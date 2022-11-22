Read full article on original website
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
POST moves to make some officer information public
The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training or POST Commission, the branch of the Massachusetts government that recertifies, decertifies, suspends, and retrains Massachusetts Police Officers recently approved a motion to publish a list of the names, agency, and certification status of officers who were certified when the commission was formed, or recertified in the last few weeks.
Boston Globe
GOP gains in NH recount, but matter isn’t settled yet
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Another round of counting ballots returned a New Hampshire state legislative seat to the GOP on Tuesday, but both the final outcome of that race and broader control of the House remained unsettled. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but...
WCAX
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
Hundreds of applicants want to work for Gov.-elect Maura Healey
Hundreds of people want to work for the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration. More than 750 individuals submitted applications so far since the governor-elect and lieutenant governor-elect launched their transition website less than two weeks ago, the all-female executive team said Tuesday. The applicant pool spans “every region of the state,” with...
Massachusetts woman accused of DUI in crash that killed Florida deputy
A Lakeville woman is facing driving under the influence charges in Florida after a highway crash that killed a sheriff's deputy.
schoolbusfleet.com
EPA Resolves Anti-Idling Cases Against Massachusetts Violators
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has settled enforcement actions against two companies that violated state and federal clean air standards by allowing excessive idling of school buses at locations in four Massachusetts communities. The first settlement resolved EPA's allegations that AA Transportation Co., Inc., of Shrewsbury, Mass. allowed excessive...
Focus on cars is choking Springfield, other midsize Mass. cities, report finds
Springfield and other so-called “Gateway Cities,” midsize cities seen as powerful engines for harnessing economic development opportunities across Massachusetts, can bolster their vitality and sense of shared community in a post-pandemic era by investing in their walkability atmosphere and diverse downtown commerce districts, among other considerations. A new...
Mass. orgs want Maura Healey to ban single-use plastic, stop new landfills
As the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration continues to seek feedback from the public about top needs in the commonwealth, a coalition of environmental and climate change advocacy groups want the future leaders to pave a path to a zero waste Massachusetts. Zero Waste Massachusetts — comprised of organizations including MASSPIRG, Community...
WBUR
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys
Ah, the 80s. The decade of decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.
capecod.com
Healey Names Cape Cod Official to Housing Transition Team
HYANNIS – Governor-elect and Attorney General Maura Healey has appointed Housing Assistance Corporation CEO Alisa Magnotta to serve on her transition team’s housing committee. Lt. Governor-elect Kim Driscoll is leading the transition team that consists of six policy committees. Magnotta will serve as co-chair of the Affordable Abundant...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Two House races appear headed for recounts
CANDIDATES IN TWO Massachusetts House races, each apparently decided by only 10 votes, want elections officials to take another look at the thousands of ballots cast. Kristin Kassner of Hamilton, who challenged a sitting North Shore incumbent, and Andrew Shepherd of Townsend, who bid for an open Nashoba Valley seat, submitted petitions asking for district-wide recounts in their contests, according to a spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin.
NECN
Missing Massachusetts Hiker Found Dead on NH Mountain
A hiker who went missing in New Hampshire last weekend was found dead on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. The Boston Globe said she was attempting to finish hiking all 48 of the 4,000-foot mountains in New Hampshire before her 20th birthday this week.
New Massachusetts bill would prevent license revocation due to student loan default
(The Center Square) – A bill that would prevent student loan-related license revocation in Massachusetts is headed to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk. The Legislature on Monday passed a bill that is designed to prevent individuals who default on student loans from having a license or professional certification revoked, said Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland. “Student loan debt disproportionately affects young, low-income individuals who are making the kinds of investments in...
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
Trash pick-up delays across western Massachusetts
Across western Massachusetts, there will be no collection of trash Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
AOL Corp
Reddit wonders if these strange ‘No Eye Contact’ signs throughout Massachusetts are real
Massachusetts Redditors are cackling at these absurd signs in New England. Belmont’s walkers and hikers keep coming across signage with strange warnings and high fees. One. “No Eye Contact. Per Belmont Tradition” and claimed that rule breakers would incur a hefty $10,000 fine. Another sign read, “No Running...
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
wgbh.org
Where a dead moose draws a crowd in northern Vermont
When a moose arrives in Island Pond, one of its teeth gets put in a little envelope. Its ovaries go in a jar of alcohol. Hunters have to bring them in after they gut the animal in the field. It can be hard for them to identify the organs. “That's...
