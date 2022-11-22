Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Earns Instant Save Into Top 13 With Billy Currington Hit [Watch]
Bryce Leatherwood had to perform for America’s Instant Save votes after falling into the bottom four on Tuesday night's (Nov. 15) episode of NBC’s The Voice, but he won his way into the Top 13 on Season 22. The Team Blake contender took the stage during the final...
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Honors George Strait With ‘Amarillo by Morning’ [Watch]
The Top 13 finalists on Season 22’s The Voice returned on Monday night (Nov. 21) to deliver their best performances yet, in hopes of moving into the next phase of the nail-biting singing competition. Second to take the stage for the Live Playoff episode was Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood....
‘The Voice': Brayden Lape Gives ‘Effortless’ Performance of ‘Buy Dirt’ During Live Playoffs [Watch]
The Live Playoffs officially began on Monday night (Nov. 14) on Season 22 of The Voice, and, for the first time this season, the Top 16 contestants took the stage separately to deliver solo performances in hopes to move into the next round of the reality TV sing-off competition. Hopefuls...
‘The Voice': Kate Kalvach Powers Through Technical Difficulties During Shania Twain Cover [Watch]
Kate Kalvach had some big shoes to fill when she took the stage on Monday night (Nov. 14) as part of the Live Playoffs on Season 22 of The Voice. The 27-year-old singer from Oklahoma City, who began her journey on Team Blake before competing on Team Camila, turned out a pop-centric rendition of Shania Twain’s “You're Still the One.”
‘The Voice': Morgan Myles Offers Mesmerizing Take on a Patty Griffin Song During Live Playoffs [Watch]
The Live Playoffs on Season 22 of The Voice kicked off on Monday night (Nov. 14) with four contestants from each team left standing and vying for a spot in the Top 13. And one performer slowed things down with a country ballad that had Blake Shelton commending her for stepping a foot back into the genre.
Lauren Alaina Reveals Surprise Engagement at the Grand Ole Opry — See the Ring! [Pictures]
Lauren Alaina is engaged to be married! The country singer and reality television personality turned to social media on Sunday morning (Nov. 20) to share the news of her surprise engagement, which she announced at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Nov. 19). "BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best...
‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2022: Performers, Host and How to Watch
Carly Pearce leads a group of eight performers set for the 2022 CMA Country Christmas celebration. The annual broadcast will also feature Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and more. The announcement came in a commercial break during the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9. The 2022 telecast filmed at...
‘The Voice’ Reveals Top 13 for Season 22
The Voice revealed its Top 13 for Season 22 on Tuesday night (Nov. 15), after a results show that saw several singers go home, while one remained after singing for the Instant Save. The Live Playoffs on Season 22 are underway, which means the remaining artists hoping to advance each...
Luke Bryan Gets His ‘Country On’ at 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]
Luke Bryan set his co-hosting duties aside to give fans a performance of his latest track, "Country On," during the 2022 CMA Awards. Bryan’s performance took place mid-way through the three-hour broadcast and followed the win for Vocal Group of the Year, which went to Old Dominion. Before he hit the stage, Bryan's co-host for the evening, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning welcomed the country crooner and American Idol judge to the stage.
Morgan Myles Delivers Stunning Cover of Beyonce’s ‘If I Were a Boy’ During ‘The Voice’ Live Playoffs [Watch]
Morgan Myles made quite a statement when she took up the microphone on Monday night (Nov. 21) as part of The Voice Live Playoffs. The 36-year-old powerhouse singer, who has spent years in Nashville pursuing a career in country music, delivered a standout performance of Beyoncé’s 2008 smash, “If I Were a Boy.”
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Bring Reflective ‘Where We Started’ to 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]
Thomas Rhett and pop star Katy Perry teamed up for a performance of their soaring, pop-leaning duet, "Where We Started," at the 2022 CMA Awards. Rhett kicked off the performance alone, diving into the first verse as clips from the track's music video were projected onto fabric that hung from the ceiling, creating a stirring visual effect. Perry, dressed in a denim dress and black cowboy hat, emerged from behind the curtain to belt out song's hopeful lyrics about a lasting love story.
The Story of Chris Stapleton + Patty Loveless’ 2022 CMA Awards Performance, ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’
Chris Stapleton did it again! The singer's 2022 CMA Awards performance is the most talked about moment from the show, just like it was seven years ago. This time the reclusive Patty Loveless stepped on stage to help him win the night. Performing "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive" with Stapleton's...
‘The Voice': Soul Singer Kim Cruse Slays a Willie Nelson Classic [Watch]
Kim Cruse has not previously delved into the country genre during her run on Season 22 of The Voice. But that all changed on Monday night (Nov. 21), when she competed for a chance to enter the coveted Top 10. The Texas-born powerhouse, who belongs to Team Legend, delivered an...
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Bring Haunting ‘Wait in the Truck’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson and Hardy took the CMA Awards stage for their first televised performance of their rising hit "Wait in the Truck" on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville. And let's just say it was worth the wait, because these two killed it. With a set that brought everyone back...
Here’s Why Lainey Wilson’s Father Was Her CMA Awards Date
Lainey Wilson's emotional acceptance speech for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards centered around her father, Brian. "I ain't talkin' about the Beach Boy, I'm talkin' about the cowboy," she said as she wiped tears away. After winning New Artist of the Year earlier, Wilson picked...
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]
New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Morgan Wallen Performs Passionate ‘You Proof’ at the 2022 CMA Awards
Morgan Wallen brought his most recent No. 1 hit, "You Proof," to the 2022 CMA Awards for an impassioned performance. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee took the stage in front of his band, kicking off the song with electrifying energy. He dove into the first verse, in which he sings about drinking whiskey and other spirits to try to "drown the memory" of an ex, but he hasn't had any luck.
Lainey Wilson Brings ‘Heart Like a Truck’ to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ After CMA Awards [Watch]
Lainey Wilson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) to perform her latest single, "Heart Like a Truck." The episode aired after the 2022 CMA Awards, which proved to be a big night for the Louisiana native. Wearing a monochromatic olive green ensemble with her signature bell-bottom...
Watch Toby Keith’s Entire BMI Icon Award Acceptance Speech
Toby Keith worked the BMI Country Awards stage like a paid public speaker in accepting his BMI Icon Award on Tuesday (Nov. 8). The full 12-minute acceptance speech includes several stories and lessons for the next generation. It's also heavy on gratitude. The moment also marks his first country music...
The Boot
37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.
Comments / 0