Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Sidney Daily News
New providers joins Kettering Physician Network
DAYTON – The Kettering Physician Network welcomes seven new providers across the region. • Richard Smith, DO, has joined Kettering Physician Network and will serve patients at Jamestown Family Practice, a service of Kettering Health Greene Memorial. Smith specializes in family medicine. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine...
Sidney Daily News
MCF fall grant recipients
PIQUA — Miami County Foundation’s Fall Grant Celebration was hosted by Edison State Community College in the Robinson Theater on Friday, Nov. 11. More than 120 community leaders, non-profit representatives, educators, Miami County Foundation (MCF) board of directors, and Edison State staff gathered to celebrate the announcement of 85 grants issued to local schools, churches, and non-profits in the amount of $309,530.
Sidney Daily News
Omega Psi Phi Achievement Week awards
PIQUA — Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Xi Iota Iota Chapter held their annual Achievement Week Celebration ceremony at Edison State Community College recently. The Xi Iota Iota chapter of the fraternity was chartered in 1991 and has since supported the communities of Lima, Piqua, Sidney and Troy. During their annual Achievement Week Celebrations, the chapter honors one high school student from each city for their academic achievements and outstanding citizenship.
Sidney Daily News
A supportive meal
Haven Behavioral Hospital Director of Business Development Jodi Jackson, of Dayton, takes an order from Bonnie Lamarca, of Sidney, during the SafeHaven Thanksgiving Restaurant: 10th Anniversary in Piqua on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The free meal was open to anyone 18 and up in need of mental health support residing in Shelby, Darke and Miami Counties. SafeHaven Mental Health Support Center, located at 633 N. Wayne St., Piqua, gives people love, structure, fellowship and support.
Sidney Daily News
Kettering Health to offer Cerianna injection clinical trial
KETTERING – Kettering Health is the first and only health system in southwest Ohio to participate in a post marketing clinical trial evaluating GE Healthcare’s diagnostic radiotracer, Cerianna (fluoroestradiol F18) injection, clinical utility to guide therapeutic management in metastatic breast cancer patients. Cerianna, FDA approved since May 2020,...
Sidney Daily News
SCBDD: Involve people with disabilities in their community
As you probably know, the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities (SCBDD) serves individuals with disabilities in the Shelby County community. Through our work, we strive to ensure that people with disabilities are involved in their communities, and we do that in a variety of ways. One of the core...
Senator Brown urges Norcold to rethink closure of Miami Valley plants
“The decision to close Norcold in Gettysburg and Sidney is short-sighted and fails to recognize the productivity of their workforce,” Brown wrote. “It has also caught these communities by surprise after many years of service."
Daily Advocate
Greenville BoE hears complaint, highlights students’ academic, athletic, musical performances
GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education met in the Anna Bier Civic Room of St. Clair Memorial Hall March 17. Of particular interest were students’ academic and athletic commendations as well as a parent complaint alleged against a high school teacher. Jody Harter, Doug...
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Meeting Room. Items on the agenda include a report on the Explore Program, reports from the board members, superintendent and treasurer, accepting donations and approve personnel items. Sidney...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— A Projectiscope and Sciopticon Entertainment was given in the Knights of the Golden Eagle Hall last evening under the auspices of Miami Castle. First part of the program consisted of a number of general views with the projectiscope. These were followed by a number of local views, such as business houses, street scenes, churches and residences taken around Sidney with the aid of the sciopticon.
Fox 19
1 airlifted to hospital from Warren County propane tank explosion
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was airlifted to a Dayton hospital with serious injuries from a propane tank explosion reported in Warren County overnight, according to county dispatchers. Further details about the person’s condition were not immediately available early Thursday, they said. The explosion was reported to...
wyso.org
Yellow Springs Home unveils new housing project
Yellow Springs Home, Inc, a low-income housing program will build a new senior housing project in the village. The organization shared the first stages of its new project during a community outreach event. The project, Yellow Springs Senior Apartments, will provide a mix of senior-friendly cluster homes and rentals. This...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
Nov. 13-19 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 11 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center, making 13 patient contacts. That’s the same number of calls as the week prior. Six of the 11 calls were in...
Eaton Register Herald
Magic Charm opens in West Alexandria
WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of the West Alexandria Village Council, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a new shop, Magic Charm, in West Alexandria, on Thursday, Nov. 10. “I just want to thank everybody. Hopefully you...
Sidney Daily News
Funds to help with various projects
ST. PARIS — Operation Rebirth, a St. Paris area Christian boarding academy for boys, can house several teen boys in a home-style setting. This year’s Match Day gifts will help with maintenance and improvement projects in the home, school and shelter house. “People have been so generous to...
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley, Nov. 24-27
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thanksgiving and Black Friday is upon us, which means things are happening around the Miami Valley, alongside the food and shopping. 2NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening this holiday weekend, Nov. 24-27. Thanksgiving Day Thanksgiving Zumba Class – 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. EPIC Dance Academy, 88 […]
Sidney Daily News
Agape provides food for those in need
SIDNEY — Agape Distribution in Sidney will do what it does best with gifts from the Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day: provide food to households in need of assistance. Agape serves qualifying individuals and families through its mobile food pantry and its facility in Sidney. Households can...
Eaton Register Herald
1893 Storehouse Co. opens in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of Lewisburg Village Council and others welcomed the 1893 Storehouse Company to the village on Saturday, Nov. 5. 1893 Storehouse Company is owned by Lewisburg council member Lori Pheanis. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held before the shop’s...
dayton247now.com
Dayton 24/7 Now Investigates: State and federal laws regarding transgender policy
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The YMCA of Greater Dayton’s transgender policy is shining the spotlight on what state and federal law allows. “Basically, when you’re talking about public accommodations, it's unlawful to discriminate against people,” said Tom Hagel, a Professor of law at the University of Dayton.
Firefighter injured in Thanksgiving day fire in Mercer County
MENDON — Firefighters in Mercer County spent roughly four hours on scene of a fire on Thanksgiving day. The fire was reported between 2-2:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Denny Road. Mendon Fire Chief Darrell Etgen told our news partners at WCSM in Celina that crews were called...
