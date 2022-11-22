Read full article on original website
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Charles Barkley opens up about losing Michael Jordan as a friend
Charles Barkley recently discussed why his friendship with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan ended.
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley's Cheap Shot Called Out By Devin Booker And Charles Barkley
It was his most memorable play as a Laker so far, so there's that?
Trail Blazers Rumors: Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Chauncey Billups, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by The Oregonian/OregonLive.com’s Aaron Fentress to discuss the Blazers’ fast start this season, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, Chauncey Billups and more.
3 trade targets that could help change the Chicago Bulls' fortunes this season
The Chicago Bulls are in need of a change, and these three trade targets could be the answer.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Thinks Patrick Beverley Shove Proof Of Team Chemistry
But, you know, he's wrong.
Three Potential Trade Targets For Chicago Bulls To Consider
Looking ahead, here are some names the Chicago Bulls could consider making a deal for ahead of this season’s trade deadline.
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Spurs Game
Anthony Davis is listed as probable for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes More NBA History
Kevin Durant made NBA history during Wednesday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.
Report: Russell Westbrook to sign with Heat if traded and bought out
Since being moved to the bench, Russell Westbrook has been playing significantly better than he was prior as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He has had a number of bad shooting games in his new role, but he has done an admirable job of getting his teammates easy baskets, and he has seemingly cut down on the careless turnovers that seemed to pile up for him last season.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Landing On Hand
The subsequent numbness didn't seem to impede his output!
Report: Rockets open to facilitating Jae Crowder trade with Phoenix
The ongoing standoff between the Phoenix Suns and disgruntled veteran Jae Crowder could be nearing a conclusion, per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. In a story published Wednesday, he writes:. The Suns have several suitors, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors. One executive told B/R that...
NBC Sports
Steph reflects on fighting 'like hell' to save Jackson's job
At 34 years old and 18 games into his 14th NBA season, Steph Curry has experienced close to everything the league has to offer. And when he stops to reflect on it all, there are some things that stand out more than others -- injuries, trades and even conversations. Curry...
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Suspended By NBA
That's what happens when you violently shove a guy while his back is turned.
Gordon scores 29, Nuggets beat short-handed Clippers 114-104
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone knew when the schedule came out that his team was going to have to be successful again on the road if it was going to be contend in the Western Conference. So far, the Nuggets are living up to Malone’s goal of being road warriors. Behind Aaron Gordon’s 29 points and an additional 19 from Jamal Murray, the Nuggets beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Friday night for their league-best eighth road win. Denver has played 13 of its first 19 on the road and gone 8-5 after having a franchise-record 25 wins away from the friendly confines of Ball Arena last season.
Former Falcons 1st-round pick rejoins Dan Quinn with the Cowboys
Something has been up with edge rushers, formerly drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round, over the past week as the Cowboys have elevated a Falcons draft pick from five years ago. First, Vic Beasley was drafted with the first pick in another football league and now the...
Kevin Durant Got Dunked On
OG Anunoby threw down a dunk on Kevin Durant in Wednesday’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
NBC Sports
Trae Young's encouraging message to Huerter after Kings-Hawks
Trae Young might not be on the same team as Kevin Huerter anymore, but he's still rooting for him from 2,500 miles away. Huerter’s NBA journey came full circle on Wednesday. For the fifth year in a row, Huerter conversed with Young and other Atlanta Hawks players and coaches during warm-ups at State Farm Arena. It was as if it was 2020. He even did his normal everyday handshake with John Collins.
Centre Daily
Falcons to Play Commanders DE Chase Young in His Season Debut?
The Washington Commanders may have their top edge rusher Chase Young Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that Young had been activated to the 53-man roster after opening the season on the Injured Reserve. "We'll work him with the intent of — if he's ready...
Atlanta Falcons: 3 players to sign following Ta’Quon Graham injury
Three players the Atlanta Falcons should sign following Ta’Quon Graham’s injury. Most of the headlines when it comes to the Atlanta Falcons’ injuries this week have been focused on Kyle Pitts, as they should be, he is an incredible player, but the injury and subsequent placement on injured reserve of Ta’Quon Graham is a huge blow to the defense.
