Jackson County, MI

13abc.com

Man arrested in mobile home park after police chase

NEWPORT, Mich. (WTVG) - One person was arrested after a police chase prompted by suspicious behavior Tuesday night. The incident began at approximately 8:45 PM when Monroe County Sheriff’s Office-Deputy Bazzi was conducting property checks in the area of the Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community, due to recent reports of criminal activity. While checking the area, Deputy Bazzi observed a black Pontiac vehicle stopped at the intersection of War Road and Newport Road for an extended period of time. Moments later the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed, traveling eastbound on Newport Road.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court

A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
PONTIAC, MI
WWMTCw

Man wanted for assaulting three women arrested, charged in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man wanted out of Ottawa County for two separate incidents of alleged assault was arrested in Barry County Monday. On Oct. 26, the suspect, 38-year-old Nicholas Linderman, approached a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a Coopersville store, and allegedly assaulted them, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

WB I-96 back open after police arrest suspect in a stolen car

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 was closed earlier Tuesday morning at the Cedar Street exit. Police told News 10 that a male suspect who was in a stolen car from Lansing was spotted by deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department. The same suspect was also spotted by officers from the Lansing Police Department on Monday night but was able to escape.
LANSING, MI
wlen.com

High Speed Chase in Monroe County

Monroe County, MI – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the apprehension of a suspect involved in a high speed chase on Tuesday. A traffic stop was initiated around 8:45 pm when the vehicle quickly accelerated and failed to stop. A high speed chase ensued involving I-75, I-275 and Telegraph Road. The vehicle was stopped in the 8700 block of Ashlyn Drive in Frenchtown Township. A 39 year old man from Newport, Michigan was taken into custody. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Fadi Zeinah sentenced in slayings of South Lyon father, teen son

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the fatal shootings of a southeastern Michigan man and his teenage son has been sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison.Fadi Zeineh, 21, was sentenced Tuesday by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews, who told Zeineh he had caused irreparable pain and that his actions had hardened her heart, the Livingston Daily reported."The best word for today is agony. The whole situation is a senseless waste," Matthews said.Zeineh pleaded guilty in October to two counts of second-degree murder in the December 2020 killings of Dylan Stamper, 17, and his father, Keith...
SOUTH LYON, MI
MLive

Man and woman killed in Washtenaw County crash

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man and woman were killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle crash in Augusta Township. Rescue crews were called at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, to the area of Willow Road near Butler Road for a crash with reported injuries, according to the Michigan State Police.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
25newsnow.com

Nationwide arrest warrants issued after Livingston Co. GPS thefts

LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for a pair accused in several reports of stealing GPS units throughout Livingston County. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says the pair, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute, are charged in three separate theft incidents, with an approximate value of $100,000.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
