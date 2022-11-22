ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Russell Westbrook to sign with Heat if traded and bought out

Since being moved to the bench, Russell Westbrook has been playing significantly better than he was prior as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He has had a number of bad shooting games in his new role, but he has done an admirable job of getting his teammates easy baskets, and he has seemingly cut down on the careless turnovers that seemed to pile up for him last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Steph reflects on fighting 'like hell' to save Jackson's job

At 34 years old and 18 games into his 14th NBA season, Steph Curry has experienced close to everything the league has to offer. And when he stops to reflect on it all, there are some things that stand out more than others -- injuries, trades and even conversations. Curry...
JACKSON, CA
The Associated Press

Gordon scores 29, Nuggets beat short-handed Clippers 114-104

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone knew when the schedule came out that his team was going to have to be successful again on the road if it was going to be contend in the Western Conference. So far, the Nuggets are living up to Malone’s goal of being road warriors. Behind Aaron Gordon’s 29 points and an additional 19 from Jamal Murray, the Nuggets beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Friday night for their league-best eighth road win. Denver has played 13 of its first 19 on the road and gone 8-5 after having a franchise-record 25 wins away from the friendly confines of Ball Arena last season.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Trae Young's encouraging message to Huerter after Kings-Hawks

Trae Young might not be on the same team as Kevin Huerter anymore, but he's still rooting for him from 2,500 miles away. Huerter’s NBA journey came full circle on Wednesday. For the fifth year in a row, Huerter conversed with Young and other Atlanta Hawks players and coaches during warm-ups at State Farm Arena. It was as if it was 2020. He even did his normal everyday handshake with John Collins.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Falcons to Play Commanders DE Chase Young in His Season Debut?

The Washington Commanders may have their top edge rusher Chase Young Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that Young had been activated to the 53-man roster after opening the season on the Injured Reserve. "We'll work him with the intent of — if he's ready...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: 3 players to sign following Ta’Quon Graham injury

Three players the Atlanta Falcons should sign following Ta’Quon Graham’s injury. Most of the headlines when it comes to the Atlanta Falcons’ injuries this week have been focused on Kyle Pitts, as they should be, he is an incredible player, but the injury and subsequent placement on injured reserve of Ta’Quon Graham is a huge blow to the defense.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

