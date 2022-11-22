———— A Projectiscope and Sciopticon Entertainment was given in the Knights of the Golden Eagle Hall last evening under the auspices of Miami Castle. First part of the program consisted of a number of general views with the projectiscope. These were followed by a number of local views, such as business houses, street scenes, churches and residences taken around Sidney with the aid of the sciopticon.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO