Latto Reacts After 130 Unreleased Songs Leak Online

By Armon Sadler
 3 days ago
Latto became the trending topic — once again — this weekend when 130 of her unreleased songs leaked online, sending fans into a craze. The 23-year-old has now reacted to the seemingly unfortunate occurrence with swagger.

In a Monday (Nov. 21) tweet, the Ohio-born, Georgia-raised rapper shared three photos and a video from her appearance at Sunday’s American Music Awards . The caption read “Trending” with a kiss emoji, conveying that the “ Big Energy ” artist is apparently unbothered.

Fans who discovered the leak online reacted in a multitude of ways, especially when they realized there were reference tracks for Coi Leray’s “Blick Blick” and BIA’s “Whole Lotta Money.” As they speculated whether or not Big Latto was the “London” artist’s ghostwriter, the latter also took to Twitter to clear up any confusion.

“No London jae wrote the hook, I wrote the pre and verse it’s not rocket science,” the 31-year-old said.

The Latto leaks come at an interesting time, as just over a week ago (Nov. 14), the RCA signee shared a TikTok on Twitter of her dancing in a hot tub with the caption “Y’all making me regret scrapping these songs.” The record was her rendition of Lil Ru’s “The Nasty Song,” and sent fans into a frenzy.

Despite the leaks, the “ It’s Givin ” artist has much to celebrate, as she has already been on a successful tour with Lizzo . Also, she recently racked up her first GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance for the live version of “Big Energy.” Win or lose, one can sensibly predict that she will have another photo dump prepared to celebrate the milestone come January 2023.

This isn’t the first time the platinum-selling artist has shaken off drama with eye-popping snaps either. In early October, after taking home the Song of the Year award at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards for “Big Energy,” Kodak Black took aim at the young star because he believed she won the award over him due to “female empowerment” instead of actual song quality. The “Super Gremlin” rapper referred to her as “frappucino.”

Latto had some fun with the new nickname, posting two photos on Twitter with the caption “#Frappucino.” It appears no matter how much negativity is thrown at her, the “Sunshine” artist will continue racking up achievements and looking good along the way.

