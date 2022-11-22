Read full article on original website
Related
outbreaknewstoday.com
FDA warns of sapovirus risk with certain raw oysters
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is advising the public (restaurants, food retailers and consumers) about potentially contaminated raw oysters from Dai One Food Co., Ltd., Republic of Korea (ROK). The oysters were shipped from the ROK and distributed in the following states: Alabama (AL), California (CA), Florida (FL),...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Shingles associated with increased risk for stroke, heart attack: Study
A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, demonstrated that shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is associated with an almost 30% higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such a stroke or heart attack. Their results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Measles outbreak in South Africa: 71 cases in Mpumalanga and Limpopo
In a follow-up on the measles outbreak in South Africa, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports 71 cases of measles with laboratory confirmation between September 1 and November 22, 2022. In Limpopo province, 60 measles cases, affecting four districts: Capricorn, Greater Sekhukhune, Mopani, and Waterberg, which have all...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Columbus measles outbreak stands at 24 cases
In a follow-up on the measles outbreak associated with a local child care facilities in the Columbus, Ohio area, city health officials report 24 cases since earlier this month. 11 daycare and school locations have had cases. All 24 cases were unvaccinated. 11 patients required hospitalization for their illness. No...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Lebanon cholera outbreak update- November 25
In an update on the cholera outbreak in Lebanon, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) reports that as of today, since the first case was confirmed on October 5, 4,337 cumulative suspected and confirmed cases, including 595 confirmed. The total fatalities has increased to 20. Cases have been reported from...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Arizona: Possible Aspergillus contamination prompts recall of marijuana products
The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported recently on a voluntary recall of certain marijuana products due to possible contamination with with the fungus, Aspergillus. The products were cultivated by PP Wellness and sold at multiple locations with the product names El Alquimista, Tangie Head, Nasty Girl, The Juice,...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Australia: 3 new measles cases reported in Victoria
The Victoria Department of Health reported three new measles cases have been identified in Victoria in returned overseas travelers. Two of these related cases were infectious on their return flight from Singapore to Melbourne. Contact tracing is underway and passengers on this flight are being contacted. There have now been...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Paraguay: Dengue and chikungunya cases on the rise
Currently, in the country there is a progressive increase in the curve of notifications of suspected cases of dengue. Partial data shows that in this last week evaluated – (SE 45) 236 notifications were recorded, ten more than the previous week; while the average number of notifications in the last three weeks is 224.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Panama: Third hantavirus case confirmed in Herrera
Vector Control inspectors, in conjunction with Health Promoters from the province of Herrera, carried out an and orientation day in the community of El Barrero, district of Pesé, after the confirmation of a case of hantavirus fever. The patient is a 32-year-old female resident, who is under medical care...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Philippines measles cases top 500 in 2022
The Epidemiology Bureau of the Philippines Department of Health, in an update today, now reports 515 cumulative measles cases through November 5 this year. This is a more than 200 percent increase in cases (201%) compared to the same period in 2021 when 171 cases were reported. Regions reporting the...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Iran reports 500% increase in Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever cases in 2022
Iranian health officials have reported a significant increase in Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) cases in deaths in 2022 compared to recent years. Since March, Iran reported 78 CCHF cases, including nine deaths. Last year (March 2021-March 2022), 13 persons were diagnosed with CCHF in the country, a 500 percent increase,...
Comments / 0