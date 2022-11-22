Read full article on original website
Related
Herdman’s inspiration try at World Cup, provokes Croatia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada had just lost its first World Cup match in 36 years, outplaying Belgium for much of a 1-0 defeat, and an emotional John Herdman revealed in the on-field interview what he had just told his players during a postgame huddle. “I told them they...
hypebeast.com
Ronaldo Joins Nike FC in Exclusive “Footballverse” Panel Talk
Nike FC’s three-week immersive pop-up kicks off in Dubai with an inspiring panel talk led by global football icon Ronaldo. Last Friday, the sporting star sat down with UAE-based football coach Dan Jacob and sports consultant Budreya Faisal to talk about his life in football. The talk tied into Nike’s campaign to bring past and present stars together and expand the game to future generations. From Ronaldo’s early experiences in Brazil to the role he now plays as owner of Spanish team Real Valladolid and the Brazilian outfit Cruzeiro, the discussion shone a light on his impressive tenure in the sport, one that continues to influence other players and fans around the world.
Tunisia v Australia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: The Socceroos and Tunisia open up day seven’s slate of games. Join Jonathan Howcroft
hypebeast.com
MIZIZI F.C. Reimagines African Football Jerseys for the World Cup
MIZIZI has just presented a selection of limited-edition football shirts — and all of them celebrate the five African nations that are competing in this year’s Qatar World Cup. Coming as part of the brand’s MIZIZI F.C. line, the collection comes packed with reworked Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal,...
Flashes of Arab unity at World Cup after years of discontent
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For a brief moment after Saudi Arabia's Salem Aldawsari fired a ball from just inside the penalty box into the back of the net to seal a World Cup win against Argentina, Arabs across the divided Middle East found something to celebrate. Such Arab unity is hard to come by and fleeting when it arrives. But Qatar's hosting of the World Cup has provided a moment where many in the Arab world have rallied by Doha and the Saudi team's win. ...
hypebeast.com
The Glazer Family Is Now Open to Selling Manchester United F.C.
Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, have said in a recent statement that they are considering selling the club as they “explore strategic alternatives.”. The Americans bought the club in 2005 for £780m (approx. $1.34bn) and this new move towards possibly selling the club has followed years of protests from fans against the ownership.
hypebeast.com
Essentials: Memo Ochoa
Francisco Guillermo Ochoa Magaña, better known as Memo Ochoa, is an Olympic medalist and one of the best Mexican soccer players of all time. For this installment of Essentials, he welcomed us into his house to show us some of his most precious items. From a very young age,...
hypebeast.com
Saudi Arabia's National Team Gifted Rolls-Royce Phantoms After Historic World Cup Victory
On November 22, Saudi Arabia made history with Alshehri and Aldawsari getting a 2-1 win against Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. In celebration of the win, the government announced a public holiday the next day so the Kingdom can commemorate the team’s efforts. Following this came another, slightly larger, announcement.
hypebeast.com
Pepsi Launches Limited-Time Nutmeg Cola
After introducing a S’mores Collection earlier this year, Pepsi now launches a cheeky limited-time Nutmeg flavor cola centered around the game’s craftiest move as fans across the globe tune in to the 2022 Qatar World Cup matches. Celebrating the release, Pepsi drops a special 2-minute trailer titled “Nutmeg Royale” featuring some of the game’s biggest stars including Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, and Ronaldinho. The soccer stars engage in a tournament with each other and the local crowd as they’re pictured getting nutmegged on the streets of Morocco. Covering the trailer is the iconic football soundtrack, “The Rockafeller Skank” by Fatboy Slim.
Honeybees are dying faster than ever — here's why that matters
Honeybee lifespan could be half what it was 50 years ago, reveals a new study.
Comments / 0