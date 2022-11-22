PCVFD: Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen this Thanksgiving

Note: The following release was provided by the Polk County Volunteer Fire Department for public consumption this Thanksgiving holiday. The department and volunteers wish everyone a safe and happy holiday, with hopes they won’t have to visit your home. – KtE

The Polk County Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) —— to promote safe cooking this holiday season. For most, the kitchen is the heart of the home, especially during the holidays. Keeping fire safety top of mind in the kitchen during this hectic time is important, especially when there’s a lot of activity and people at home.

As you start preparing your holiday schedule and organizing that large family feast, the Polk County Fire Department encourages all residents to follow a few simple safety tips so you can enjoy time with your loved ones and keep yourself and your family safer from fire.

“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” said Public Safety Specialist Landon Hendrix with the Polk County Fire Department “Staying in the kitchen while cooking, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”

The Polk County Fire Department wants to share safety tips to keep you from having a cooking fire.

Turkey fryers that use cooking oil are not safe. These fryers use large amounts of oil at high temperatures, which can cause devastating burns. If you want a fried turkey for your Thanksgiving meal, purchase it from a grocery store, restaurant or buy a fryer that does not use oil.

Consider purchasing an infrared fryer, air fryer, or electric turkey fryer, that has been listed by a qualified testing laboratory.

Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling food. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.

If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly. Remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.

Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.

Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3-feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

To find out more about fire safety in Polk County, please contact the Polk County Fire Department at (770) 748-3439. For more general information about fire safety visit nfpa.org/safetytips.









The post PCVFD: Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen this Thanksgiving appeared first on Polk Today .