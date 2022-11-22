The prodigal network: CBS News returns to Twitter less than two days after 'pause'

Read full article on original website
Triggered by Musk, CBS News announces it’s suspending all Twitter activity out of ‘abundance of caution’
CBS Evening News reported that the network is suspending all of its Twitter activity due to "caution" over the "uncertainty" caused by Elon Musk's management.
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Elon Musk isn't sure whether he'll allow former President Donald Trump back onto Twitter, the platform he recently bought for $44 billion. In a Friday Tweet, Musk said that the recently banned accounts of the comedian Kathy Griffin, the controversial academic Jordan Peterson, and The Babylon Bee, a satirical right-wing website, had been reinstated. As for Trump, the "decision has not been made," Musk said.
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad...
We Can't Believe What Donald Trump Is Saying About Elon Musk And Twitter Now—Is He Serious?!
Donald Trump‘s tumultuous relationship with Twitter has reached a new point. Last week, news of controversial billionaire Elon Musk purchasing and taking over Twitter made a plethora of headlines, and the twice-impeached former president weighed in on the matter, as well. Trump’s Statement. Trump, 76, issued the following...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Sparks Anger With ‘Pure Bloods’ Tweet About Unvaccinated
Extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) personal account on Elon Musk’s Twitter was reinstated on Monday, some 11 months after it was permanently suspended for sharing COVID-19 misinformation. A day later, the conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker responded to a warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the retiring head of the...
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after begging her to stay at the company, report says
Robin Wheeler has been fired from Twitter, Platformer reported, a week after reports said Elon Musk convinced her not to resign from the company.
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’
Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Elon Musk mocks Twitter staff fired for criticizing him, saying 'these geniuses' will 'no doubt be of great use elsewhere'
Elon Musk on Tuesday used a sarcastic tweet to mock Twitter staff he'd fired for criticizing him. Several employees were reportedly fired after criticizing Musk on internal chats and Twitter itself. Musk has cut Twitter's headcount in half since assuming control of the company. Elon Musk took to Twitter on...
Musk is running a new poll—and this time he’s asking if he should free everyone from Twitter jail
Elon Musk asked Twitter to help him decide if he should reinstate suspended accounts. Elon Musk has put another important Twitter decision to the platform’s 250 million regular users after seemingly mothballing his earlier plans for a content moderation council. Musk posted a poll on Wednesday asking whether the...
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
After Elon Musk fired Twitter staff for criticizing him, some remaining employees are hurriedly deleting Slack messages they fear he won't like
Twitter staff are removing Slack messages they fear Elon Musk won't like, Platformer reported. This comes after the tech mogul fired some Twitter staff for criticizing him online. One software engineer said he thought he was fired "for not showing 100% loyalty in slack." After Elon Musk fired some Twitter...
Elon Musk persuaded Twitter's top sales executive to stay after she and other senior leaders quit, report says
Elon Musk persuaded a top Twitter executive to stay after she resigned, Bloomberg reported. Reports said Robin Wheeler had quit, but she tweeted later on Thursday "I'm still here." Various top executives and managers have left Twitter since Musk joined. Elon Musk persuaded a senior executive at Twitter to stay...
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Within Hour, Millions Answer Elon Musk's Twitter Poll on Reinstating Trump
Musk lifted bans on three other users Friday who had been suspended this year. Trump has been banned from Twitter since January 2021.
NAACP chief slammed Elon Musk's 'garbage poll' and called for advertisers to pause Twitter spending after Trump reinstated
NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson raised concerns for marginalized people after Musk reactivated Trump's Twitter, saying Musk is "failing our democracy."
Twitter users are claiming their accounts were forced to follow the newly-reinstated Donald Trump
Like virtually everything else since acquiring the platform, Elon Musk’s decision to lure Donald Trump back to Twitter has, uh, not gone according to plan. After reinstating the 45th president’s account this week following the results of an extremely questionable poll, Musk has practically been groveling for Trump to start tweeting again. But Trump, like much of the rest of the world, seems to think Musk is a clown and has made it clear that he’s uninterested. Considering how much the Donald loves to be courted by rich and powerful men, his ambivalence is telling, to say the least.
Elon Musk Hasn’t Been Able to Woo Trump Back to Twitter, So He’s Trying Marjorie Taylor Greene Instead
Following his so-far unsuccessful attempt to lure Donald Trump back to Twitter, Elon Musk has opened the social media platform up to another once-banned far-right favorite: Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene’s personal account was reinstated Monday, Nov. 21, one day after Trump’s account was reinstated. Greene was suspended back in January for repeatedly violating the site’s Covid-19 misinformation policy at the time. The last straw came when she tweeted an image of a graph that used uncorroborated data to suggest that the covid vaccine was causing widespread death amongst recipients. Despite the ban on her personal account, Greene did retain...
