Oak Ridge, TN

DIY your holidays at Gatlinburg’s “Festival of Trees”

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Get a jump start on holiday decorating with three great Do It Yourself projects with the City of Gatlinburg’s “Festival of Trees”. When it comes to the holiday season nothing gets the holiday spirit going more than decorating for the occasion. But between family dinners, gifts, and everything else that goes into celebrating this time of year having a way to decorated without breaking the bank is important. The City of Gatlinburg’s “Festival of Trees” offers three Do It Yourself projects to brighten your holidays.
GATLINBURG, TN
All winter events happening in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – All the holiday and winter magic can be found in the Smoky Mountains. There is something for the whole family to enjoy when spending the winter season at Gatlinburg’s most treasured attractions. From now until November, 27 you can be enchanted with holiday cheer...
GATLINBURG, TN
49th annual Gatlinburg Festival of Trees

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The 49th annual “Festival of Trees” in Gatlinburg kicks off today in support of the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation. The City of Gatlinburg’s 49th annual “Festival of Trees” runs from November 23rd through November...
GATLINBURG, TN
The Kolnick family's annual Turkey Bowl enjoyed at Lakeshore Park

A family honored a Thanksgiving tradition by playing some football at Lakeshore Park in Knoxville. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 5. The Kolnick family’s annual Turkey Bowl enjoyed at …. A family honored a Thanksgiving tradition by playing some football at Lakeshore Park in Knoxville. WATE 6...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Holiday Shopping Outlook

The best deals of the season may seem like they're just a sleigh ride away as Black Friday and Cyber Monday get closer and closer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Gatlinburg Festival of Trees benefits local Boys & Girls Club

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Through all of the festive magic provided at the Gatlinburg Festival of Trees, they provide more holiday magic by donating majority of their proceeds to the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains. “This is just an opportunity for people to come out and...
GATLINBURG, TN
Thanksgiving and Christmas art show will bring the best gifts

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Shop local and small this holiday season. Recurring until Sunday, December 4 the Great Smoky Thanksgiving and Christmas Arts & Crafts Show will be bringing out unique artisans and their work. The event will be happening throughout the Gatlinburg Convention Center during the Festival of...
GATLINBURG, TN
Run in a Thanksgiving Turkey Trot

A race coming to Knoxville is supporting a nonprofit that helps women in the community.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Black Friday and holiday shopping safety

Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers says as people are enjoying the holiday traditions and festivities, it's important to keep those new and expensive purchases safe.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Cadet returns home for Thanksgiving

Some people are driving into town, others are flying here. WATE met one family at McGhee Tyson airport who was there to welcome back Spencer Stovall, a West Point cadet who has been away for months.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Holiday scam warnings

It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend.
TENNESSEE STATE
Crews work house fire in Grainger County

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies worked a house fire Thanksgiving night. According to the nonprofit agency, responding firefighters arrived to the home and found the garage at the back of the house “fully involved.” Photos shared from the incident show flames and smoke rising […]
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and other agencies worked a multivehicle rollover crash on southbound Interstate 75 Thanksgiving afternoon.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
Knox County teacher recovering after suffering stroke

A shocking medical event earlier this month turned the Forsyths' world upside down with their matriarch fighting for her life.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Woman witnesses deadly hit and run

New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN

