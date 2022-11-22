Read full article on original website
Maine man allegedly killed brother whose badly mutilated body was found in trailer
POLAND, Maine (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man who allegedly believed he was "The Terminator" stands accused of killing his oldest brother. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a mobile home on Thursday, Nov. 24. At the scene, they reportedly found the deceased victim. According to the Sheriff's...
WGME
Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Allagash shooting
ALLAGASH, Maine (BDN) -- Police have arrested Shane Michaud in connection with a shooting that occurred in Allagash, according to Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen. Michaud, 34, of St. Agatha was charged with attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault after a shooting at 189 Dickie Road on Tuesday morning, police said.
WMTW
One person critically hurt, another in custody following northern Maine shooting
ALLAGASH, Maine — A man from St. Agatha is facing charges in connection with a shooting in Allagash Tuesday morning. Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen says police were called to a home on Dickie Road for reports that a man had been shot. When deputies arrived, they found a...
wabi.tv
State Police, Ellis Family Market donate Thanksgiving dinners
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 40 local families now have a full dinner to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to State Police and local business. Maine State Police Troop F, along with Ellis Family Market in Patten, delivered 40 baskets to families across northern Penobscot and Southern Aroostook counties. This is a...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Caribou Criminal Docket, March 2022
CARIBOU, Maine – The following cases were heard under the Aroostook Criminal Docket at the Caribou Courthouse in March. Aaron C. Dyer, 37, Presque Isle: Unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $500 fine. Stephen Bergeron, 53, Limestone: possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under 12, dismissed. Danielle R....
fiddleheadfocus.com
Teen injured in crash that knocked down utility pole
FORT KENT, Maine — A 16-year-old driver was hospitalized after his vehicle struck a utility pole on Route 1 in Fort Kent late Saturday evening. Also known as Frenchville Road, Route 1 was temporarily closed to traffic while crews removed the utility pole from the roadway. The driver, who...
Safety tips for driving at night in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — This time of year, sunset comes early and the harshest rays of light can be found around rush hour. In fact, most days of the week it is the most dangerous time. The National Safety Council collected data from the national highway traffic safety administration. They...
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Nov. 13–20
Here is a summary of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police as logged between November 13th and 20th. Some items may be minimally edited. Man arrested for criminal speeding on Route 11 south of Masardis. On November 18th, Trooper Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement...
This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage
Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
'They're all home!' | Maine National Guard members arrive in Bangor for Thanksgiving
BANGOR, Maine — A group of Maine soldiers is finally home in Bangor after 13 months away. The last 43 soldiers from the 488th Military Police Company of the Maine National Guard arrived at the Bangor Aviation Readiness Center on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Maine National Guard.
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
WMTW
Showers are in and out today with clearing late
How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
Here Are 25 Things That Shock People After Moving to Maine
I moved to Maine from Pennsylvania when I was young and because of my age I didn't really notice too many differences, apart from the accent and food. One thing that surprised me and my mom was the "Hoagies." Now, if you're in PA and order a hoagie, it's a huge Italian sandwich with every single deli meat known to man.
wabi.tv
Maine Department of Public Safety urges caution when travelling this holiday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The holiday season is upon us and with it many across the state will be travelling to see friends and family. But before you head out there are a few things to keep in mind. AAA projects that 2.5 million people across New England are expected...
New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Holiday and Christmas Parades 2022
Christmas and Holiday Parade season is here, with the first of the parades scheduled for Dover and Newburyport on Saturday, November 27. Most events are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Parade times and dates are subject to change without notice in this report. Amesbury. Saturday, December 3 - The Amesbury...
amjamboafrica.com
School hoaxes through an immigrant lens
November 15 was harrowing for those connected with education in Maine, when at least ten high schools across the state received threats of violence. Some went into lockdown; some evacuated students; some sent students home. The Public Safety Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation determined the threats were hoaxes – but nonetheless emotions ran high in those who had shown up to work and study within school walls that day, as well as in family members on the outside. And then on November 18 more threats were received online against two schools before the school day even began – so school was cancelled for the day in those cities.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by Cloris Ying on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WGME
Why do fewer people these days have Maine accents?
(BDN) -- Why do some people have Maine accents, and others don’t?. If you believed some movies and TV shows, you’d think that as soon as you crossed the state line into Maine, you’d be met by legions of no-nonsense, plainspoken men and women who speak with the thickest Maine accents imaginable. According to pop culture, lobsters practically jump out of the sea here, but there’s nary a pronounced hard “r” to be found.
