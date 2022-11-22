PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the fatal shootings of a southeastern Michigan man and his teenage son has been sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison.Fadi Zeineh, 21, was sentenced Tuesday by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews, who told Zeineh he had caused irreparable pain and that his actions had hardened her heart, the Livingston Daily reported."The best word for today is agony. The whole situation is a senseless waste," Matthews said.Zeineh pleaded guilty in October to two counts of second-degree murder in the December 2020 killings of Dylan Stamper, 17, and his father, Keith...

SOUTH LYON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO