Donations to Feeding South Dakota matched twice Nov. 24
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stiegelmeier family and the Sands family are encouraging the community to donate to Feeding South Dakota by matching donations. If you donate to Feeding South Dakota this Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, your donation will be tripled, thanks to the generous Stiegelmeier and Sands families. The Sands have been matching donations (up to $25,000) that were received from Nov. 1-24. The Stiegelmeiers will continue to match donations received before or on Nov. 27 (up to $8,000.)
Pride of the Dakotas performs in Macy's Day Parade
Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Creative Creatures Art Show takes place at the Great Plains Zoo. Updated: 13 hours ago. The first ever Creative Creatures Art Show will take place Saturday from 5:30pm-8:30pm at the Great...
