myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman, girl hurt in head-on crash
A Festus woman and girl were injured Friday night, Nov. 25, in a head-on accident on Old Hwy. A east of Woodland Road west of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:56 p.m., Randal L. Ripley, 44, of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Volvo 580 east on the...
okawvilletimes.com
Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County
An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
Crash closes multiple northbound lanes of I-270 near Manchester
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Multiple lanes of traffic on northbound Interstate 270 have been closed late Friday morning as a result of a crash. The crash occurred just south of the Manchester exit. The Missouri Department of Transportation reported three right lanes of I-270 were closed. The crash...
Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash
A Jefferson City man was flown to a Columbia hospital Wednesday morning after crashing his SUV. The post Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two people killed after shooting inside Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed inside J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub early Saturday morning. One person is in custody, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. Police say their dispatch system was inundated with multiple reports of shots being fired around 12:56 a.m. The post Two people killed after shooting inside Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Washington Missourian
Motorist crashes into dispensary, vehicle causes fire in building
Multiple police and firefighters were dispatched to the Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary in Washington in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24. Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes, a spokesperson for the Washington Police Department, said the department's initial page was made at 12:18 a.m. after the dispensary's security system began sounding multiple alarms.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man dies in crash east of De Soto
Jerome Isaac Jr., 25, of Festus died Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 110 near Upper Plattin Spur east of De Soto, authorities reported. The accident happened at about 2:10 p.m., said John Scullin, spokesman for De Soto Rural Fire Protection, which was...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Woman Missing Since November 22
A Sullivan woman has been missing since Tuesday, Nov. 22. Kaitlyn Roberts was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the Maple Street area. She is an 18-year-old white female, 5-feet tall and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information should contact the Sullivan Police Department...
KSDK
Fuel spill reported in creek in Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Parks Department was called to handle a fuel spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park Friday morning. According to a deputy chief with the Wentzville Fire Protection District, the department was alerted to a spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving day.
KSDK
South St. Louis crash kills 2, leaves another injured Tuesday night
ST. LOUIS — Two people died and one person was injured in a crash late Tuesday night in south St. Louis. St. Louis police originally reported three people were killed in the crash. In a later report, police said two people died. The traffic incident involving two vehicles happened...
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man arrested for allegedly stealing from SUV in Arnold
A 55-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for allegedly stealing an AT&T Wi-Fi box from an SUV parked outside the Target store, 3849 Vogel Road, in Arnold. The man was arrested after he was located at a Fenton business five days following the theft, Arnold Police reported. A 51-year-old Barnhart...
Friday night St. Louis thief takes pizza and cash
A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25.
Police looking for suspect in south St. Louis early morning crash
The driver of a car involved in a rollover incident on Magnolia and Nebraska Avenue is wanted by police.
KSDK
St. Peters couple loses everything after Thanksgiving house fire
A St. Peters couple is thankful they're alive after a fire spread throughout their house. The flames caused them to lose almost everything on Thanksgiving night.
Three people dead in separate crashes
Three people are dead after two separate accidents overnight.
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs woman charged with stealing from High Ridge catering service
Asha Smriti Malhotra, 35, of House Springs has been charged with a felony for allegedly embezzling $33,082.74 from RJ Catering, the catering service for the Rocking J Venue, 6722 Bridle Trail Lane, in High Ridge. Malhorta allegedly used two payment services to steal the money while working as a sub-contractor for the business, authorities reported.
Boy in critical condition after Belleville shooting, one arrested
An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Belleville.
KMOV
Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring. Stephanie McCracken owns the home. “That is really hard, coming in...
KMOV
11-year-old shot in Belleville, 19-year-old in custody
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot in Belleville Wednesday afternoon, police said. The Belleville Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Lebanon Road just before 1 p.m. Officers found the boy shot, and he was taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital. He is in critical condition. Police did not specify where he was shot.
Adult now charged in Jefferson County teen’s shooting death
There has been a breakthrough criminal charge in the shooting death of a Jefferson County teen. A man has now been charged with trying to cover it up.
