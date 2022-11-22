Read full article on original website
Ultra-high-resolution MRI reveals migraine brain changes
For the first time, a new study has identified enlarged perivascular spaces in the brains of migraine sufferers. Results of the study will be presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). "In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there...
Blood group can predict risk of contracting viral disease
The risk of being infected by parvovirus is elevated in those people who have blood group Rh(D), according to a study published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases by researchers from Karolinska Institutetin Sweden in collaboration with Octapharma. Fifth disease is a viral disease caused by parvovirus. Most often, school-age...
Study finds 5-year relative survival rate of 59.6 percent in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes
About 40 percent of patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) die of MDS within five years, according to a study published online Nov. 6 in the British Journal of Haematology. Krzysztof Mądry, M.D., from Warszawa Medical University in Warsaw, Poland, and colleagues prospectively collected data on patients with LR-MDS in...
Evidence found of structural changes in the brain during pregnancy
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the Netherlands has found evidence of structural changes occurring in the brain during pregnancy. In their paper published in the journal Nature Communications, the group describes how they conducted MRI scans on volunteers before pregnancy, and during and after birth. They then compared what they found to a control group, and outlined what doing so showed them.
Experts recommend using COVID-19 resources to tackle the 'silent pandemic' of antimicrobial resistance
Infections that can't be treated with antibiotics are a global health crisis and experts are calling for the Canadian government to use COVID-19 resources to address the "silent pandemic" of superbugs. Canada has an opportunity to become a global leader in the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR)—a growing health crisis...
Study: Most people with long COVID face stigma and discrimination
The majority of people living with long COVID experience some form of stigma directly related to their condition, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE. An estimated 2.3 million people are living with long COVID in the UK according to the Office for National Statistics data, and numbers are not decreasing due to limited treatment options and continued high COVID infection rates. Testimonies illustrate profound stigmas experienced by people living with long COVID, but until now there has been no quantitative assessment of the burden.
One in eight older adults experienced depression for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic
A new, large-scale study of more than 20,000 older adults in Canada found that approximately 1 in 8 older adults developed depression for the first time during the pandemic. For those who had experienced depression in the past, the numbers were even worse. By the autumn of 2020 almost half (45%) of this group reported being depressed.
Hope for first blood test to detect deadly heart inflammation
The first blood test to diagnose inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) could be in use in as little as a year, following the discovery of a molecular signal in the blood by Queen Mary University of London researchers. The research, published today in the journal Circulation, offers hope of a quick and cheap way of diagnosing the condition.
Study sheds new light on the link between oral bacteria and diseases
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have identified the bacteria most commonly found in severe oral infections. Few such studies have been done before, and the team now hopes that the study can provide deeper insight into the association between oral bacteria and other diseases. The study is published in Microbiology Spectrum.
Ultrasound activated microbubbles enhance the activity of standard of care therapeutics in pancreatic cancer
Scientists at the Phoenix-based Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), part of City of Hope, and EXACT Therapeutics AS ("EXACT-Tx", Euronext Growth: EXTX), a Norwegian clinical stage precision health company, today report that the ultrasound based Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT) significantly enhanced the antitumor efficacy of standard care therapies in a preclinical model for pancreatic cancer.
Persistent asthma linked to increased buildup of plaque in arteries leading to the brain
Adults with persistent asthma may be at increased risk of heart attack or stroke because of excess plaque buildup in the carotid arteries, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association. People in the study had more plaque buildup in the carotid arteries, large arteries on the left and right side of the neck that carry blood to the brain, compared to people without asthma.
Neuroscientists discover a new drug candidate for treating epilepsy
Temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE) is one of the most common types of epilepsy worldwide. Although symptomatic medications are available, one-third of TLE patients remain unresponsive to current treatment, so new drug targets are critically needed. A research team co-led by a City University of Hong Kong (CityU) neuroscientist has recently identified and developed a new drug candidate with the potential for effectively treating TLE by suppressing neuroinflammation.
Volunteering and caring for grandchildren protects from loneliness for over 50s, study shows
Caregiving for a spouse or partner is seemingly associated with higher loneliness for those over 50 years of age, a new systemic review of published research on the issue shows. Taking in data from 28 studies, comprising 191,652 participants from 21 countries, the findings, however, also show that volunteering or...
Diagnostic marker found for deadly brain disease marked by dementia, movement problems
Zooming in on a single disease and studying it intensely is often the most productive route to finding treatments. But there's no easy way to distinguish among people living with any of the primary tauopathies—a group of rare brain diseases marked by rapidly worsening problems with thinking and movement—because the symptoms are too similar. As a result, most studies on primary tauopathies have included a mix of such diseases, even though researchers know that the diseases differ in important ways and probably require different treatments.
Researchers discover existing drug can disrupt coronavirus replication
In early 2020, Eric Pringle and Brett Duguay found themselves spending much of their time in their microbiology lab on the seventh floor of Dal's Tupper Building. The virologists were busy testing potential antivirals for common cold coronaviruses and were seeing promising results. The pair, both post-doctoral researchers working with...
Profound grief for a pet is normal—how to help yourself or a friend weather the loss of a beloved family member
It's been three weeks since my partner and I lost our beloved 14.5-year-old dog, Kivi Tarro. It's impossible to describe what Kivi meant to us, or put words to how his death has affected us. As I am still working through what life without Kivi means, there's perhaps no better...
Mexico: Deadly meningitis outbreak caused by anesthetics
Mexico's Public Health Department said Thursday that a worrisome outbreak of 61 meningitis cases in the northern state of Durango this month was linked to anesthetic procedures used at local hospitals. At least a dozen people have died and a dozen more are listed in serious condition because of the...
Extending anti-clotting treatment after distal deep vein thrombosis could reduce further clot risk
Giving the anti-clotting drug rivaroxaban to patients for 12 weeks instead of the usual six after a blood clot in the lower leg reduces the risk of further clots developing up to two years after treatment, finds a trial published by The BMJ today. What's more, the additional six weeks...
Fighting cancer with LIGHT, a novel proton accelerator for treatment
Cancer irradiation with hadron beams, a method to which CERN contributed by propelling carbon ion therapy of radioresistant tumors into the medical world some thirty years ago, has treated more than 300,000 patients to date. As collaborations and projects have mushroomed over the decades, new methods aimed at improving and democratizing this type of cancer treatment have sprung to life.
