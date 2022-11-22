ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Under-$100 Items That’ll Make Your Holiday Guests (& You) Feel Like They’re Staying at a Luxe Hotel

By Taylor Lane
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028wC5_0jJwibV800

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that the holidays are officially here, it’s time to begin thinking about hosting friends and family. If you plan to have house guests over the next few weeks, you might be inspired to make your home feel like a luxurious getaway. There’s no better time to take on home decor DIY projects than now so you can make your loved ones feel extra comfortable — and then reap the benefits for yourself well into the winter. It’s the best time to make relaxing at home even cozier, and thanks to The Home Depot , making your spaces feel like a five-star resort is a breeze. Right now, you can take advantage of 40 percent off on select furniture, decor, and mattresses.

The Home Depot is known for carrying everything you need for your DIY projects , but did you know the retailer also has kitchen essentials, bedding and home decor at great prices? If you’re just landing on this secret section, we’re here to confirm that they have some of the best (and most luxurious looking) quilts, mirrors, and decorative trays that will instantly add an upgrade to your home. Ahead, see our favorite under-$100 picks that will have your house ready for guests in no time.

3-Piece Charleston Green Lush Velvet Cotton Quilt Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJQPw_0jJwibV800

Making your home feel like a luxury resort for your guests starts with a great ambiance in the guest room, but finishes with bedding that ties everything together. This velvet quilt set has a soft, plush feel that’s warm and so cozy, your family and friends won’t want to get out of bed.

Velvet Cotton Quilt Set $77.88 Buy now

Medium Arched Silver Classic Accent Mirror

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ng498_0jJwibV800

This arch mirror makes a stunning addition to any space. It has a timeless arch design that gives the mirror extra character, and it not only gives guests a place to check themselves but will make your room feel even more spacious. The mirror comes with pre-installed D-rings that are hidden in the back, which makes it easy to secure in your space.

Arched Classic Accent Mirror $99.99 Buy now

Turkish Cotton Ultra Soft 6-Piece Bath Towel Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABKea_0jJwibV800

Don’t forget to stock up on nice towels before your guests arrive. Having a set of new ones that you can display is warm and inviting and gives off a spa-life feel. These 100% Turkish cotton bath towels are ultra plush, absorbent and lint-free.

Bath Towel Set $59.23 Buy now

3-Inch Gel and Aloe Infused Memory Foam Topper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHq9O_0jJwibV800

Just realized your guest room mattress has lost its once-new feel? If so, don’t panic! Instead of racing around to replace the mattress before it’s time to host, just snag a mattress topper that instantly makes any bed feel like one at a five-star resort. This one from The Home Depot has a gel and aloe layer that cools, which helps your guests (or you) get the best night of sleep.

Gel and Aloe Infused Memory Foam Topper $99.88 Buy now

Natural Wood Floating Wall Shelves with Rattan Caning Detail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYzLs_0jJwibV800

If you’re looking to spruce your walls up while gaining storage space, floating shelves are an excellent solution to consider. They look modern and simplistically display decor items you love. These have rattan cane details that feel luxe thanks to their stunning design.

Natural Wood Floating Wall Shelves $46.88 Buy now

Gold Metal Decorative Round Mirror Tray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4n2I_0jJwibV800

This decorative tray is one of the Home Depot’s best sellers, and it’s no surprise why. The tray is elegant and an eye-catcher. You can display a vase of flowers or other unique trinkets on it.

Round Mirror Tray $46.88 Buy now

70 in. Green Artificial Ficus Tree in Black Pot Planter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LffSU_0jJwibV800

Every room needs a pop of color to make it feel serene and balanced. This 70-inch artificial ficus tree adds natural color without maintenance. Since the tree is artificial, you don’t have to water or prune it.

Artificial Ficus Tree $89.88 Buy now

Hershel Beige Knitted Cotton Pouf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqeAB_0jJwibV800

If you’re not sure how to add little touches to elevate a room, always go for additional seating and texture. One way to do that is with this knitted pouf — your guests can use it as a chair or foot rest after a long day of exploring. The best part? You can easily store it out of sight when you want to create more space.

Knitted Cotton Pouf $39.87 Buy now

CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Gold Pillar Lantern with Metal Plate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ldr8r_0jJwibV800

There’s something so soothing about hotel lighting, especially when it adds a dim glow during a meal when added to a dining room table. Thanks to this three-piece lantern set , you can create the same vibe in your home as you wine and dine your guests. They have a well-crafted structure with black rubber stoppers at the base to keep the set safe on surfaces. The lanterns are also made with durable glass and iron materials to protect them from candle heat.

3 Piece Lantern Set $34.00 Buy now

