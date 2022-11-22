Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnynewsnow.com
New Shop Promotes Local Business, An Inclusive Workforce
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new shop in Downtown Jamestown is looking to spotlight local and disability owned businesses, while also, providing an opportunity to train a new inclusive workforce. “We were able to be fortunate enough to receive a grant to allow us to find a...
wrfalp.com
JCC, UPMC Chautauqua Sign Agreement for Paramedicine Program
Jamestown Community College and UPMC Chautauqua have signed an agreement to create a paramedicine program at the college. The partnership will provide students the opportunity to earn 30 credits each from JCC and the UPMC Regional Paramedic program. Students who complete the JCC-UPMC program will earn New York State Health Department emergency medical technician certification and an Associate in Applied Science in Individual Studies from JCC.
jamestowngazette.com
Infinity’s New Pearl City Clay House Set for Soft Opening
Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, Inc. announces a soft opening event for their new satellite location, Pearl City Clay House! Pearl City Clay House, as the name suggests, will be a place to play with clay – but it will be so much more than that. It will be...
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces construction of housing development in East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Construction has started on a new housing development in East Buffalo, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. The Apartments at Lyceum, a $23 million development, will transform the historic St. John Kanty Lyceum building at 97 Swinburne St. into 42 apartments and a community service hub. In addition, 12 of the households […]
Cheapest Home For Sale In East Amherst Is Shocking [PHOTOS]
They say real estate is all about location, location, location. One of the most desirable places to live in Western New York is East Amherst. The area is full of amazing homes, and great schools and you get a lot of bang for your tax dollars. But what happens if...
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua County Dept. of Mental Hygiene, DSS to Merge
The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene will be merging with the County Department of Social Services. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel, speaking with WRFA in his monthly interview, said New York State has no consistent model for how departments should be organized or merged. He said the merger that...
jamestowngazette.com
Infinity Visual and Performing Arts Welcomes New Instructors
Infinity Visual and Performing Arts welcomes two new instructors to their Team!. Teal, a Jamestown native, started taking vocal lessons at the age of 13 where she began honing her skills as a singer through classical training, as well as touching on opera, and contemporary music styles. She began performing in 2005 when she made her debut in the JCC Uncommoners production of Aida, and has continued to be present in the theater community ever since. Not only has Teal performed in many theatrical productions, but she has also been a contestant in local talent competitions. She was a finalist in Chautauqua Lake Idol in 2004, and won Chautauqua’s Got Talent in 2013. Throughout the last 16 years, Teal has also been a part of several successful band projects in the local music scene, including the most recent, We Speak Canadian.
wrfalp.com
City Exploring Legal Options Following Fire at 1061 Allen Street
The cause of last week’s fire at 1061 Allen Street remains under investigation. The Jamestown Fire Department declared the fire out on Friday, November 18, two days after the massive blaze resulted in response by 13 local fire companies. Officials say there were no injuries in the fire. The...
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Police’s Citizen Police Academy Accepting Applications
The Academy is scheduled to begin Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and will run for approximately 13 consecutive weeks. Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the Police Training Room in City Hall. It is open to adults with preference given to those who reside...
96.1 The Breeze
Massive Student Loan News For New York State
The year is winding down and for those who are worried about paying back a federal student loan, Christmas may have come early. The snow has been flying and it certainly looks like Christmas and now you may have a little extra cash to help tackle that holiday gift list.
jamestowngazette.com
Jamestown Teachers’ Association Makes Donation To Humane Society
Each fall, the Jamestown Teachers’ Association holds a fundraiser to help benefit a local charity or organization. This year, JTA members provided supplies and a monetary donation to the Chautauqua County Humane Society. From left to right, Brian Papalia, CCHS Senior Programs Director, accepted the donation earlier this week from JTA Local Action Project Chairperson Stephanie Baker and JTA President Stephanie Sardi.
WGRZ TV
Amherst dispensary becomes the first statewide to sell marijuana 'clone' plants
AMHERST, N.Y. — An Amherst medical marijuana dispensary has become the first in the state to offer cannabis clones for patients to buy and grow at home. Last month, the Office of Cannabis Management decided to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to sell small, immature marijuana plants, or clones, to patients, for them to grow at home.
jamestowngazette.com
2022 Audubon Nature Photo Contest Winners Announced
A panel of judges has named the winners and honorable mentions of the Audubon Community Nature Center 2022 Nature Photography Contest. Recognitions went to those from nearby to across the country, and even one in Europe. “Family Portrait,” by Jamie Johnston of Woodland, Colorado, was the winner in the Adult...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County first responders aid Erie County during blizzard of 2022
Allegany County stepped up as Erie County had snow dumped on it – 80 inches in spots. Shaun Taylor of Allentown, the Allegany County Deputy County Fire Coordinator, confirmed today that seven volunteer fire departments sent resources to the Buffalo area. Taylor said personnel and equipment responded from Allentown, Bolivar, Richburg, Clarksville, Wellsville, Friendship and Willing.
Two Erie Sheetz locations offering $1.99 Unleaded 88 for Thanksgiving holiday
Sheetz gas stations are giving back with $1.99 flex fuel for the entire week of Thanksgiving. Briaunna Malone was live in the studio, and if your car can take 88 Unleaded, this is definitely news to be thankful for. Sheetz is showing their appreciation of customers by dropping the price of Unleaded 88 gas until […]
WHEC TV-10
Federal Emergency Declaration is in effect for 11 New York counties after lake effect storm
A Federal Emergency Declaration is now in effect for 11 counties in New York buried by the lake effect storm. Those counties are Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming. Some parts of those counties saw nearly 7 feet of snow. The federal government...
Popular Gas Station Collapses in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
If you live in the northtowns, you may think that the lake effect snowstorm chaos is over as of Monday. That is unfortunately not the case for many people from South Buffalo to Evans and in Orchard Park, Hamburg and West Seneca. Cleanup efforts still taking place late Monday and...
WGNtv.com
Great Lakes heavy lake-effect snow event
Snow showers tapered off Tuesday morning, marking the end of a significant Lake Effect Snow Event in the Great Lakes region. The highest recorded amount was 80 inches (6.5 feet) in Erie County, N.Y.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Historic Lake Snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The meteorologists can take a deep breath after what happened over the last couple of days. The heavy snow in the Buffalo was really one of historic proportions and the true definition of a whiteout. But we need to put this kind of snowfall into perspective. The measurement at Orchard Park was about 80 inches of snow for the four day time period. But compare that 80 inches to what Rochester will usually measures for an entire winter season. The average is about 100 inches of snow. So what Orchard Park came very close to was the amount of snow that we may see in an entire winter season. That is almost five months of snow just four days!
Road Closures And Travel Bans Update In Western New York
If you’re headed to work this morning, you may be wondering if you are able to take the 219, and the answer is a bit complicated. On Monday morning, the Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr., held a press conference, clarifying the current travel bans and travel advisories as we head into the work week.
Comments / 0