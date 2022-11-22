Read full article on original website
Related
outbreaknewstoday.com
Paraguay: Dengue and chikungunya cases on the rise
Currently, in the country there is a progressive increase in the curve of notifications of suspected cases of dengue. Partial data shows that in this last week evaluated – (SE 45) 236 notifications were recorded, ten more than the previous week; while the average number of notifications in the last three weeks is 224.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Australia: 3 new measles cases reported in Victoria
The Victoria Department of Health reported three new measles cases have been identified in Victoria in returned overseas travelers. Two of these related cases were infectious on their return flight from Singapore to Melbourne. Contact tracing is underway and passengers on this flight are being contacted. There have now been...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Measles outbreak in South Africa: 71 cases in Mpumalanga and Limpopo
In a follow-up on the measles outbreak in South Africa, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports 71 cases of measles with laboratory confirmation between September 1 and November 22, 2022. In Limpopo province, 60 measles cases, affecting four districts: Capricorn, Greater Sekhukhune, Mopani, and Waterberg, which have all...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Vietnam dengue 2022: ‘The situation of will continue to develop complicatedly and tend to increase’
In a follow-up on the dengue fever situation in Vietnam this year, the Ministry of Health reports the case and death tally has increased to 314,271 cases and 115 deaths to date. Officials forecast the situation of dengue fever will continue to develop complicatedly and tend to increase. In order...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Lebanon cholera outbreak update- November 25
In an update on the cholera outbreak in Lebanon, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) reports that as of today, since the first case was confirmed on October 5, 4,337 cumulative suspected and confirmed cases, including 595 confirmed. The total fatalities has increased to 20. Cases have been reported from...
China's Urumqi to ease Covid lockdown amid public anger over deadly fire
Chinese authorities said Saturday they would ease a months-long Covid lockdown in the country's far western region of Xinjiang "in stages", following protests over a deadly fire at an apartment building in the regional capital of Urumqi.
Flashes of Arab unity at World Cup after years of discontent
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For a brief moment after Saudi Arabia's Salem Aldawsari fired a ball from just inside the penalty box into the back of the net to seal a World Cup win against Argentina, Arabs across the divided Middle East found something to celebrate. Such Arab unity is hard to come by and fleeting when it arrives. But Qatar's hosting of the World Cup has provided a moment where many in the Arab world have rallied by Doha and the Saudi team's win. ...
Tunisia v Australia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: The Socceroos and Tunisia open up day seven’s slate of games. Join Jonathan Howcroft
Kyiv opens Grain from Ukraine scheme to get food to Africa’s poorest countries
Up to 60 Ukrainian grain ships can be sent by the middle of next year to some of the world’s poorest countries in Africa, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president, said in a statement released to the Guardian. In a move that challenges the Russian narrative that the west’s response...
Honeybees are dying faster than ever — here's why that matters
Honeybee lifespan could be half what it was 50 years ago, reveals a new study.
Taiwan votes in local elections amid tensions with China
TAIPEI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Polls closed in Taiwan on Saturday in local elections that President Tsai Ing-wen has framed as being about sending a message to the world about the island's determination to defend its democracy in the face of China's rising bellicosity.
Comments / 0