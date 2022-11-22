ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
outbreaknewstoday.com

Paraguay: Dengue and chikungunya cases on the rise

Currently, in the country there is a progressive increase in the curve of notifications of suspected cases of dengue. Partial data shows that in this last week evaluated – (SE 45) 236 notifications were recorded, ten more than the previous week; while the average number of notifications in the last three weeks is 224.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Australia: 3 new measles cases reported in Victoria

The Victoria Department of Health reported three new measles cases have been identified in Victoria in returned overseas travelers. Two of these related cases were infectious on their return flight from Singapore to Melbourne. Contact tracing is underway and passengers on this flight are being contacted. There have now been...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Measles outbreak in South Africa: 71 cases in Mpumalanga and Limpopo

In a follow-up on the measles outbreak in South Africa, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports 71 cases of measles with laboratory confirmation between September 1 and November 22, 2022. In Limpopo province, 60 measles cases, affecting four districts: Capricorn, Greater Sekhukhune, Mopani, and Waterberg, which have all...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Lebanon cholera outbreak update- November 25

In an update on the cholera outbreak in Lebanon, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) reports that as of today, since the first case was confirmed on October 5, 4,337 cumulative suspected and confirmed cases, including 595 confirmed. The total fatalities has increased to 20. Cases have been reported from...
Leader Telegram

Flashes of Arab unity at World Cup after years of discontent

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For a brief moment after Saudi Arabia's Salem Aldawsari fired a ball from just inside the penalty box into the back of the net to seal a World Cup win against Argentina, Arabs across the divided Middle East found something to celebrate. Such Arab unity is hard to come by and fleeting when it arrives. But Qatar's hosting of the World Cup has provided a moment where many in the Arab world have rallied by Doha and the Saudi team's win. ...
Reuters

Taiwan votes in local elections amid tensions with China

TAIPEI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Polls closed in Taiwan on Saturday in local elections that President Tsai Ing-wen has framed as being about sending a message to the world about the island's determination to defend its democracy in the face of China's rising bellicosity.

