Nike FC’s three-week immersive pop-up kicks off in Dubai with an inspiring panel talk led by global football icon Ronaldo. Last Friday, the sporting star sat down with UAE-based football coach Dan Jacob and sports consultant Budreya Faisal to talk about his life in football. The talk tied into Nike’s campaign to bring past and present stars together and expand the game to future generations. From Ronaldo’s early experiences in Brazil to the role he now plays as owner of Spanish team Real Valladolid and the Brazilian outfit Cruzeiro, the discussion shone a light on his impressive tenure in the sport, one that continues to influence other players and fans around the world.

2 DAYS AGO