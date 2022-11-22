Read full article on original website
Two found dead in suspected overdose at Upstate home
Anderson County Deputies are investigating a suspected drug overdose that left two people dead and another hospitalized. Deputies were called to a home on Jones Street early Sunday morning regarding a drug overdose.
Teenager found dead at Upstate hotel
The body of a teenager was discovered at an Upstate hotel. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 14 year old Landon Chance Poston of Greenville was found dead inside a room at the Intown Suites on Mauldin Road, November 14th.
Upstate man dies in work accident
An autopsy is being performed Friday on the Spartanburg County employee, killed in an accident at a recycling center Wednesday. Investigators say, 65 year old Michael Harrison Cooper was pinned between a large trash container & a concrete wall
Two found dead inside Greenville County home
The Greenville County Sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation at home in the Slater-Marietta area of northern Greenville County. Deputies responded to a call about a missing woman on Saw Mill Road about 8:30 Wednesday night.
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
