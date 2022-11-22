Read full article on original website
Michigan state troopers seize firearms
Several illegal firearms were seized after a traffic stop in Eaton County
Man arrested after leading police on chase through multiple neighborhoods
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Newport man was arrested Tuesday night after leading police on a high-speed chase through two Monroe County mobile home communities, hitting several trash cans while eluding pursuing deputies. At 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, police were conducting property checks in the Elizabeth Woods Mobile...
13abc.com
Man arrested in mobile home park after police chase
NEWPORT, Mich. (WTVG) - One person was arrested after a police chase prompted by suspicious behavior Tuesday night. The incident began at approximately 8:45 PM when Monroe County Sheriff’s Office-Deputy Bazzi was conducting property checks in the area of the Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community, due to recent reports of criminal activity. While checking the area, Deputy Bazzi observed a black Pontiac vehicle stopped at the intersection of War Road and Newport Road for an extended period of time. Moments later the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed, traveling eastbound on Newport Road.
Police need help in theft, assault cases
Local law enforcement agencies are asking for help in three cases this week: one theft case, one assault case, and one person is wanted.
The Oakland Press
Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court
A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
WWMTCw
Man wanted for assaulting three women arrested, charged in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man wanted out of Ottawa County for two separate incidents of alleged assault was arrested in Barry County Monday. On Oct. 26, the suspect, 38-year-old Nicholas Linderman, approached a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a Coopersville store, and allegedly assaulted them, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
WILX-TV
WB I-96 back open after police arrest suspect in a stolen car
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 was closed earlier Tuesday morning at the Cedar Street exit. Police told News 10 that a male suspect who was in a stolen car from Lansing was spotted by deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department. The same suspect was also spotted by officers from the Lansing Police Department on Monday night but was able to escape.
Injured eagle rescued thanks to Jackson County deputy
The eagle is now getting medical treatment and recovering.
wlen.com
High Speed Chase in Monroe County
Monroe County, MI – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the apprehension of a suspect involved in a high speed chase on Tuesday. A traffic stop was initiated around 8:45 pm when the vehicle quickly accelerated and failed to stop. A high speed chase ensued involving I-75, I-275 and Telegraph Road. The vehicle was stopped in the 8700 block of Ashlyn Drive in Frenchtown Township. A 39 year old man from Newport, Michigan was taken into custody. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.
WWMTCw
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2017 homicide of Vicksburg man
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man pled guilty to a lesser charge in the 2017 homicide case of Ronald French of Vicksburg. Joshua Wessel was originally charged with open murder with the possibility of facing live in prison. However, on Oct. 26, Wessel pled guilty to a lesser...
Fadi Zeinah sentenced in slayings of South Lyon father, teen son
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the fatal shootings of a southeastern Michigan man and his teenage son has been sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison.Fadi Zeineh, 21, was sentenced Tuesday by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews, who told Zeineh he had caused irreparable pain and that his actions had hardened her heart, the Livingston Daily reported."The best word for today is agony. The whole situation is a senseless waste," Matthews said.Zeineh pleaded guilty in October to two counts of second-degree murder in the December 2020 killings of Dylan Stamper, 17, and his father, Keith...
Suspected car thief arrested after high-speed pursuit crosses state border
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe man was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a vehicle in Ohio and leading police on a chase across the Michigan border into Monroe County. Police were notified at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 that officers with the Toledo Police Department were in...
Man and woman killed in Washtenaw County crash
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man and woman were killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle crash in Augusta Township. Rescue crews were called at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, to the area of Willow Road near Butler Road for a crash with reported injuries, according to the Michigan State Police.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Augusta Township (Augusta Township, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a fatal crash was reported in Augusta Township. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Willow Road in Washtenaw County at around 3:23 p.m.
Two people wounded after shooting in Lansing
There is a heavy police presence in a south Lansing neighborhood following reports of a shooting.
25newsnow.com
Nationwide arrest warrants issued after Livingston Co. GPS thefts
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for a pair accused in several reports of stealing GPS units throughout Livingston County. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says the pair, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute, are charged in three separate theft incidents, with an approximate value of $100,000.
Detroit police issue warning after Grosse Isle man accidentally shoots himself in the leg on I-94
Troopers issued a reminder on social media after they assisted a 43-year-old who unintentionally discharged his pistol and injured himself while driving down I-94 in Wayne County.
Detroit man charged with murder, accused of killing neighbor over package dispute
DETROIT -- A Detroit man accused of killing his neighbor following a nearly year-long dispute over a package has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of witness – retaliating against, and two counts of felony firearm. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced the charges...
Suspect charged with open murder in killing of Kalamazoo man near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI — A Lansing man accused of killing a 21-year-old Kalamazoo man following an altercation outside of a nightclub near Western Michigan University was charged with open murder Monday morning. Damien Lee Lang, 28, of Lansing was arraigned Monday, Nov. 21, on seven felony counts in Kalamazoo County...
WTOL-TV
One dead after fleeing police, fatal west Toledo crash Wednesday morning
Crews responded to a crash on Talmadge Road and Monroe Street Wednesday morning. The man was fleeing officers when he ran a red light and hit another car, police say.
