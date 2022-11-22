ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
The Oakland Press

Volunteers pack food boxes at Lighthouse; requests on the rise

Volunteers and staff at Lighthouse packed last-minute Thanksgiving food boxes for those in need at the social service organization's warehouse in Pontiac on Tuesday, as requests for help continue to come in. Lighthouse is providing a full Thanksgiving meal, and some food for after the holiday, to more than...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Bouchard offers support, resources to Oxford families and others

Families and friends gathering for Thanksgiving meals often have two opposite feelings – joy and comfort for being with loved ones, and sorrow for the ones who can't be there. This week the duality of those feelings is heightened by the one-year anniversary of Nov. 30, 2021, Oxford High mass shooting and mass shootings in the last 10 days: two in Virginia and one in Colorado.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Local shopping draws include Plaid Friday, Small Business Saturday

Chrishelle Griffin spent Thursday helping her mom prepare food for their small family's celebration, but her mind was focused on plans for a pop-up shop from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday inside the Flagstar Strand Theatre, 12 N. Saginaw St. in Pontiac. More than 30 entrepreneurs, all of whom...
PONTIAC, MI
swmichigandining.com

Rocco's Italian Deli

Yeah…I'm still on the road. It has been a pretty hectic couple of months. I feel like I've spent more time in my car than I have at home. I had an overnight trip to Detroit a few weeks ago. I needed to get downtown fairly early in the day and would work until well after midnight. I knew I wasn't going to be able to get away for lunch so I stopped on my way in to town to grab a sandwich.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here are the 3 winners of $500 Somerset Collection gift cards from 2022 America's Thanksgiving Parade

DETROIT – Three lucky winners are getting hundreds of dollars to spend, plus an appointment with a personal stylist, at Somerset Collection this Thanksgiving!. During our 2022 broadcast of America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, we announced the winners of three $500 Somerset Collection gift cards, which come with one appointment with a personal stylist! A $2,000 Somerset Collection gift card was also given away.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Big crowd this year at Detroit's Thanksgiving parade

Tens of thousands of spectators lined Woodward Avenue in Detroit on Thursday morning under clear skies and crisp-yet-not-chilly temperatures to catch in person the 96th running of America's Thanksgiving Parade. The hospitable weather brought out the largest live crowd for the 3-mile parade since the COVID-19 pandemic, a year when spectators were urged to stay home. While the parade was back last year in its traditional format, a drizzle kept many away. ...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. "I'm lost. I don't know where to go," said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Lillie Mae's Southern Buffet

DETROIT – In a special Tasty Tuesday edition, we've got Lillie Mae's Southern Buffet with us in the station for a live cooking segment. We're tasting delicious, familiar dishes like fried chicken, candy yam and more. Watch Brandon Roux's full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video...
SOUTHFIELD, MI

