Time Travel: The "Old" Bridgeport Dairy Queen and a Visit to West Virginia from Jack Dempsey in 1932
Who remembers when the Dairy Queen was located on the opposite side of Main Street? This is before it became the Bridgeport Dairy King and today the building hosts East of Chicago Pizza. This photo is believed to be from the mid-1980s. And the advertisement is that "We Have Chocolate." Anyone know details about the other business shown?
State's Junior Championship Chess Event Coming to Simpson Elementary School
Some of the state’s top chess players will be in town next Saturday for the West Virginia Junior Championship. The event will take place at Simpson Elementary School. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The format will be a 4-round Swiss System, G/60 d/10. Entry fee is $25 and membership...
