Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Snow coming Wednesday night but don't expect much

By Ashton Altieri
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HElzI_0jJwkEK700

Quick shot of snow coming late Wednesday night 02:05

A weak cold front will pass over Colorado Wednesday night bringing light snow and colder temperatures for Thanksgiving.

Before the cold front arrives, Tuesday will be another mostly sunny and relatively mild day. Denver and the Front Range will reach in the mid 50s which is slightly above normal for the second half of November.

Wednesday will turn slightly cooler with a few extra clouds ahead of the cold front. It will also become breezy at times with wind gusts up to 35 mph. A few light snow showers are possible in the mountains during the day on Wednesday but any accumulation will be minor and limited to only the higher passes like Loveland Pass, Berthoud Pass, and Rabbit Ears Pass. There could also be light snow along portions of I-70 between Georgetown and Avon on Wednesday.

Then late Wednesday evening (mostly after 10 p.m.) and through early Thursday morning (mostly before 9 a.m.) light snow will be possible in the Denver metro area. Any accumulation should stay under 1 inch in most areas below 6,000 feet. Somewhat higher snow totals will be possible above 6,000 feet including along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties and along Highway 285 above Morrison and Interstate 70 above Genesee. At this time, no areas below 9,000 feet are expected to get any more than 3 inches of snow for Thanksgiving morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKtUQ_0jJwkEK700
CBS

If enough snow is able to accumulate on roads Denver's western and southern suburbs, Thursday morning may be declared a First Alert Weather Day.

Areas farther north like Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, and perhaps even Boulder may not much if any snow.

With sunshine appearing by Thursday afternoon, any of the new snow that manages to accumulate on road will mostly be gone by the end of the day. Temperatures will remain chilly for the holiday but nothing like the frigid cold from last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEfnX_0jJwkEK700
CBS

After Thanksgiving, the weather will cooperate for traveling anywhere in Colorado or around the region through Monday. Then addition will turn to a chance for snow on Tuesday which may be declared a First Alert Weather Day.

