Nicole Kidman Receives Standing Ovation at Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’ After Bidding $100,000 for Hugh Jackman’s Signed Hat
Nicole Kidman received a warm welcome on Broadway Saturday evening when she made a surprise appearance at a performance of Hugh Jackman’s “The Music Man” revival. During an auction for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Kidman made her presence known when she bid a hefty sum of $100,000 for a hat signed by Jackman. Jackman shared a video of the meeting on Twitter, thanking his fellow Australian thespian for her support. “I love you. I love Broadway. And I love what they do, Broadway Cares, but I also want to say this show is extraordinary,” Kidman said, taking the microphone after...
Reese Witherspoon Shares Festive Snap of Her Dog Dressed Up for Family Photos
Reese Witherspoon is ready to welcome the holiday season. The actress teased fans on Instagram with a behind-the-scenes video from the making of her family's Christmas card. In the video, one of Witherspoon's adorable fur-babies–her French Bulldog named Minnie Pearl–lounged on the couch as the actress snapped a quick clip of the pup in an adorable holiday sweater as *NSYNC's "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" played in the background.
