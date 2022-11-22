For an industry with partnerships and relationships at its core, the affiliate marketing world is shockingly siloed. Media sellers and programmatic ad-tech companies have a long history of collaboration in areas like standards and measurement. Organizations like the Interactive Advertising Bureau have dedicated working groups where partners and competitors come together to brainstorm and enact innovation, address industry pain points and find solutions that best serve all parties involved—and we should be taking a page out of their book if we want to reach our full potential.

