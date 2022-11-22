Read full article on original website
WATE
DIY your holidays at Gatlinburg’s “Festival of Trees”
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Get a jump start on holiday decorating with three great Do It Yourself projects with the City of Gatlinburg’s “Festival of Trees”. When it comes to the holiday season nothing gets the holiday spirit going more than decorating for the occasion. But between family dinners, gifts, and everything else that goes into celebrating this time of year having a way to decorated without breaking the bank is important. The City of Gatlinburg’s “Festival of Trees” offers three Do It Yourself projects to brighten your holidays.
WATE
Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60 pounds of chicken had to be thrown away WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away …. The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60...
WATE
All winter events happening in Gatlinburg
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – All the holiday and winter magic can be found in the Smoky Mountains. There is something for the whole family to enjoy when spending the winter season at Gatlinburg’s most treasured attractions. From now until November, 27 you can be enchanted with holiday cheer...
WATE
49th annual Gatlinburg Festival of Trees
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The 49th annual “Festival of Trees” in Gatlinburg kicks off today in support of the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation. The City of Gatlinburg’s 49th annual “Festival of Trees” runs from November 23rd through November...
WATE
The Kolnick family's annual Turkey Bowl enjoyed at Lakeshore Park
A family honored a Thanksgiving tradition by playing some football at Lakeshore Park in Knoxville. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 5. The Kolnick family’s annual Turkey Bowl enjoyed at …. A family honored a Thanksgiving tradition by playing some football at Lakeshore Park in Knoxville. WATE 6...
WATE
Holiday Shopping Outlook
The best deals of the season may seem like they’re just a sleigh ride away as Black Friday and Cyber Monday get closer and closer. The best deals of the season may seem like they’re just a sleigh ride away as Black Friday and Cyber Monday get closer and closer.
WATE
Gatlinburg Festival of Trees benefits local Boys & Girls Club
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Through all of the festive magic provided at the Gatlinburg Festival of Trees, they provide more holiday magic by donating majority of their proceeds to the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains. “This is just an opportunity for people to come out and...
WATE
Thanksgiving and Christmas art show will bring the best gifts
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Shop local and small this holiday season. Recurring until Sunday, December 4 the Great Smoky Thanksgiving and Christmas Arts & Crafts Show will be bringing out unique artisans and their work. The event will be happening throughout the Gatlinburg Convention Center during the Festival of...
WATE
Run in a Thanksgiving Turkey Trot
A race coming to Knoxville is supporting a nonprofit that helps women in the community. A race coming to Knoxville is supporting a nonprofit that helps women in the community. The Kolnick family’s annual Turkey Bowl enjoyed at …. A family honored a Thanksgiving tradition by playing some football...
WATE
Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Black Friday and holiday shopping safety
Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers says as people are enjoying the holiday traditions and festivities, it's important to keep those new and expensive purchases safe. WATE Midday News. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Black Friday and holiday …. Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers says...
Black Friday sales draw crowd at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville
Tanger Outlets was pretty busy Friday as people were shopping for some Black Friday deals.
WATE
Cadet returns home for Thanksgiving
Some people are driving into town, others are flying here. WATE met one family at McGhee Tyson airport who was there to welcome back Spencer Stovall, a West Point cadet who has been away for months. Cadet returns home for Thanksgiving. Some people are driving into town, others are flying...
WATE
Holiday scam warnings
It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
WATE
Knox County 911 receives free Thanksgiving feast as staff works the holiday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The most recent data shows about two-thirds of Americans are off work Thursday for Thanksgiving. But that is not the case for thousands of first responders nationwide. It’s busy as usual at the Knox County 911 center during the holiday as staff makes sure everybody...
Scott County band students performing at Universal Orlando in 2023
Students from two Scott County school bands are getting the chance of a lifetime to perform at Universal Orlando in 2023.
Knoxville small businesses prepare for “Small Business Saturday”
The holiday season is officially upon us and businesses are seeing an increase in store visits as we get closer and closer to Christmas.
Crews work house fire in Grainger County
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies worked a house fire Thanksgiving night. According to the nonprofit agency, responding firefighters arrived to the home and found the garage at the back of the house “fully involved.” Photos shared from the incident show flames and smoke rising […]
WATE
Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and other agencies worked a multivehicle rollover crash on southbound Interstate 75 Thanksgiving afternoon. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and other agencies worked a multivehicle rollover crash on southbound Interstate 75 Thanksgiving afternoon....
WATE
Knox County teacher recovering after suffering stroke
A shocking medical event earlier this month turned the Forsyths' world upside down with their matriarch fighting for her life. Knox County teacher recovering after suffering stroke. A shocking medical event earlier this month turned the Forsyths' world upside down with their matriarch fighting for her life. Emergency crews work...
WATE
Woman witnesses deadly hit and run
New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and...
