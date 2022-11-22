Viroqua man injured in truck vs tractor crash

TOWN OF FRANKLIN, Wis. (WKBT) — A Viroqua man was injured after a truck struck the tractor he was riding Monday morning.

According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. near the Town of Franklin. A truck driven by 37-year-old Thomas Brudos collided with the tractor as Brudos turned off of County NN onto Thompson Road.

The tractor’s driver, 66-year-old Roger Thompson, was injured in the crash. He was treated and released from Vernon Memorial Healthcare.

Neither Brudos, nor his passenger, were injured.

