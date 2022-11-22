The Tennesse Titans' injury report ahead of their Week 12 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals in Nashville includes several defensive starters, as well as former Bengals kicker Randy Bullock. Starting defensive end Denico Autry (knee) is expected to be out. Bullock (calf), who kicked for the Bengals from 2016 to 2020, is listed...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO