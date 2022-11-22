ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Sidney Daily News

New providers joins Kettering Physician Network

DAYTON – The Kettering Physician Network welcomes seven new providers across the region. • Richard Smith, DO, has joined Kettering Physician Network and will serve patients at Jamestown Family Practice, a service of Kettering Health Greene Memorial. Smith specializes in family medicine. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine...
KETTERING, OH
Sidney Daily News

MCF fall grant recipients

PIQUA — Miami County Foundation’s Fall Grant Celebration was hosted by Edison State Community College in the Robinson Theater on Friday, Nov. 11. More than 120 community leaders, non-profit representatives, educators, Miami County Foundation (MCF) board of directors, and Edison State staff gathered to celebrate the announcement of 85 grants issued to local schools, churches, and non-profits in the amount of $309,530.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Omega Psi Phi Achievement Week awards

PIQUA — Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Xi Iota Iota Chapter held their annual Achievement Week Celebration ceremony at Edison State Community College recently. The Xi Iota Iota chapter of the fraternity was chartered in 1991 and has since supported the communities of Lima, Piqua, Sidney and Troy. During their annual Achievement Week Celebrations, the chapter honors one high school student from each city for their academic achievements and outstanding citizenship.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

A supportive meal

Haven Behavioral Hospital Director of Business Development Jodi Jackson, of Dayton, takes an order from Bonnie Lamarca, of Sidney, during the SafeHaven Thanksgiving Restaurant: 10th Anniversary in Piqua on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The free meal was open to anyone 18 and up in need of mental health support residing in Shelby, Darke and Miami Counties. SafeHaven Mental Health Support Center, located at 633 N. Wayne St., Piqua, gives people love, structure, fellowship and support.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Kettering Health to offer Cerianna injection clinical trial

KETTERING – Kettering Health is the first and only health system in southwest Ohio to participate in a post marketing clinical trial evaluating GE Healthcare’s diagnostic radiotracer, Cerianna (fluoroestradiol F18) injection, clinical utility to guide therapeutic management in metastatic breast cancer patients. Cerianna, FDA approved since May 2020,...
KETTERING, OH
Sidney Daily News

SCBDD: Involve people with disabilities in their community

As you probably know, the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities (SCBDD) serves individuals with disabilities in the Shelby County community. Through our work, we strive to ensure that people with disabilities are involved in their communities, and we do that in a variety of ways. One of the core...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

On the agendas

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Meeting Room. Items on the agenda include a report on the Explore Program, reports from the board members, superintendent and treasurer, accepting donations and approve personnel items. Sidney...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

———— A Projectiscope and Sciopticon Entertainment was given in the Knights of the Golden Eagle Hall last evening under the auspices of Miami Castle. First part of the program consisted of a number of general views with the projectiscope. These were followed by a number of local views, such as business houses, street scenes, churches and residences taken around Sidney with the aid of the sciopticon.
SIDNEY, OH
Fox 19

1 airlifted to hospital from Warren County propane tank explosion

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was airlifted to a Dayton hospital with serious injuries from a propane tank explosion reported in Warren County overnight, according to county dispatchers. Further details about the person’s condition were not immediately available early Thursday, they said. The explosion was reported to...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Yellow Springs Home unveils new housing project

Yellow Springs Home, Inc, a low-income housing program will build a new senior housing project in the village. The organization shared the first stages of its new project during a community outreach event. The project, Yellow Springs Senior Apartments, will provide a mix of senior-friendly cluster homes and rentals. This...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS record

Nov. 13-19 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 11 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center, making 13 patient contacts. That’s the same number of calls as the week prior. Six of the 11 calls were in...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Magic Charm opens in West Alexandria

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of the West Alexandria Village Council, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a new shop, Magic Charm, in West Alexandria, on Thursday, Nov. 10. “I just want to thank everybody. Hopefully you...
WEST ALEXANDRIA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Funds to help with various projects

ST. PARIS — Operation Rebirth, a St. Paris area Christian boarding academy for boys, can house several teen boys in a home-style setting. This year’s Match Day gifts will help with maintenance and improvement projects in the home, school and shelter house. “People have been so generous to...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley, Nov. 24-27

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thanksgiving and Black Friday is upon us, which means things are happening around the Miami Valley, alongside the food and shopping. 2NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening this holiday weekend, Nov. 24-27. Thanksgiving Day Thanksgiving Zumba Class – 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. EPIC Dance Academy, 88 […]
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Agape provides food for those in need

SIDNEY — Agape Distribution in Sidney will do what it does best with gifts from the Community Foundation of Shelby County Match Day: provide food to households in need of assistance. Agape serves qualifying individuals and families through its mobile food pantry and its facility in Sidney. Households can...
SIDNEY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

1893 Storehouse Co. opens in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of Lewisburg Village Council and others welcomed the 1893 Storehouse Company to the village on Saturday, Nov. 5. 1893 Storehouse Company is owned by Lewisburg council member Lori Pheanis. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held before the shop’s...
LEWISBURG, OH

