retreat, Ukrainian military plans next move

KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — The Ukrainian sniper adjusted his scope and fired a.50-caliber bullet at a Russian soldier across the Dnieper River. Earlier, another Ukrainian used a drone to scan for Russian troops. Two weeks after retreating from the southern city of Kherson, Russia is pounding the...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trial begins for 2 Swedes charged with spying for Russia

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Two Iranian-born Swedish brothers were on trial in Sweden Friday, charged with spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for a decade. Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35, appeared before the Stockholm District Court to face charges of having worked jointly to pass information to Russia between Sept. 28, 2011, and Sept. 20, 2021.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Brazilian protests intensify; Bolsonaro stays silent

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — The two men were sitting at a bar on Nov. 21, sipping drinks for relief from the scorching heat of Brazil's Mato Grosso state, when police officers barged in and arrested them for allegedly torching trucks and an ambulance with Molotov cocktails.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

E. Congo on edge to see if M23 rebel cease-fire takes effect

GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Civilians in mineral-rich eastern Congo edgily waited to see whether a cease-fire to end the latest round of fighting between government forces and a shadowy rebel group would come into effect as planned Friday evening. Congo's president and neighboring Rwanda's foreign minister were...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘using old nuclear cruise missiles’ as weapon stock ‘depleted’

Russia is removing nuclear warheads from ageing cruise missiles designed in the 1980s and firing the unarmed munitions at Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defence has claimed.London belives that the weapons are unlikely to cause much damage and that Moscow is using them as decoys to divert Kyiv’s air defences, alleging that its use of the weapons highlights its depleted stocks.It comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces are bombarding the key city of Kherson – territory they lost to Ukraine two weeks ago – forcing Ukrainian authorities to evacuate hospitals in the area.The incessant shelling of Kherson by Russia has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy