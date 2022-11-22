ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, GA

PCVFD: Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen this Thanksgiving

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 3 days ago

Note: The following release was provided by the Polk County Volunteer Fire Department for public consumption this Thanksgiving holiday. The department and volunteers wish everyone a safe and happy holiday, with hopes they won’t have to visit your home. – KtE

The Polk County Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) —— to promote safe cooking this holiday season. For most, the kitchen is the heart of the home, especially during the holidays. Keeping fire safety top of mind in the kitchen during this hectic time is important, especially when there’s a lot of activity and people at home.

As you start preparing your holiday schedule and organizing that large family feast, the Polk County Fire Department encourages all residents to follow a few simple safety tips so you can enjoy time with your loved ones and keep yourself and your family safer from fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Alut3_0jJwkRYK00

“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” said Public Safety Specialist Landon Hendrix with the Polk County Fire Department “Staying in the kitchen while cooking, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”

The Polk County Fire Department wants to share safety tips to keep you from having a cooking fire.

  • Turkey fryers that use cooking oil are not safe. These fryers use large amounts of oil at high temperatures, which can cause devastating burns. If you want a fried turkey for your Thanksgiving meal, purchase it from a grocery store, restaurant or buy a fryer that does not use oil.
  • Consider purchasing an infrared fryer, air fryer, or electric turkey fryer, that has been listed by a qualified testing laboratory.
  • Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling food. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.
  • If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly. Remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.
  • Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
  • Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3-feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

To find out more about fire safety in Polk County, please contact the Polk County Fire Department at (770) 748-3439. For more general information about fire safety visit nfpa.org/safetytips.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eaNrS_0jJwkRYK00

The post PCVFD: Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen this Thanksgiving appeared first on Polk Today .

Comments / 0

Related
Polk Today

A Remix Thanksgiving Meal

Downtown landmark hosts a free meal for all to come enjoy Thanksgiving is the time to share and be grateful for the abundance that the world bestows upon us, and Remix at Moore’s is no stranger to that feeling today as they opened up their doors to any and all who wanted to enjoy a […] The post A Remix Thanksgiving Meal appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Edy Zoo

Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day

Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
NEWNAN, GA
secretatlanta.co

Atlantic Station’s Holiday Lights Drive-Thru Is Back And Brighter Than Ever!

Atlantic Station annual becomes THE place to be over the holiday season, and that’s definitely solidified by its drive thru holiday lights extravaganza. Along with their dazzling ice-skating rink and other festive offerings, this special light show has become a holiday tradition in the ATL. Atlanta Holiday Lights features...
ATLANTA, GA
harbinclinic.com

Thanksgiving Holiday Hours

As you’re spending the holiday with loved ones, we want to remind you that all Harbin Clinic locations will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022. Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, November 27, Immediate Care Rome and Cartersville will be open normal operating hours from 7:30am – 8:00pm. Patients can call-in, walk-in or log in with the Patient Portal.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
AccessAtlanta

3 must-try holiday recipes approved by Atlanta food royalty

It’s that time of year when families and friends gather around the table to eat, drink and possibly engage in their once-a-year political debates (let’s hope not!). Whatever Thanksgiving Day entails, it’s always made better by an immaculate spread. With so many celebrities, chefs and even influencers...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
ATLANTA, GA
The Dogington Post

Man Arrested For Breeding And Training Pit Bulls For Dog Fighting

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A man in northwest Georgia was detained at his residence after being accused of raising more than 100 pit bulls for dog fighting and breeding them. Following a lengthy investigation...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
CANTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
MARIETTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

VIDEO: Driver found unconscious behind wheel, police shatter window to wake him up

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A driver was taken to the hospital last week after police said he was found passed out behind the wheel of a car. In body camera footage released by the Duluth Police Department, officers and Gwinnett County Fire officials attempted to wake the driver up by knocking on the windows.
claytoncountyga.gov

Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) In Person Event

Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite. (Clayton County, GA)- Clayton County residents impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19), can apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority, Project Real Life, and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will help residents’ complete applications and upload the required documents onsite.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
mycbs4.com

Body recovered from Newnan's Lake

Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Polk Today

Polk Today

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy