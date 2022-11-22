Diana Kay Riley, 78, of Marion, and formerly of Dix, passed away at 4:35 a.m., Friday, November 25, 2022, at Integrity Healthcare in Marion. She was born March 27, 1944, in St. Elmo, Illinois, the daughter of Phoy E. “Bud” and Willie Geraldine (Robertson) Bryant. She was a graduate of Mt. Vernon Township High School, and worked in the Jefferson County Treasurer’s Office, and later in the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office, where she served as Deputy Circuit Clerk, until her retirement. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Temple, where she served as a pianist for many years.

