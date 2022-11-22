With promise of 'gold fortune,' Grand Island woman defrauds $474,123 from California man, police say

Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Family thankful for support during Kearney man's 7-year journey to receiving a new heart
KEARNEY — Deb Petersen said that making it through her husband’s journey to a new heart would have been impossible without the support they and their family received. Neighbors kept the lawn clipped and built a ramp so that it was easier for Roger to come and go. The couple’s church and work families were very supportive. He and Deb frequently received encouragement from the community.
