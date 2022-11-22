PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County football’s latest grudge match with Williamstown started off differently than the past two but ended with a similar result. The Bulldogs led in the first half Friday and were still hanging around at halftime but collapsed in the third quarter as the Yellowjackets pulled away for a 53-21 win in the Class A state semifinals. No. 11 seed Doddridge lost to No. 2 Williamstown on the doorstep of the Super Six for the second year in a row and was routed by the Yellowjackets for the third time in as many meetings.

WILLIAMSTOWN, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO