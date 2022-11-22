ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Sweden arrests 2 suspected spies in predawn raid

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP2la_0jJwlQqe00

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Swedish authorities arrested two people on suspicion of espionage in a predawn operation Tuesday in the Stockholm area.

The authorities gave few details about the case, but Swedish media cited witnesses who described elite police rappelling from two Black Hawk helicopters to arrest a couple that had allegedly spied for Russia.

Sweden’s Prosecution Authority said one of the two was accused of “gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and against a foreign power.” The authority did not identify the other country allegedly spied on.

Sweden’s security agency said the operation, which included house searches, was carried out with the assistance of the police and the Swedish Armed Forces, which provided helicopters. The spy agency said a probe “has been ongoing for some time.”

The agency did not identify which country the two suspects worked for or give any other details. Swedish media reported the suspects are a man and a woman in their 60s and that they are a couple. The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that they were Russians who arrived in Sweden in the late 1990s.

The Associated Press could not immediately confirm those reports.

Fredrik Hultgren Friberg, a spokesperson for Sweden’s domestic security service, known by its acronym SAPO, told the Aftonbladet tabloid that “there was a need to quickly arrest the suspects.”

Stefan Hector, head of the Swedish police national operative department, said Operation Spear, which took place in a business south of Stockholm, took under a minute and said that the swift action was needed because the suspects should "not be able to flush anything in the toilet or destroy computers.”

Tuesday's developments follow the arrest of two Iranian-born brothers who were charged earlier this month in Sweden with alleged spying for Russia. One of them, both naturalized Swedes, worked for Sweden's domestic intelligence agency. They were charged with spying for the GRU, Russia's military intelligence service, for around a decade, from 2011 to 2021.

The prosecution authority stressed that Tuesday's development was not linked to the previous case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Trial begins for 2 Swedes charged with spying for Russia

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Two Iranian-born Swedish brothers were on trial in Sweden Friday, charged with spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for a decade. Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35, appeared before the Stockholm District Court to face charges of having worked jointly to pass information to Russia between Sept. 28, 2011, and Sept. 20, 2021.
WSOC Charlotte

Japan investigators raid Dentsu in widening Olympic probe

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese prosecutors raided the headquarters of major advertising company Dentsu on Friday, as the investigation into corruption related to the Tokyo Olympics widened. Major local TV broadcasters showed Tokyo District Prosecutors and Japan Fair Trade Commission officials entering Dentsu headquarters. Dentsu dominates event organizing,...
WSOC Charlotte

10 killed in apartment fire in northwest China's Xinjiang

BEIJING — (AP) — A fire in an apartment building in northwestern China's Xinjiang region killed 10 people and injured nine, authorities said Friday, amid stringent lockdowns that have left many residents in the area stuck in their homes for more than three months. The fire broke out...
WSOC Charlotte

Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 13 wounded

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and wearing a bulletproof vest fatally shot three people and wounded 13 on Friday after barging into two schools in southeastern Brazil, authorities said. The shootings took place at a public school with elementary and...
WSOC Charlotte

Body of Israeli citizen, taken by militants, being returned

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Israeli military said Thursday that the body of an Israeli teen that was taken by Palestinian militants from a West Bank hospital is being returned to his family. Relatives of Tiran Fero, 17, said Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank city of...
WSOC Charlotte

Pakistani PM names ex-spy master to be new army chief

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has named the country's former spy chief as head of the military, the information minister said Thursday, ending months of speculation about the new appointment. The army has historically wielded huge political influence in Pakistan, ruling it for half...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Putin decries media 'lies' at meeting with soldiers' mothers

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hit out at what he said were skewed media portrayals of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine as he met with mothers of Russian soldiers fighting there. "Life is more difficult and diverse that what is shown on...
WSOC Charlotte

After Russian retreat, Ukrainian military plans next move

KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — The Ukrainian sniper adjusted his scope and fired a.50-caliber bullet at a Russian soldier across the Dnieper River. Earlier, another Ukrainian used a drone to scan for Russian troops. Two weeks after retreating from the southern city of Kherson, Russia is pounding the...
WSOC Charlotte

EU weighs plans to impose rules on NGO migrant rescue ships

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union interior ministers on Friday weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving on their shores without authorization, including a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea. In recent weeks, several hundred...
WSOC Charlotte

Iran government supporters confront protesters at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran's second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
ARIZONA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch

VERONA, Italy — (AP) — Early season merrymakers sipping mulled wine and shopping for holiday decorations packed the Verona Christmas market for its inaugural weekend. But beyond the wooden market stalls, the Italian city still has not decked out its granite-clad pedestrian streets with twinkling holiday lights as officials debate how bright to make the season during an energy crisis.
WSOC Charlotte

EU-Med forum: South needs investment, immigration policies

MADRID — (AP) — More investment and polices regulating immigration are needed for countries on the southern Mediterranean basin that have been hit hard by the food and energy crisis brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Union's foreign policy chief said Thursday. Speaking at the...
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
118K+
Followers
136K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy