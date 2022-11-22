Georgia School Counselor Association selects Chattahoochee Tech as Business Partner of the Year

From left are Dr. Melisa Marsh, Patty DaSilva, Laura Ross, Dr. Ron Newcomb, Michelle Bush and Alexandra Huguelet. Rich Burkhart/Special

The Georgia School Counselor Association presented Chattahoochee Technical College with its 2022 Business Partner of the Year award at the GSCA annual conference held Nov. 8 in Savannah.

Chattahoochee Tech President Dr. Ron Newcomb and Director of Student Outreach & Recruitment Michelle Bush received this award on behalf of the college from GSCA President Laura Ross. A team of counseling professionals at the award presentation representing the Cobb County School District, which nominated the college for this honor, included Dr. Melisa Marsh, Patty DaSilva and Alexandra Huguelet.

“Chattahoochee Tech is blessed to work in communities where the school counselors are so devoted, hardworking and passionate about student success,” said Bush. “Being selected by GSCA as the state Business Partner of the Year is a thrill for our team, and we are very appreciative to our partners in the Cobb County School District who nominated us for this honor.”

GSCA commended Chattahoochee Tech for its commitment to upholding the quality and professionalism associated with the high standards set by this organization. Founded in 1949, GSCA is a nonprofit association that has been instrumental in setting professional standards for the school counseling profession in Georgia. Counselors are often the bridge on which students can stand, according to GSCA, to get to the next phase of their life socially, emotionally and academically.

“Chattahoochee Tech and professional school counselors strive to work together in the best interest of students by preparing them for college and career readiness,” said Bush. “Working with our school counselors to help the students is vital to the economic development of our communities.”

For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.