Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
Vikings fans treated to delicious home victory on Thanksgiving
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Vikings fans didn't have to travel far to cheer on their team Thursday night.U.S. Bank Stadium hosted its first-ever Thanksgiving game, and Minnesotans showed up to celebrate."We are celebrating the Vikings, we are celebrating Thanksgiving, we are very thankful for the Vikings," said Rochester resident Hayley Boyum.A pair of fans dressed in Turkey costumes, with the Vikings logo on their backs, traveled from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to cheer on the Vikings."We drove four hours to be here, and we've gone to a game like the last four, five years," said turkey Brandi Ramey. "First Thanksgiving game...
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Paul Bunyan's Axe on the Line in Madison
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
The Louvre Fantastique comes to Minnesota
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Most museums frown upon too much talking, and there's definitely no touching the priceless art.But a new museum experience at Mall of America not only welcomes it -- it strongly encourages it.In the video above, photojournalist Tony Peterson met a seventh grader and asked him to give us a tour of the world's most famous art in a completely new way.Tickets for the Louvre Fantastique range from $27 to $46, and there are discounts for bigger groups.The hands-on exhibit will be at Mall of America until Jan. 15. Click here for more information.
UNLV downs Minnesota in SoCal Challenge final
Four UNLV players scored in double figures Wednesday night as the Rebels remained unbeaten with a 71-62 defeat of Minnesota
“I’ve Seen More Wolves Than Deer,” Hunters Report To Minnesota DNR Officers
Some parts of Northern Minnesota saw little success during the Minnesota firearm season. There are multiple reasons for this. First, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicted it would be a tough year for Northern Minnesota because of the harsh winters we've had the last few years. That's why hunting was restricted in many areas to "bucks only," or held the lottery for doe permits.
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
'I remember all of it': Bloomington teen looks back on 'one-in-a-billion' play that left him paralyzed
DENVER — Ethan Glynn was super excited to play in his first freshman football game for Bloomington Jefferson in early September. But excitement, in an instant, changed to disbelief and heartbreaking sadness as Ethan was injured making a tackle. “Describe the play the way what happened. What do you...
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota. ...
Preview: Minnesota at Wisconsin
364 days later, Wisconsin still hasn't forgotten. Not that they needed any more motivation. All off-season, there was one empty trophy case, normally reserved for Paul Bunyan's Axe, whose home has been Camp Randall Stadium for 23 of the last 27 years. However, Minnesota not only reclaimed the trophy following last season's 23-13 win in Minneapolis, but knocked the Badgers out of the Big Ten Conference title game.
Leafs top Wild 4-3 to spoil Fleury's return
ST PAUL, Minn. — Calle Jarnkrok scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Minnesota 4-3 on Friday and spoiled Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury's return to the net. Mitch Marner scored first for Toronto to stretch his point streak to 15 straight...
Real estate investors sold Somali families on a fast track to homeownership in Minnesota. The buyers risk losing everything.
For Somali families in Minnesota, a contract for deed can seem like an easier path to homeownership. But predatory practices and poor regulation can make these loans a financial trap rather than a good deal. The post Real estate investors sold Somali families on a fast track to homeownership in Minnesota. The buyers risk losing everything. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Nick Herbig Addresses Targeting Penalty Against Nebraska
Wisconsin junior linebacker Nick Herbig was ejected from last Saturday's win and will miss the first half against Minnesota.
