Ksubi Honors Late Rapper Juice WRLD with New Capsule

Australian denim brand Ksubi is celebrating the late rapper Juice WRLD with a new collaborative capsule collection .

The musician, who died of a drug overdose almost three years ago at 21, is being celebrated with eight pieces.

A breakout star from SoundCloud, he name-dropped Ksubi in his freestyles and songs. The brand said he personifies its ethos of the “Creative Outsider,” a rebellious individual who does things his own way.

The collection includes two men’s jeans, a relaxed fit with heavy stacking at the ankles and a skinny jean with bleached details. Each jean has a matching denim jacket. Screen printed and embroidered skull and Juice WRLD motifs are featured throughout.

T-shirts and a hoodie round out the collection. Prices range from $99-$260.

The limited-edition capsule is the result of a cooperation with the Live Free 999 Foundation, which was founded by Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, to honor her son who had the given name Jarad Higgins. Wallace named the foundation Live Free 999 after looking at a picture of her son wearing a jean jacket he bought from a thrift store; on the back of the jacket he painted “Live Free.” The organization is dedicated to addressing mental health challenges and substance dependency. The 999 in its name comes from a tattoo of his, a play on the Biblical number 666—referring to a satanic presence–that was reversed to be something positive.

Photographer Neri shot the promotional campaign for the Ksubi capsule and Steve Cannon directed its video. It also features Juice’s frequent collaborators including rapper Trippie Redd and producer Haan; and skater Boo Johnson, actress Jessica Belkin, artist Skye Morales, model Ashley Got and up-and-comer ZZZ who recently signed to Juice WRLD’s label.

Juice WRLD’s manager Peter Jideonwo orchestrated the release. “The collaboration with Ksubi felt natural—it was a brand that Juice had a connection with and had a real love for. Collaborating on projects such as this collection with Ksubi means that Juice’s creative legacy can continue, even beyond the music world,” he said. “He loved to draw so being able to bring that into a fashion collection makes this collaboration even more unique and creates collectable pieces that his fans will love.”

The collection is sold Ksubi’s website and stores including its recently opened location in London, 999club.com, and selected retailers including Kith , Browns, End Clothing, SSENSE and Culture Kings.

Its release comes in the lead up to Juice WRLD Day on Dec. 8, 2022, which is the anniversary of his death and is dedicated to celebrating his legacy.