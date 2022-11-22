Read full article on original website
Poplar Place serves record 875 meals for Thanksgiving
The Poplar Place served a record 875 meals for Thanksgiving. The program was open to anyone. The meals were prepared by 50 volunteers. 40 turkeys and 20 hams were prepared to feed those who sought home-delivered meals as well as for pickup or to eat at the Poplar Place. This was the 18th year of the program.
2022 11/29 – Sue Swift
Sue Swift, age 87 of Alma, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home with her family and friends by her side. Sue was born on February 20, 1935, in Alma, the daughter of Marshall and Nellie (Nichols) Williams. She married Ronald Swift on August 22, 1955, in Corinth, Mississippi, and he preceded her in death on May 10, 2006.
Keep Salem Beautiful to once again recycle old Christmas light strands
Keep Salem Beautiful will continue its program to collect old strings of Christmas Lights for recycling. Recycling Containers are available at Salem IGA and Salem Rural King. You may dispose of any no longer light strands through January 11th.
2022 12/03 – Iva V. Niehaus, Jett, Burgess
Iva V. Niehaus, Jett, Burgess passed from this life on Friday, November 25, 2022, in St. Louis, MO at her daughter’s home with family by her side. She was born in rural St. Peter, IL. October 1, 1929, to Louis and Alma (Wachholz) Niehaus who was one of nine siblings. Raised in St. Peter, IL until the age of fourteen at which time she moved to Salem for work.
2022 11/29 – Yvonne Ann Brueggeman
Yvonne Ann Brueggeman, nee Gerrish, 72, of Belleville, IL, born January 8, 1950, in Mount Vernon, IL, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at St. Paul’s Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Brueggeman was a registered OB nurse and retired from Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, after almost 40 years of service....
Police Beat for Friday, November 25th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 33-year-old Vandalia man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police report Jerrad Simpson of West Fillmore in Vandalia was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day after being located in an apartment in the 100 block of West Kell Street. He was located after his mother’s car, which had earlier been reported stolen, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Salem Township Hospital signs contract with architect for ‘A’ wing and parking lot renovation
The Salem Township Hospital Board has signed a $400,000 contract with BSA Architects of Indianapolis to develop plans and oversee construction of the renovation of ‘A’ wing and to raise a parking lot outside ‘A’ wing to get rid of the steps. Hospital President Alex Nazarian...
Police Beat for Thursday, November 24th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 35-year-old Lake Station, Indiana man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl said they had received notification that John Cox may be in the area and when an officer saw a vehicle and license plates that matched the wanted information Cox was taken into custody without incident at a gas pump at a Westside convenience store. Cox is also being held for questioning by Indiana authorities.
2022 11/30 – Diana Kay Riley
Diana Kay Riley, 78, of Marion, and formerly of Dix, passed away at 4:35 a.m., Friday, November 25, 2022, at Integrity Healthcare in Marion. She was born March 27, 1944, in St. Elmo, Illinois, the daughter of Phoy E. “Bud” and Willie Geraldine (Robertson) Bryant. She was a graduate of Mt. Vernon Township High School, and worked in the Jefferson County Treasurer’s Office, and later in the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office, where she served as Deputy Circuit Clerk, until her retirement. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Temple, where she served as a pianist for many years.
2022 11/25 – Jabez ‘Jay’ Albert Baysinger
Jabez “Jay” Albert Baysinger, 96, of Sandoval went Home to the Lord, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Odin Health Care Center. He was born on January 26, 1926, the son of Lawrence “Dick” and Grayce (Webster) Baysinger in Centralia. He married the love of his life, Alma Ford on August 13, 1961, in New Haven and she survives him in Sandoval.
Rural Odin home destroyed by fire
The home of Zachery Horton at 2686 Queens Avenue in the Royal Lakes neighborhood south of Odin was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Horton was out of state for work when a neighbor spotted the blaze. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the mobile home had heavy smoke showing upon...
Elderly Belleville couple waiting years on city to fix sinkhole problem
A homeowner in Belleville never dreamed he’d be dealing with such a problem at 86 years old.
Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
Centralia Police arrest three when breaking up large fight at Library Apartments
Centralia Police say they arrested three people when breaking up a large fight at the Library Apartments on South Sycamore Street early Friday morning. 23-year-old Miquel Esteban of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested for aggravated battery to a pregnant person. A person who tried to prevent his arrest, 19-year-old Carlos Rameriez of West 13th, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer after allegedly striking an officer with a closed fist. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail.
WAND TV
Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
At 7:32 A.M. at the intersection of Mulberry and Franklin a vehicle driven by Richard P. Beatt, 73, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jessica P. Mezo, 27, Marion. No injuries and no citations. November 14, 2022. At 7:24 A.M. at the intersection of Outer Belt West and Evergreen a...
Officers shoot suspect in Litchfield Thursday morning
An officer with the Litchfield Police Department shot a person Thursday in the parking lot of a local credit union.
wmay.com
Suspect Shot By Police In Litchfield; ISP Investigating
Illinois State Police are investigating after a man with a gun was shot by police in Litchfield Thanksgiving morning. Several agencies responded to a report of an armed individual in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10am Thursday. When officers arrived, they say the man displayed the weapon. Two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an Illinois State Police trooper all discharged their weapons.
Wildcat Bowlers Sweep Centralia
The Wildcat Bowlers beat Centralia 2987-2695 in prep bowling varsity action. Dominick Winkler shot the high game at 256. Charlie Hunter rolled a high game of 234, Kannon King’s 226, Nick Gregg 228 and Colton Shoemaker 210. Kellen Bolen shot a 210 JV game as they also won 2473-1639....
